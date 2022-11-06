ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (ten, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-three)
JACKSON, MS
MS Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (four, seven, two; FB: nine) (four, one, four; FB: three) (seven, two, six, three; FB: nine) (nine, one, one, six; FB: three) Match 5. 10-13-26-32-33 (ten, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-three) Estimated jackpot: $285,000. Mega Millions. 05-13-29-38-59, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier:...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi 73, Alcorn St. 58

ALCORN ST. (0-1) Kendall 2-3 1-2 5, Brewton 6-18 0-0 12, Joshua 4-10 5-5 15, McQuarter 1-4 0-0 2, O.Walker 1-3 0-0 3, Montgomery 5-11 2-2 14, Marshall 0-2 0-0 0, Thorn 1-1 0-0 3, S.Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Carter 1-4 1-2 4, Pajeaud 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 9-11 58.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Voters approve recreational marijuana in Maryland, Missouri

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas and North Dakota...
MISSOURI STATE

