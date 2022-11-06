Read full article on original website
Related
Priscilla Presley, 77, Meets Up With Her Son, 35, For Dinner On Rare Public Outing
Priscilla Presley, 77, and her 35-year-old son Navarone Garibaldi were photographed walking out of a Los Angeles restaurant after enjoying dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 2 The duo appeared to be relaxed and chatted before driving off in separate cars. Priscilla, the wife of the late Elvis Presley, rocked an all-black ensemble of flared pants, a turtleneck sweater, a fanny pack, and sneakers. Her rust-red hair added a pop of color to her look.
North West Looks All Grown Up in Leather Suit as She Heads Out for Halloween with Her Friends
North West is making the most of Halloween with a number of different costume changes that show off the 9-year-old's personality Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's little girl is growing up. It's no secret that their oldest, North, is a fan of all things spooky. Celebrating Halloween involved a number of costume changes for the 9-year-old, who showed off her dance moves and lip-synching in a TikTok with friends on Monday. North and her friends dressed as the members of R&B trio TLC, with North channeling Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas with...
Hypebae
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram
Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
Robert Downey Jr. Steps Out With His New Look After His Kids Shave His Head
Just before Halloween, the actor shared an Instagram video of his and wife Susan Downey's kids Exton, 10, and Avri, 8, shaving his head upon his request for his upcoming role in the HBO limited series The Sympathizer. And this weekend, RBJ stepped out to showcase his new look upon the masses.
womenworking.com
Sally Field, Rose to Stardom as "Gidget,” but Her Homelife Involved Abuse
Sally Field, a three-time Emmy and two-time Oscar-winning actress, has described her memoir as an “incredibly raw, intimate, and personal” tell-all, discussing her career in Hollywood and reflecting on a rocky childhood. She rose to fame in the comedies The Flying Nun and Gidget, but her celebrity often overshadows her earlier struggles, and a childhood of abuse.
North West, Kim Kardashian and Other Family Members Transform into Kris Jenner for Her Birthday
You're all doing amazing, sweeties. On Nov. 4, the Kardashian-Jenner family members and their friends gathered to celebrate Kris Jenner's 67th birthday at a group dinner and many of them paid tribute to the momager by dressed up as her, sporting wigs resembling her signature pixie cut hairstyle. Kim Kardashian...
Charlotte Stewart, Miss Beadle From ‘Little House On The Prairie’ Focuses On Writing In Her 80s
One character Little House on the Prairie fans love is Miss Beadle, who Charlotte Stewart played in the series’ first four seasons. In fact, some claim she inspired them to take on the teaching profession. “I get lots of comments from teachers who say, “I became a teacher because of Miss Beadle,” Stewart revealed. “There is no greater compliment.”
Kylie Jenner Snuggles Up To Travis Scott At Mom Kris’ Birthday: Rare Photo
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are the ultimate couple goals as their relationship keeps going from strength to strength. The makeup mogul and the famous rapper were snapped getting quite cozy at Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner’s, birthday party on Friday, Oct. 5. Travis took to his Instagram to share the gorgeous photo (below), where Kylie was dressed up as the KarJenner matriarch, along with her sisters, in a hilarious birthday prank on their mom!
Rebel Wilson welcomes ‘miracle’ baby via surrogate: ‘The BEST gift’
Rebel Wilson is a mom. The “Pitch Perfect” star announced on Instagram Monday that she welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Royce Lillian, via surrogate. “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗 I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” Wilson captioned a photo of her newborn lying down on a blanket. The “Senior Year” star said she was “forever grateful” to everyone involved in her surrogacy journey and called out her “gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace...
Cher Breaks Her Silence on Alexander Edwards Dating Rumors
Watch: Cher Spotted Holding Hands With Amber Rose's Ex. After sparking romance rumors with Alexander "A.E." Edwards, Cher seemingly addressed the unexpected relationship on social media. Late on Nov. 5, she posted a photo of the music producer, captioning it, "Alexander" and including a red heart emoji. The Grammy winner...
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet New Photo of Daughter True Out for a Walk with Baby Brother
Khloé Kardashian enjoyed a beautiful fall day with her family. On Sunday, the Good American founder shared scenes on her Instagram Story from a day outdoors with her 3-month-old son and daughter True. In a Boomerang post, True can be seen on big sister duty, pushing her baby brother...
Salt-N-Pepa Reunite to Receive Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Watch: Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey & More '90s Divas: E! News Rewind. Ooh baby baby, Salt-N-Pepa just got their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The hip hop group—comprised of Cheryl "Salt" James, Sandra "Pepa" Denton and Deidra "DJ Spinderella" Roper—reunited on Nov. 4 to unveil their plaque at the historic sidewalk landmark in Los Angeles.
rsvplive.ie
Makeup artist goes viral with anti-ageing concealer trick that instantly lifts and sculpts face
We all apply our makeup differently depending on how we prefer it to look on our face. Some of us like a darker contour while others love a really blushed look. Everyone's makeup and how they choose to put it on is of course completely up to them - but did you know you can use concealer to actually sculpt your face?
Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash Recreate Scene from Clueless 27 Years After Movie Came Out
1995's Clueless celebrated 27 years since it hit theaters in July Clueless stars Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash are feeling nostalgic. On Sunday, Dash, 55, shared a video on TikTok in which she and and Silverstone, 46, appeared together to recreate a classic moment from their beloved 1995 teen comedy. "Would you call me selfish?" Silverstone lip synced to Dash, repeating one of her character Cher's lines from Clueless. "No — not to your face," Dash mouthed back as her character Dionne. The two, who played best friends in...
Rihanna Rocks Tight Legging For Dinner With Gigi Hadid In NYC: Photos
Rihanna, 34, and Gigi Hadid, 27, were gorgeous sights to see on Nov. 5! The singer and model enjoyed a dinner outing together at Caviar Russe in New York City, NY and looked as stylish as could be. RiRi wore a button-down top with matching leggings and pointy toed boots while Gigi rocked white crop top under a long black leather jacket, black pants, and lime green pointy toed boots.
Bono performs his life story onstage at The Ryman
Across Broadway from Bridgestone Arena where the CMA Awards were celebrating all things country Wednesday night, an entirely different show was taking over The Ryman Auditorium. This show had no red carpet and at the request of the artist, no selfies, no TikTok posts and no video. Phones were locked in Yondr cases upon entry to ensure the performance garnered the audience's full attention. ...
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter Dead: Ex Who Accused Singer of Breaking Her Ribs, Devastated
Aaron Carter's sudden death has left many shocked, including his ex-fiancee, Melanie Martin, who was seen weeping outside his home. Although they had a rocky relationship, with their engagement called on and off and a domestic dispute, Martin grieved the loss of her child's father. "We are still in the...
tatler.com
Tragic ‘beauty queen’ Empress Elisabeth of Austria has echoes of Princess Diana, says The Empress star
In hit new Netflix series The Empress, the tragic Empress Elisabeth of Austria is depicted as wild and unruly; climbing out of windows, spitting on the street and stumbling back from parties after enjoying one-too-many. Yet the rising star who portrays the royal, 24-year-old German actress Devrim Lingnau, insists there...
Nick Cannon Snuggles Son Rise, 1 Month, Attending Golden’s, 5, Basketball Game: Photos
Nick Cannon, 42, showed off his bond with his newborn son Rise during his son Golden’s basketball game on Friday. The actor, who is expecting his 12th child, held the one-month-old close to his chest as he attended the five-year-old’s game in Los Angeles, CA and looked calm and content. He wore a black and white patterned bomber jacket over a black hoodie and black jogging pants during the outing.
Comments / 0