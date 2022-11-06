ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

Defensive back Joe Haden ends NFL career as Brown

CLEVELAND — Joe Haden signed a one-day contract with the Cleveland Browns Tuesday to officially end his career as a Cleveland Brown. >>PREVOUS COVERAGE: Chubb runs for 2 TDs, Browns blast Burrow, Bengals 32-13 Haden spent seven of his 12-year NFL career in Cleveland, announced in October he wanted...
CLEVELAND, OH
WWD

Thom Browne Returns to Notre Dame to Launch Football Capsule

Be forewarned if you ever get an invitation to join Thom Browne for Thanksgiving dinner — there’s a good chance you’re going to get hurt. That’s because the designer and his family always preface the feast with a game of touch football that they take very seriously. “We’re a competitive Irish Catholic family so someone always got hurt. It was touch football, but ours was violent touching,” he said with a laugh. “But it’s a nice family tradition.”
SOUTH BEND, IN

