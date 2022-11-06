Read full article on original website
Jonathan Cohen Debuts Spring 2023 Collection
“The collection started as I was doing some spring cleaning and came across an old box of books. I was pulling out three books from my favorite artists, Lee Krasner, Frida Kahlo and Judi Regal; I was thinking about the commonalities between them, how they were overshadowed by their male counterparts. Feeling that way through creativity — it was inspired by imagining them in their studios painting. There’s a psychedelic, dripping painting feel,” New York-based designer Jonathan Cohen said of his spring collection’s standout knit dress and a shrunken cardigan with warped rainbow stripes. He continued the idea with saturated brights and signature florals with drippy or blurred painterly effects across timeless, feminine styles (like a standout bonded cotton taffeta bustier and ballgown set).
Bono performs his life story onstage at The Ryman
Across Broadway from Bridgestone Arena where the CMA Awards were celebrating all things country Wednesday night, an entirely different show was taking over The Ryman Auditorium. This show had no red carpet and at the request of the artist, no selfies, no TikTok posts and no video. Phones were locked in Yondr cases upon entry to ensure the performance garnered the audience's full attention. ...
