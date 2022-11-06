Things to know before voting in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Oklahoma residents can expect busy lines and changes in polling places, according to a press release. Residents should check out these tips before going out to vote.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8. The Oklahoma state election Board Public Information Officer, Misha Mohr, said the lines are the polls are typically the longest before work, during the lunch hour, and after work.

Voters must vote at their assigned polling place, the State Election Board states. Redistricting has changed the polling locations. Voters can find where to vote by using the OK Voter Portal , or by contacting either the County Election Board or State Election Board.

What to bring

“Oklahoma law requires every voter who votes in person to show proof of identity before receiving a ballot,” according to a press release.

Show a valid photo ID issued by the federal, state, or tribal government; or

Show the free voter identification card issued by the County Election Board; or

Sign an affidavit and vote a provisional ballot. (If the information on the affidavit matches official voter registration records, the ballot will be counted after Election Day.)

