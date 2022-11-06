Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
KARK
Underdog Hogs had success against cold LSU in 2014
FAYETTEVILLE — In 2014, Arkansas and Bret Bielema were 0-13 in the SEC under his leadership since being hired prior to the 2013 season, but it all changed on Saturday, Nov. 15, when No. 20 LSU came to a very cold Fayetteville. Arkansas was 4-5 at the time and...
KARK
Malik Hornsby possibly in mix at QB against LSU
FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman sounded positive about KJ Jefferson’s health on Monday, but not so much on Wednesday while on the SEC Teleconference. Pittman addressed Jefferson’s health and brought up Malik Hornsby’s week of practice. “Well, still again, that’s a few days away,” Pittman said. “KJ...
KARK
Sam Pittman aware of challenge playing LSU
FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman knows his Hogs will have a big task on Saturday trying to defeat No. 7 LSU in Razorback Stadium. LSU is fresh off a 32-31 overtime decision over Alabama Saturday night in Baton Rouge. LSU coach Brian Kelly opted to go for two instead of kicking the PAT and playing another overtime period. Pittman, who made a similar choice at the end of the Ole Miss game last season, praised Kelly for his decision to go for the win at that time.
KARK
AJ Green feels Hogs have put loss behind them
FAYETTEVILLE — Sophomore running back AJ Green was one of the few bright spots for Arkansas on Saturday as he had as he had 56 yards rushing on just six attempts. The speedy former four-star recruit from Tulsa (Okla.) Union is third on the team in rushing with 61 carries for 263 yards and two touchdowns. He has caught a pair of passes for 45 yards. He has returned six kickoffs for 89 yards (14.8 avg) with a long of 34. He was more successful than SEC leading rusher Rocket Sanders on Saturday. Sanders had 17 carries for 60 yards.
KARK
Justin Benton gives Arkansas visit high marks
FAYETTEVILLE — Covington (Ga.) Newton Class of 2023 three-star defensive tackle Justin Benton was among the recruits at Arkansas on Saturday as he opted for an official visit. Benton, 6-2, 285, committed to West Virginia on June 18. But Arkansas, Texas and others continued to recruit him hard. He...
KARK
Diamond Hogs set for season-opening clash with Longhorns
Arkansas head baseball coach Dave Van Horn’s press conference Wednesday was set up to discuss his team’s Fall baseball performance, but it was a tidbit about next February that got the most attention. Van Horn announced that the Razorbacks’ 2023 season opener would likely be against Texas on...
KARK
Arkansas, Ole Miss kickoff, network options disclosed
FAYETTEVILLE — In Week 12, Arkansas will host Ole Miss among the 10 games slated for the SEC on Nov. 19. The Hogs and Ole Miss will kickoff at either 6 p.m. on ESPN or 6:30 on the SEC Network. The exact time and network will be determined after Nov. 12 games. Arkansas defeated Ole Miss 33-21 in 2020 in Razorback Stadium as Hudson Clark intercepted three passes on the day. Last year in Oxford, Ole Miss took a 52-51 victory when a two-point conversion by Arkansas failed.
KARK
Ask Mike: Post Liberty Meltdown, Bud Walton Arena Rumors & Did Muss Blow it With Ron Holland?
Q. Marty Byrde’s proxy wants to know: How does this keep happening? This is multiple times this year that this team is obviously not prepared to play. And starts playing when it has to. This time it was too late. A. Sam Pittman gave a good answer to that...
KARK
WATCH: Arkansas’ players preview matchup with LSU
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks are gearing up for a rivalry matchup with No. 7 LSU on Saturday. The Hogs were the last to win the Battle of the Golden Boot beating the Tigers 16-13 in overtime last season. Hear from Simeon Blair, Trey Knox, AJ Green...
KARK
Quincey McAdoo turns heads on Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE — Freshman Quincey McAdoo made his debut at cornerback on Saturday and on an otherwise disappointing day he was very successful. McAdoo had three tackles, an interception, one pass breakup and blocked a punt that resulted in a safety. Sam Pittman was pleased with his freshman’s play.
KARK
Arkansas releases depth chart for LSU game
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will host LSU Saturday morning at 11 a.m. on ESPN. The Hogs released their depth chart for the game.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Subfreezing temperatures likely for tailgating
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – There are only three regular-season Arkansas Razorback games left. Two of those will be played at home, and it looks like Saturdays will feature our coldest temperatures yet this season. So far, temperatures have been on the warm side for the previous home games. The...
KARK
WATCH: Sam Pittman previews upcoming matchup with LSU and more
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman met with the media Monday afternoon to discuss more about the loss to Liberty and preview their upcoming game with LSU. Hear the full press conference in the video above. LSU-Arkansas kickoff at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Razorback...
KARK
WATCH: Eric Musselman, Makhi Mitchell preview upcoming matchup with Fordham
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas men’s basketball team has their second matchup of the season on Friday night against Fordham. Head coach Eric Musselman and forward Makhi Mitchell previewed the matchup on Wednesday afternoon with the media. To see both of their press conferences, click the videos...
KARK
Mike Neighbors previews Elementary Day vs. Central Arkansas on Friday
For the first time since the 2019 season, the Arkansas Women’s Basketball team is hosting “Elementary Day” at Bud Walton Arena. Hundreds of elementary school kids from around Northwest Arkansas will be in attendance for the Razorbacks second game of the season. This year the Hogs welcome...
KARK
PFF gives high mark to Quincey McAdoo in CB debut
FAYETTEVILLE — True freshman Quincey McAdoo made his debut at cornerback on Saturday in a 21-19 loss to Liberty and count Pro Football Focus among those impressed. PFF released its highest graded defensive players from Saturday and McAdoo was No. 7 on the list. McAdoo had a grade of 90.2. Georgia’s Jalen Carter graded the highest with a mark of 92.7.
KARK
Arkansas women’s basketball team begins season with 20-Point win over UAPB
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas women’s basketball (1-0) took down sister school Arkansas – Pine Bluff (0-1) on Monday night, 70-50 to kick off the 47th season of the program. The Razorbacks took a 42-17 edge going into the locker room behind 52.6% shooting, and despite being outscored 33-28 in the second half, the team kicked off the season with a big 20-point win in an electric environment. Four players reached double digits, led by Erynn Barnum’s 17 points.
