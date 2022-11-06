ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

KARK

Underdog Hogs had success against cold LSU in 2014

FAYETTEVILLE — In 2014, Arkansas and Bret Bielema were 0-13 in the SEC under his leadership since being hired prior to the 2013 season, but it all changed on Saturday, Nov. 15, when No. 20 LSU came to a very cold Fayetteville. Arkansas was 4-5 at the time and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Malik Hornsby possibly in mix at QB against LSU

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman sounded positive about KJ Jefferson’s health on Monday, but not so much on Wednesday while on the SEC Teleconference. Pittman addressed Jefferson’s health and brought up Malik Hornsby’s week of practice. “Well, still again, that’s a few days away,” Pittman said. “KJ...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Sam Pittman aware of challenge playing LSU

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman knows his Hogs will have a big task on Saturday trying to defeat No. 7 LSU in Razorback Stadium. LSU is fresh off a 32-31 overtime decision over Alabama Saturday night in Baton Rouge. LSU coach Brian Kelly opted to go for two instead of kicking the PAT and playing another overtime period. Pittman, who made a similar choice at the end of the Ole Miss game last season, praised Kelly for his decision to go for the win at that time.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KARK

AJ Green feels Hogs have put loss behind them

FAYETTEVILLE — Sophomore running back AJ Green was one of the few bright spots for Arkansas on Saturday as he had as he had 56 yards rushing on just six attempts. The speedy former four-star recruit from Tulsa (Okla.) Union is third on the team in rushing with 61 carries for 263 yards and two touchdowns. He has caught a pair of passes for 45 yards. He has returned six kickoffs for 89 yards (14.8 avg) with a long of 34. He was more successful than SEC leading rusher Rocket Sanders on Saturday. Sanders had 17 carries for 60 yards.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Justin Benton gives Arkansas visit high marks

FAYETTEVILLE — Covington (Ga.) Newton Class of 2023 three-star defensive tackle Justin Benton was among the recruits at Arkansas on Saturday as he opted for an official visit. Benton, 6-2, 285, committed to West Virginia on June 18. But Arkansas, Texas and others continued to recruit him hard. He...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Diamond Hogs set for season-opening clash with Longhorns

Arkansas head baseball coach Dave Van Horn’s press conference Wednesday was set up to discuss his team’s Fall baseball performance, but it was a tidbit about next February that got the most attention. Van Horn announced that the Razorbacks’ 2023 season opener would likely be against Texas on...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Arkansas, Ole Miss kickoff, network options disclosed

FAYETTEVILLE — In Week 12, Arkansas will host Ole Miss among the 10 games slated for the SEC on Nov. 19. The Hogs and Ole Miss will kickoff at either 6 p.m. on ESPN or 6:30 on the SEC Network. The exact time and network will be determined after Nov. 12 games. Arkansas defeated Ole Miss 33-21 in 2020 in Razorback Stadium as Hudson Clark intercepted three passes on the day. Last year in Oxford, Ole Miss took a 52-51 victory when a two-point conversion by Arkansas failed.
OXFORD, MS
KARK

WATCH: Arkansas’ players preview matchup with LSU

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks are gearing up for a rivalry matchup with No. 7 LSU on Saturday. The Hogs were the last to win the Battle of the Golden Boot beating the Tigers 16-13 in overtime last season. Hear from Simeon Blair, Trey Knox, AJ Green...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Quincey McAdoo turns heads on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE — Freshman Quincey McAdoo made his debut at cornerback on Saturday and on an otherwise disappointing day he was very successful. McAdoo had three tackles, an interception, one pass breakup and blocked a punt that resulted in a safety. Sam Pittman was pleased with his freshman’s play.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

WATCH: Sam Pittman previews upcoming matchup with LSU and more

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman met with the media Monday afternoon to discuss more about the loss to Liberty and preview their upcoming game with LSU. Hear the full press conference in the video above. LSU-Arkansas kickoff at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Razorback...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KARK

PFF gives high mark to Quincey McAdoo in CB debut

FAYETTEVILLE — True freshman Quincey McAdoo made his debut at cornerback on Saturday in a 21-19 loss to Liberty and count Pro Football Focus among those impressed. PFF released its highest graded defensive players from Saturday and McAdoo was No. 7 on the list. McAdoo had a grade of 90.2. Georgia’s Jalen Carter graded the highest with a mark of 92.7.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Arkansas women’s basketball team begins season with 20-Point win over UAPB

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas women’s basketball (1-0) took down sister school Arkansas – Pine Bluff (0-1) on Monday night, 70-50 to kick off the 47th season of the program. The Razorbacks took a 42-17 edge going into the locker room behind 52.6% shooting, and despite being outscored 33-28 in the second half, the team kicked off the season with a big 20-point win in an electric environment. Four players reached double digits, led by Erynn Barnum’s 17 points.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

