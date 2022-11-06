FAYETTEVILLE — Sophomore running back AJ Green was one of the few bright spots for Arkansas on Saturday as he had as he had 56 yards rushing on just six attempts. The speedy former four-star recruit from Tulsa (Okla.) Union is third on the team in rushing with 61 carries for 263 yards and two touchdowns. He has caught a pair of passes for 45 yards. He has returned six kickoffs for 89 yards (14.8 avg) with a long of 34. He was more successful than SEC leading rusher Rocket Sanders on Saturday. Sanders had 17 carries for 60 yards.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO