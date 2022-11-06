Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Related
nwahomepage.com
Malik Hornsby possibly in mix at QB against LSU
FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman sounded positive about KJ Jefferson’s health on Monday, but not so much on Wednesday while on the SEC Teleconference. Pittman addressed Jefferson’s health and brought up Malik Hornsby’s week of practice. “Well, still again, that’s a few days away,” Pittman said. “KJ...
nwahomepage.com
Sam Pittman aware of challenge playing LSU
FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman knows his Hogs will have a big task on Saturday trying to defeat No. 7 LSU in Razorback Stadium. LSU is fresh off a 32-31 overtime decision over Alabama Saturday night in Baton Rouge. LSU coach Brian Kelly opted to go for two instead of kicking the PAT and playing another overtime period. Pittman, who made a similar choice at the end of the Ole Miss game last season, praised Kelly for his decision to go for the win at that time.
nwahomepage.com
Sam Pittman talks O-line issues against Liberty
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ offensive line didn’t have its best day on Saturday in a 21-19 loss to Liberty. On Monday, Sam Pittman explained what Liberty was doing that caused the Hogs issues. “In the pass protection, they bulled us,” Pittman said. “We couldn’t handle the front of...
nwahomepage.com
AJ Green feels Hogs have put loss behind them
FAYETTEVILLE — Sophomore running back AJ Green was one of the few bright spots for Arkansas on Saturday as he had as he had 56 yards rushing on just six attempts. The speedy former four-star recruit from Tulsa (Okla.) Union is third on the team in rushing with 61 carries for 263 yards and two touchdowns. He has caught a pair of passes for 45 yards. He has returned six kickoffs for 89 yards (14.8 avg) with a long of 34. He was more successful than SEC leading rusher Rocket Sanders on Saturday. Sanders had 17 carries for 60 yards.
nwahomepage.com
Justin Benton gives Arkansas visit high marks
FAYETTEVILLE — Covington (Ga.) Newton Class of 2023 three-star defensive tackle Justin Benton was among the recruits at Arkansas on Saturday as he opted for an official visit. Benton, 6-2, 285, committed to West Virginia on June 18. But Arkansas, Texas and others continued to recruit him hard. He...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas, Ole Miss kickoff, network options disclosed
FAYETTEVILLE — In Week 12, Arkansas will host Ole Miss among the 10 games slated for the SEC on Nov. 19. The Hogs and Ole Miss will kickoff at either 6 p.m. on ESPN or 6:30 on the SEC Network. The exact time and network will be determined after Nov. 12 games. Arkansas defeated Ole Miss 33-21 in 2020 in Razorback Stadium as Hudson Clark intercepted three passes on the day. Last year in Oxford, Ole Miss took a 52-51 victory when a two-point conversion by Arkansas failed.
nwahomepage.com
Hoop Hogs stock watch following No. 10 Arkansas’ 18-point win over North Dakota State in season-opener on Monday
FAYETTEVILLE — The 10th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks opened their 2022-23 regular season on Monday with an impressive 76-58 home win over unranked North Dakota State at Bud Walton Arena, and our post-game analysis brings us to a Hoop Hogs stock watch that is rosier than it was a week ago as we gauge phases of the game in which the squad as a whole showed improvement, remained static, or possibly regressed relative to the work it did in the preseason.
nwahomepage.com
Quincey McAdoo turns heads on Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE — Freshman Quincey McAdoo made his debut at cornerback on Saturday and on an otherwise disappointing day he was very successful. McAdoo had three tackles, an interception, one pass breakup and blocked a punt that resulted in a safety. Sam Pittman was pleased with his freshman’s play.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas releases depth chart for LSU game
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will host LSU Saturday morning at 11 a.m. on ESPN. The Hogs released their depth chart for the game.
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Sam Pittman previews upcoming matchup with LSU and more
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman met with the media Monday afternoon to discuss more about the loss to Liberty and preview their upcoming game with LSU. Hear the full press conference in the video above. LSU-Arkansas kickoff at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Razorback...
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Eric Musselman, Makhi Mitchell preview upcoming matchup with Fordham
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas men’s basketball team has their second matchup of the season on Friday night against Fordham. Head coach Eric Musselman and forward Makhi Mitchell previewed the matchup on Wednesday afternoon with the media. To see both of their press conferences, click the videos...
nwahomepage.com
Mike Neighbors previews Elementary Day vs. Central Arkansas on Friday
For the first time since the 2019 season, the Arkansas Women’s Basketball team is hosting “Elementary Day” at Bud Walton Arena. Hundreds of elementary school kids from around Northwest Arkansas will be in attendance for the Razorbacks second game of the season. This year the Hogs welcome...
nwahomepage.com
PFF gives high mark to Quincey McAdoo in CB debut
FAYETTEVILLE — True freshman Quincey McAdoo made his debut at cornerback on Saturday in a 21-19 loss to Liberty and count Pro Football Focus among those impressed. PFF released its highest graded defensive players from Saturday and McAdoo was No. 7 on the list. McAdoo had a grade of 90.2. Georgia’s Jalen Carter graded the highest with a mark of 92.7.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas women’s basketball team begins season with 20-Point win over UAPB
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas women’s basketball (1-0) took down sister school Arkansas – Pine Bluff (0-1) on Monday night, 70-50 to kick off the 47th season of the program. The Razorbacks took a 42-17 edge going into the locker room behind 52.6% shooting, and despite being outscored 33-28 in the second half, the team kicked off the season with a big 20-point win in an electric environment. Four players reached double digits, led by Erynn Barnum’s 17 points.
nwahomepage.com
Head Hog Eric Musselman discusses Nick Smith, Jr.’s status following Hogs’ season-opening win without star freshman guard
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas guard Nick Smith, Jr., missed the 2022-23 season opener against North Dakota State on Monday at Bud Walton Arena. The freshman from Jacksonville — one of 20 players on the preseason John Wooden Award (national player of the year) watch list — is going through right knee management and was withheld for precautionary measures, according to a source.
nwahomepage.com
Ask Mike: Post Liberty Meltdown, Bud Walton Arena Rumors & more
Ask Mike: Post Liberty Meltdown, Bud Walton Arena Rumors & Did Muss Blow it With Ron Holland?. Ask Mike: Post Liberty Meltdown, Bud Walton Arena …. Ask Mike: Post Liberty Meltdown, Bud Walton Arena Rumors & Did Muss Blow it With Ron Holland?. Deakins wins tight race for Washington County...
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Eric Musselman, players break down 76-58 win over NDSU in season opener
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas men’s basketball team is 1-0 after taking down North Dakota State 76-58 in their season opener on Monday. Eric Musselman, Ricky Council IV and Trevon Brazile spoke to the media after the win. You can watch those full post-game press conferences in the videos below.
nwahomepage.com
Marijuana dispensaries react to Issue 4 failing
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Recreational use of marijuana will remain illegal in the state of Arkansas. Kyle Campbell is a manager at The ReLeaf Center in Bentonville. He said they were optimistic Issue 4 would pass, but they’re not going to stop pushing to make cannabis accessible to more people.
nwahomepage.com
Springdale American Legion gives back with PIE!
Prosecution notes ‘serious risk’ in deadly kidnapping …. Prosecution notes 'serious risk' in deadly kidnapping case, requests pretrial detention. Sunday alcohol sales pass in Bentonville and Rogers. Sunday alcohol sales pass in Bentonville and Rogers. “Serious risk” in deadly kidnapping case. "Serious risk" in deadly kidnapping case.
nwahomepage.com
Benton County sees steady early voter turnout; Election Day lines expected
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — November 7 is the last day to cast your ballot before the Election Day rush. Melody Kwok with Benton County said the busiest times are around noon and the last hour the polls are open. Early polling locations close at 5 p.m. on Monday, November 7, which is an hour earlier than the previous days.
Comments / 0