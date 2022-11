No. 4 TCU has a chance to wrap up a spot in the Big 12 Conference championship game, but who would play the Horned Frogs for the title could remain very much in question. The unbeaten Horned Frogs take a two-game lead into Austin to face No. 18 Texas, which is part of a three-way tie for second. The Longhorns, No. 23 Kansas State and Baylor are all 4-2 in the league. Kansas State and Baylor face off this weekend as well.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO