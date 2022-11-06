Thanks to an anonymous donation, 21 museums in San Francisco will offer free admission during the weekend of December 3, reported Datebook. The city, which is commonly associated with the tech industry, has reportedly struggled to come bounce back after Covid caused many workers to stop going into their offices. With a 20 percent office vacancy rate that has only kept climbing, the city seems emptier than it was back in 2019. Leaders at art institutions see the event, known as the San Francisco Free Museum Weekend, as a way to bring citizens back together. “The San Francisco Free Museum...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO