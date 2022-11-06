ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vacaville, CA

kuic.com

It’s The Fairfield-Suisun Chamber Ambassador’s Annual Turkey Drive On 11/17!

You’re invited to grab a few turkeys and bring them down to Gillespie’s Abbey Carpet & Floor for the Fairfield-Suisun Chamber Ambassador’s Annual Turkey Drive! It’s happening on November 17th; you can drop off frozen turkeys at Gillespie’s: 360 Chadbourne Road in Fairfield between 9:00am and noon. One year someone dropped off 50 frozen birds…bring one, bring 50, just bring that frozen fowl! Local families will thank you! Can’t stop by with a bird? Visit the link and make a quick donation! We made it easy to give! https://business.fairfieldsuisunchamber.com/…/11-16-22…
FAIRFIELD, CA
kuic.com

The Food Bank Of Contra Costa And Solano Needs Volunteers!

Every holiday season Food Bank Staff are inspired by the generosity of hunger-fighting volunteers. But, even during this special time of year, they still need your help to distribute food to all our neighbors in need. When you sign up to hand out food at a distribution site, you’re giving...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Rocklin Christmas Lights on Pebble Creek Drive

Rocklin, Calif. – Each holiday season, residents located on Pebble Creek Drive in Rocklin bathe their homes with the magical sights and sounds of Christmas for the whole community to enjoy. Visitors trek from miles around to see this very fun and family-oriented Christmas light extravaganza that includes hundreds...
ROCKLIN, CA
ARTnews

After Anonymous Donation, 21 San Francisco Museums Offer Free Admission Weekend

Thanks to an anonymous donation, 21 museums in San Francisco will offer free admission during the weekend of December 3, reported Datebook. The city, which is commonly associated with the tech industry, has reportedly struggled to come bounce back after Covid caused many workers to stop going into their offices. With a 20 percent office vacancy rate that has only kept climbing, the city seems emptier than it was back in 2019. Leaders at art institutions see the event, known as the San Francisco Free Museum Weekend, as a way to bring citizens back together. “The San Francisco Free Museum...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Wine, spirits label giant opening North Bay distribution center

A major global producer of sticker-type materials used for wine, spirits and other labels is set to open a distribution center in Solano County next month. The Label and Packaging Materials business unit of Avery Dennison Corp. (NYSE: AVY) has leased a 69,521-square-foot warehouse in Fairfield and plans to open it in December, the Ohio-based company announced.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
sunset.com

This Pie Makes Every Other Holiday Dessert Look Boring

Jaynelle St. Jean’s pies are modernist works of edible art. Over the past few years, the Oakland-based baker has established herself as a design-minded deliverer of deliciousness with her bakery Pietisserie, which offers some 15 flavors in five visual categories. There’s the “cocoa” line of brooding dark crusts filled with contrasting dark berries and pumpkin; architectural lattice- and herringbone-topped “woven” pies; “open” pies, such as ultraviolet sweet purple potato; and the “pastel” collection featuring crusts dyed with beet, annatto, and other natural pigments, contrasted with yolky condensed-milk citrus fillings. St. Jean has garnered such a devoted following in the Bay Area that she announces her holiday pop-ups months in advance to give her customers a chance to strategize their dessert shopping.
OAKLAND, CA
ABC10

Roseville restaurant and bar closes after more than two years

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — 105 Noshery in Roseville announced it's permanently closing Wednesday. "Everyone is faced with making a difficult decision at one time or another. Sometimes you wait too long to make that decision, pull the plug, cut bait, and find a new fishing spot, which makes it more challenging, but in your heart, you know the decision you’re making is the best solution," wrote Randy and Lisa Peters.
ROSEVILLE, CA
villagelife.com

Splish, splash, play or no way? Cameron Park Lake’s future debated

The prospective Cameron Park Lake splash pad became a hot topic during the Oct. 19 Cameron Park Community Services District Board of Directors meeting, with some concerned the project isn’t the best use of CSD funds. CPCSD staff and directors in 2019 permanently closed the lake’s swimming lagoon and...
CAMERON PARK, CA
Eater

Put These Gorgeous Pies on Your Thanksgiving Table This Year

As we’ve already announced, it’s never too early to start thinking about Thanksgiving dessert. And while you can’t really go wrong with classic pumpkin or a streusel-topped apple pie, there’s also something to be said for going a more unexpected route for your meal’s sweet ending — which is where the Bay Area’s roster of talented bakers comes in. Leave the basic baked goods to someone else and pull out something that’s sure to impress everyone at the table.
OAKLAND, CA
vallejosun.com

Vallejo, Benicia Nov. 8 live election results

SOLANO COUNTY – Election Day polls closed in California at 8 p.m. and preliminary results have been released for local elections in Solano County. The Vallejo Sun is tracking races in Vallejo and Benicia and we'll be updating with the latest election results on this page throughout the night.
BENICIA, CA
CBS News

Raging Waters Sacramento closing after 15 years

SACRAMENTO - Raging Waters Sacramento is closing down. On Tuesday, the company that operates the water park, Palace Entertainment, announced in a written statement that the park, which has been in business since 2007 at Cal Expo, wouldn't be opening in 2023. The statement reads, in part:. "Today, we made...
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

$2.5M Berkeley Home Designed by Julia Morgan Quickly Finds a Buyer

A delightful domicile designed by architect Julia Morgan has quickly found a buyer. The home is pending sale after less than two months on the market, according to Realtor.com®. The home in Berkeley, CA, was listed for $2,495,000 in September. The buyer might not have been able to resist...
BERKELEY, CA
kubaradio.com

Wayback Burgers Coming to Yuba City

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – How do you like your burger? If ‘Wayback’ is the answer, you’re in luck! The Appeal-Democrat reports Yuba City will be getting its own Wayback Burger franchise, and it is ‘expected to open in early 2023.”. The eatery will create around 30...
YUBA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

"We share and we educate": Resilient Stockton mother of 5 gives back to community through health bar

STOCKTON — A Stockton mother of five who has survived so much is feeding the mind, body and spirit of her community.Lakeisha Little-Shaw showed us what's on the menu at The SHAW Bar."What I've already put in it is coconut water, frozen pineapples. spinach, and what I'm getting ready to add now is our superfoods," she said of a smoothie she was making.SHAW stands for "sharing health and wellness.""Not too many people know how to be healthy, and so I wanted to be able to create a business to share that in the community," Little-Shaw said.Little-Shaw, who started the business...
STOCKTON, CA

