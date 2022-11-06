Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Partial Remains of Alexis Gabe Found in CaliforniaAMY KAPLANOakley, CA
The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise YouVince MartellacciClayton, CA
Private pilot describes 8-foot-long disc UFO cruising under 300 feetRoger MarshDavis, CA
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
Related
kuic.com
The City Of Fairfield’s Veteran’s Day Parade: “Serving With Honor” 11/11/22!
The City of Fairfield Parks and Recreation Department is busy planning the 2022 Veterans Day Parade in Downtown Fairfield. It gives us great pride to bring the Fairfield community together to honor and recognize our Veterans. The theme for this year’s event is – “Serving with Honor.”
kuic.com
It’s The Fairfield-Suisun Chamber Ambassador’s Annual Turkey Drive On 11/17!
You’re invited to grab a few turkeys and bring them down to Gillespie’s Abbey Carpet & Floor for the Fairfield-Suisun Chamber Ambassador’s Annual Turkey Drive! It’s happening on November 17th; you can drop off frozen turkeys at Gillespie’s: 360 Chadbourne Road in Fairfield between 9:00am and noon. One year someone dropped off 50 frozen birds…bring one, bring 50, just bring that frozen fowl! Local families will thank you! Can’t stop by with a bird? Visit the link and make a quick donation! We made it easy to give! https://business.fairfieldsuisunchamber.com/…/11-16-22…
kuic.com
The Food Bank Of Contra Costa And Solano Needs Volunteers!
Every holiday season Food Bank Staff are inspired by the generosity of hunger-fighting volunteers. But, even during this special time of year, they still need your help to distribute food to all our neighbors in need. When you sign up to hand out food at a distribution site, you’re giving...
rosevilletoday.com
Rocklin Christmas Lights on Pebble Creek Drive
Rocklin, Calif. – Each holiday season, residents located on Pebble Creek Drive in Rocklin bathe their homes with the magical sights and sounds of Christmas for the whole community to enjoy. Visitors trek from miles around to see this very fun and family-oriented Christmas light extravaganza that includes hundreds...
After Anonymous Donation, 21 San Francisco Museums Offer Free Admission Weekend
Thanks to an anonymous donation, 21 museums in San Francisco will offer free admission during the weekend of December 3, reported Datebook. The city, which is commonly associated with the tech industry, has reportedly struggled to come bounce back after Covid caused many workers to stop going into their offices. With a 20 percent office vacancy rate that has only kept climbing, the city seems emptier than it was back in 2019. Leaders at art institutions see the event, known as the San Francisco Free Museum Weekend, as a way to bring citizens back together. “The San Francisco Free Museum...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Wine, spirits label giant opening North Bay distribution center
A major global producer of sticker-type materials used for wine, spirits and other labels is set to open a distribution center in Solano County next month. The Label and Packaging Materials business unit of Avery Dennison Corp. (NYSE: AVY) has leased a 69,521-square-foot warehouse in Fairfield and plans to open it in December, the Ohio-based company announced.
sunset.com
This Pie Makes Every Other Holiday Dessert Look Boring
Jaynelle St. Jean’s pies are modernist works of edible art. Over the past few years, the Oakland-based baker has established herself as a design-minded deliverer of deliciousness with her bakery Pietisserie, which offers some 15 flavors in five visual categories. There’s the “cocoa” line of brooding dark crusts filled with contrasting dark berries and pumpkin; architectural lattice- and herringbone-topped “woven” pies; “open” pies, such as ultraviolet sweet purple potato; and the “pastel” collection featuring crusts dyed with beet, annatto, and other natural pigments, contrasted with yolky condensed-milk citrus fillings. St. Jean has garnered such a devoted following in the Bay Area that she announces her holiday pop-ups months in advance to give her customers a chance to strategize their dessert shopping.
Roseville restaurant and bar closes after more than two years
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — 105 Noshery in Roseville announced it's permanently closing Wednesday. "Everyone is faced with making a difficult decision at one time or another. Sometimes you wait too long to make that decision, pull the plug, cut bait, and find a new fishing spot, which makes it more challenging, but in your heart, you know the decision you’re making is the best solution," wrote Randy and Lisa Peters.
villagelife.com
Splish, splash, play or no way? Cameron Park Lake’s future debated
The prospective Cameron Park Lake splash pad became a hot topic during the Oct. 19 Cameron Park Community Services District Board of Directors meeting, with some concerned the project isn’t the best use of CSD funds. CPCSD staff and directors in 2019 permanently closed the lake’s swimming lagoon and...
Eater
Put These Gorgeous Pies on Your Thanksgiving Table This Year
As we’ve already announced, it’s never too early to start thinking about Thanksgiving dessert. And while you can’t really go wrong with classic pumpkin or a streusel-topped apple pie, there’s also something to be said for going a more unexpected route for your meal’s sweet ending — which is where the Bay Area’s roster of talented bakers comes in. Leave the basic baked goods to someone else and pull out something that’s sure to impress everyone at the table.
vallejosun.com
Vallejo, Benicia Nov. 8 live election results
SOLANO COUNTY – Election Day polls closed in California at 8 p.m. and preliminary results have been released for local elections in Solano County. The Vallejo Sun is tracking races in Vallejo and Benicia and we'll be updating with the latest election results on this page throughout the night.
CBS News
Raging Waters Sacramento closing after 15 years
SACRAMENTO - Raging Waters Sacramento is closing down. On Tuesday, the company that operates the water park, Palace Entertainment, announced in a written statement that the park, which has been in business since 2007 at Cal Expo, wouldn't be opening in 2023. The statement reads, in part:. "Today, we made...
KCRA.com
Is the winner of the historic Powerball jackpot in Sacramento? Customers at Lichine's think so
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Feeling lucky?. People who stopped by Lichine's Liquor & Deli in Sacramento on Monday to buy tickets for the historic Powerball jackpot are feeling so. After no one had the winning ticket after Saturday's drawing, the jackpot is now the largest in history. The currently estimated jackpot is $1.9 billion.
SFGate
$2.5M Berkeley Home Designed by Julia Morgan Quickly Finds a Buyer
A delightful domicile designed by architect Julia Morgan has quickly found a buyer. The home is pending sale after less than two months on the market, according to Realtor.com®. The home in Berkeley, CA, was listed for $2,495,000 in September. The buyer might not have been able to resist...
KTVU FOX 2
Sideshows erupt throughout Bay Area: Vallejo, Richmond, Rodeo and Hayward
VALLEJO, Calif. - Illegal sideshows erupted throughout the Bay Area over the weekend in cities from Vallejo to Hayward. Police said at some points, gunfire was heard and some people pointed lasers at the drivers as well. One of the largest sideshows was in Vallejo, where police said they broke...
Michelin-starred Bay Area restaurant to close its doors by the end of the year
When famed chef David Kinch announced that he planned to sell Manresa a few months back, there was widespread hope that the 3-Michelin-starred fine dining establishment might be able to live on under new management.
kubaradio.com
Wayback Burgers Coming to Yuba City
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – How do you like your burger? If ‘Wayback’ is the answer, you’re in luck! The Appeal-Democrat reports Yuba City will be getting its own Wayback Burger franchise, and it is ‘expected to open in early 2023.”. The eatery will create around 30...
NBC Bay Area
$1.1 Million Powerball Ticket Matching First 5 Numbers Sold in San Leandro
Once again, no one hit the Powerball jackpot in Saturday's draw, but a player in the Bay Area is holding one of three tickets sold in California worth $1.1 million after matching the first five numbers, according to the California Lottery. The 5/5 ticket was bought at the 76 station...
KCRA.com
California November Election 2022 results: Solano County races
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Nov. 8, 2022, is Election Day across the country, and KCRA 3 will monitor results for races in Solano County on this page. Check back here for results as they start to come in after 8 p.m. (IMPORTANT, app users CLICK HERE to see the results.)
"We share and we educate": Resilient Stockton mother of 5 gives back to community through health bar
STOCKTON — A Stockton mother of five who has survived so much is feeding the mind, body and spirit of her community.Lakeisha Little-Shaw showed us what's on the menu at The SHAW Bar."What I've already put in it is coconut water, frozen pineapples. spinach, and what I'm getting ready to add now is our superfoods," she said of a smoothie she was making.SHAW stands for "sharing health and wellness.""Not too many people know how to be healthy, and so I wanted to be able to create a business to share that in the community," Little-Shaw said.Little-Shaw, who started the business...
Comments / 0