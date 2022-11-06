Read full article on original website
KDRV
Several hundred Pacific Power customers without power across Southern Oregon
SAMS VALLEY Ore-- According to Pacific Power's website, several hundred Southern Oregonian customers are without power Sunday afternoon amid a passing storm system that is bringing gusts of wind of upwards of 30 miles per hour. Right now Pacific Power is reporting that there are three power outages across Jackson...
police1.com
75-year-old woman arrested after 112 mph pursuit in Oregon
MEDFORD, Ore. — A 75-year-old woman was arrested early Saturday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 5 from Merlin to Ashland. Josephine County Sheriff's Office deputies clocked the car traveling at 112 mph on the interstate near Merlin just before midnight Friday. The driver failed to stop when deputies sounded their sirens, and when the woman passed into Jackson County, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office took over the chase.
oregontoday.net
DINT Meth Bust, Douglas Co., Nov. 1
On Saturday, October 29th, Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested two California men for trafficking large amounts of narcotics into Douglas County. As part of an ongoing investigation, DINT detectives contacted 53 year old Roberto Silva Diaz of Red Bluff, California, and 60 year old Feliciano Bobadilla, of Corning, California, in the parking lot of a business in the 3,000 block of Aviation Drive in Roseburg. Detectives had information indicating the two were trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine and counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl. Roseburg Police K-9 “Trapper” searched the exterior of the suspects’ vehicle and gave an alert indicating he could smell the odor of narcotics coming from inside. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 13.9 grams of suspected heroin, 300 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing suspected fentanyl, and 3 pounds of suspected methamphetamine. Both suspects were lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of Possession and Delivery of Heroin, Possession and Delivery of Methamphetamine, Possession and Delivery of Sch. II Controlled Substance, and Conspiracy. The DINT team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency, prosecutor-supported approach. DINT is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and is composed of members from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police, Bureau of Land Management, and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including DINT.
California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) -- A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome. The Wallers were in daily contact with their family members but that stopped on Oct. 23 when they were about 45 miles north of the California-Oregon border. Both of the couple's cell phones are powered off, according to the sheriff's office. Charles Waller is described as a white male who is 5′10″ 207 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes. Kathleen Waller is described as a white female who is 5′6″ 190 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes. They were driving a 2017 Ford Four Winds Motorhome bearing California license plate 8HWX240. The sheriff's office did not say whether or nor they believe foul play was involved in the Waller's disappearance. Anyone who may have information about their whereabouts is urged to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at (541) 440-4471 or email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us
