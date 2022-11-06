ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Wilson, Jets' defense stun Allen, Bills in 20-17 victory

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VD1dZ_0j0zGKBu00

The sky was falling for the New York Jets against the Buffalo Bills.

They were losing a close game to their AFC East rivals in the second half — and an overhead video camera malfunctioned, disrupting a promising drive and appearing to be a poorly timed omen.

Then, the Jets pulled off a picture-perfect comeback.

“We're too young to flinch,” coach Robert Saleh said after New York's stunning 20-17 victory Sunday.

The defense shut down Josh Allen, Zach Wilson threw a touchdown pass and Greg Zuerlein kicked a go-ahead 28-yard field goal with 1:43 remaining to send the Jets (6-3) into their bye-week break a half-game behind the division-leading Bills (6-2).

“I know a lot of people are going to be surprised, right?” Saleh said. “I don't think there's a person surprised in the locker room.”

With the game tied at 17, the Jets got the ball at their own 4 and 7:53 left — and they hit the ground running.

After marching downfield to the Bills 18 on eight straight running plays while draining the clock against a weary Buffalo defense, Wilson connected with Denzel Mims for 12 yards on third-and-5. But the drive stalled when Wilson was sacked by Damar Hamlin on third down and the Jets settled for Zuerlein’s field goal.

Allen got the ball back, but couldn't manage much.

A holding call on Dion Dawkins wiped out a long pass to Stefon Diggs. Two plays later, Bryce Huff had a strip-sack of Allen that Buffalo recovered at its 14.

After an incompletion to Diggs, Allen launched a deep desperation pass to Gabe Davis — but rookie Sauce Gardner knocked the ball away and sealed the unlikely victory for the Jets. It also ended the Bills' four-game winning streak.

“We expected to win this game,” Wilson said.

Wilson finished 18 of 25 for 154 yards and a TD pass to James Robinson, who scored for the first time since being acquired last week from Jacksonville. Michael Carter had a 6-yard touchdown run.

But the defense did its job against Allen, intercepting him twice and sacking him five times. Allen was 18 of 34 for 205 yards — held without a TD pass for the first time since Week 17 of last season against Atlanta — and the INTs by Gardner and Jordan Whitehead.

Allen ran for 86 yards and two touchdowns, but the Bills fell to 0-2 against division opponents.

“It’s tough to win in this league when you’re playing a good team and your quarterback plays like (crap),” Allen said. “Made some bad decisions tonight. Really cost our team.”

Allen was seen flexing his right hand after the strip-sack.

“There’s some slight pain,” he said. “I’ll get through it.”

Things took a strange turn when Wilson and the Jets’ offense were marching downfield on their opening drive of the second half. A SkyCam camera whirled out of control and delayed the play on the field for 12 minutes until a camera operator was able to corral it.

“It only happens to the Jets,” a smiling Saleh said.

Added Wilson: “I’ve never seen that before.”

The teams resumed play, but the Jets were immediately called for a false start penalty. Three plays later, Wilson was sacked by Von Miller and his fumble recovered by A.J. Epenesa to give Buffalo the ball.

The sack gave Miller 122 1/2 for his career, surpassing Simeon Rice (122) for 20th place on the NFL's list.

But then New York's defense stiffened, with Quinnen Williams sacking Allen and Gardner coming up with an interception to give the Jets the ball at the Bills 19. Wilson's 7-yard pass to Robinson put the Jets ahead 17-14 with 4:03 left in the third quarter.

Tyler Bass' 51-yard field goal tied it for Buffalo with 13:33 remaining.

“We had opportunities overall and we shot ourselves in the foot,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “Give credit where credit is due. They made more plays than we did. In some ways, we beat ourselves.”

After Allen was intercepted by Whitehead on the Bills' third play from scrimmage, Buffalo converted three third-down plays on its next drive, including an 11-yard run by Allen that was initially ruled a touchdown before video review showed he was short of the goal line. On the next play, the Bills quarterback pushed forward to give Buffalo a 7-0 lead.

Allen's second touchdown run came with 6:30 left in the first half on a 36-yard scamper — the longest TD run of his career.

Carter's 6-yard run up the middle to cut New York's deficit to 14-10 late in the second quarter.

The Bills had a chance to add to their lead, but Bass' 55-yard attempt was wide right as time expired in the half.

INJURIES

Bills: Edge rusher Greg Rousseau left in the first half with an ankle injury. ... CB Kaiir Elam injured an ankle in the third quarter. ... CB Tre’Davious White was activated from injured reserve this week and didn't appear on Buffalo's injury report, but was inactive. ... LB Matt Milano (oblique) sat out after being questionable.

Jets: DT Sheldon Rankins injured his left elbow in the first quarter and didn't return.

UP NEXT

Bills: Return home to take on the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday.

Jets: Head into their bye-week break before a rematch with the AFC East rival Patriots in New England on Nov. 20.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Peyton Manning Named Favorite For NFL Coaching Job

Peyton Manning, next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts?. The betting odds suggest that the legendary NFL quarterback is the favorite to be named the next full-time head coach of the AFC South franchise. Manning, who hasn't really expressed any interest in coaching, has been listed as the frontrunner for...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Released After Team's Loss

A former college football star quarterback turned NFL journeyman has been released on Monday morning. The Panthers fell to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon in blowout fashion. Following the contest, the NFC South team has parted ways with third-year quarterback Jacob Eason. He had been with the team since the start of the season.
GEORGIA STATE
thecomeback.com

Carolina Panthers make huge quarterback move

The Carolina Panthers certainly had a rough game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, falling behind 42-7 in the fourth quarter before eventually scoring two garbage-time touchdowns to make the final score 42-21. The loss was so bad that Panthers head coach Steve Wilks fired multiple assistant coaches on Monday, and it looks like the team is making a big move at the quarterback position in preparation for next season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Legendary College Football Running Back Died On Monday

The college sports world lost one of its all-time great players, coaches and administrators today as Jake Crouthamel passed away. He was 84 years old. Born in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, Crouthamel rose to national stardom as the two-way halfback at Dartmouth in the 1950s. He set a Dartmouth single-season rushing record with 722 yards in 1958. Crouthamel earned All-Ivy League First-Team honors in his final two seasons, and his career rushing mark of 1,763 yards was the school record for more than a decade and still ranks top 10 in school history.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
DALLAS, TX
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
The Spun

Scott Frost Reportedly In Contention For New Coaching Job

Scott Frost reportedly might not be out of work for very long. Not that he needs it, of course - he made more than $30 million leading the Nebraska Huskers program - but he could be coaching again soon. According to reports out of South Florida, the ex-Huskers head coach...
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

Green Bay Packers’ season gets even worse after latest news

The Green Bay Packers‘ 2022 season was already going worse than anyone could have imagined. And it managed to get worse on Monday morning. According to multiple reports, Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary tore his ACL in Green Bay’s 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. Gary will have...
GREEN BAY, WI
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
69K+
Followers
106K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy