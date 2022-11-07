ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Chelsea show their class to beat Manchester United

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31yttK_0j0zGJJB00

Chelsea scored twice in four second-half minutes to move level on points with Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal and end Manchester United ’s 100 per cent record.

United headed into Sunday night’s fixture at Leigh Sports Village with five victories from as many matches. But Sam Kerr and Lauren James scored in quick succession to fire the Blues to an impressive victory.

Alessia Russo pulled one back for the hosts before Erin Cuthbert scored a third in stoppage time as Chelsea saw out the match 3-1 to take a pivotal three points.

Following a first half of few chances, the match came alive after the interval with Chelsea breaching United’s defence for the first time this season on the hour mark.

United attempted to play out from the back but Millie Turner’s clearance was intercepted before Kerr toyed with Maya Le Tissier and then made no mistake following a fine finish.

Moments later, former United forward James doubled the visiting side’s advantage when she converted Kerr’s pass with a first-time strike.

United found a way back in the game with 19 minutes remaining after Russo benefitted from Cuthbert’s poor pass to slot home.

But Cuthbert atoned for her error when her deflected strike found the back of the next in the second minute of stoppage time to see the Blues take the win, and join Arsenal on 18 points at the summit, albeit with a poorer goal difference.

United slipped to third following their first defeat of the campaign.

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Brazil World Cup squad snubs: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, Arsenal's Gabriel among star players left out

Brazil is considered to be the top favorite at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with one of the most star-studded and loaded squads of any nation on the planet. The squad, which was announced by manager Tite on November 7, features top names like Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Alisson, Thiago Silva, Gabriel Jesus, and many other global superstars that are household names among even the most casual football fans.
lastwordonsports.com

UEFA Europa League Draw: Manchester United vs Barcelona is a Match for the Ages

With the Champions League round of sixteen draw in the book, the Europa League follows from Nyon, Switzerland. The final will take place in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, but the route to get there is very different to years gone by. The third-placed teams from the UCL will be taking part in this round and they will meet the UEL runners-up. Here is the run-down from today’s UEFA Europa League draw!
fourfourtwo.com

Full Champions League draw: Liverpool and Real Madrid clash again in last-16

The Champions League draw also sees two English clubs with German opposition to contend with in the first knockout round of this season's competition. The Champions League draw for the last-16 of the 2022/23 tournament has been confirmed, with a repeat of the 2022 final between Liverpool and Real Madrid the standout tie.
ESPN

Brazil's World Cup squad: Dani Alves included, Roberto Firmino out

Brazil will take 39-year-old defender Dani Alves to the World Cup in Qatar but leave behind Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino as head coach Tite named his 26-man squad for the tournament on Monday. Alves will be hoping to use his experience as football's most decorated player with 44 career trophies...
SB Nation

Champions League Round of 16 draw: Potential Chelsea opponents; how to watch

The draw for the Champions League Round of 16 will be starting shortly, so we don’t have to wait too long to find out which team we will be playing against next in the competition — though we’ll have to wait a fair while for the knockout rounds themselves, which will only start in mid-February, i.e. three months from now.
SB Nation

Manchester City to Face Leipzig In Champions League

Manchester City will face German side RB Leipzig in the last 16 of the Champions League. The draw, made earlier today, saw the blues drawn as the first seeded team and will face Leipzig for the second time in their history. The two teams met in the group stage last...
The Independent

Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez see Man City knock out Chelsea in Carabao Cup

For Manchester City, there was a glimpse of the unfamiliar before the almost automatic victory. The Carabao Cup feels Pep Guardiola’s personal fiefdom, to such an extent that the sole tie he has lost in the last five years came on penalties, and he started his bid for a record fifth victory by brushing aside last season’s finalists, courtesy of a storming start to the second half.The element of novelty came before an inspired Riyad Mahrez helped them score twice in six minutes. Kalvin Phillips’ City career had consisted of a mere 14 minutes on the pitch; while a summer...
BBC

Man Utd draw Barcelona in Europa League knockout round play-off

Manchester United have been drawn against Barcelona in the Europa League knockout round play-offs. The stage of the competition features eight runners-up from their Europa League groups, which includes United, playing the eight teams who were third in their Champions League group. Former United manager Jose Mourinho's Roma side will...
The Independent

Man Utd’s defeat to Aston Villa does not ‘erase’ recent progress, Diogo Dalot claims

Diogo Dalot says Manchester United’s tepid defeat at Aston Villa will not “erase” their progress under Erik ten Hag or damage their mentality.Unbeaten in nine matches in all competitions following last month’s 6-3 derby defeat at Manchester City, the Red Devils unravelled in Birmingham on Sunday afternoon.Lucas Digne’s free-kick followed a Leon Bailey strike as Villa flew out of the traps, with Jacob Ramsey securing a 3-1 win having inadvertently deflected in a Luke Shaw strike earlier on.The manner of the defeat was a gut punch after a promising run under summer appointment Ten Hag – one that deflated...
The Independent

Wales World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more

Not since 1958 have Wales played at a World Cup. As comedian and Welsh football fanatic Elis James will tell you, that was so long ago it was before the invention of the duvet… But 64 years on, a new generation finally have the chance to replicate the exploits of John Charles, Ivor Allchurch, Cliff Jones and co.At Sweden ’58, Wales advanced past the group stage by beating Hungary 2-1 in a play-off, having finished level on points with the Magyars, before going down 1-0 to eventual winners Brazil in the quarter-finals as a 17-year-old Pele burst on to...
SB Nation

HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 3-1 Manchester United - Party like it’s 1995!

Well then, that was pretty darn enjoyable from kick-off to the final whistle, wasn’t it?. Although Unai Emery’s reign as Aston Villa boss has just started, how clear was it that this team can perform if setup properly from a tactical point of view?. What did the lads...
The Independent

Play without fear – Sarah Hunter insists England are ready for World Cup final

England captain Sarah Hunter vowed the Red Roses will play “without fear” when they challenge holders New Zealand for the World Cup trophy on Saturday.The showpiece between the world’s top two nations is poised to break an attendance record, with over 40,000 ticket-holders expected to descend on Auckland’s sold-out Eden Park.History is on the line for both sides in the rematch of the 2017 final. A loss would see number-one ranked England snap a 30-game Test win streak, the most of any men’s or women’s international side, while the Black Ferns are seeking a record sixth title and their first...
The Independent

World Cup 2022 squads: Latest news on all 832 players heading to Qatar

The World Cup 2022 in Qatar is upon us and all 32 teams are in the process of naming their squads, with each country allowed to select a 26-man group for the first time.It means there will be 832 players heading to the first winter World Cup, with a deadline of Monday 14 November to submit the squads - just seven days before the tournament begins with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador.Gareth Southgate will name his England group on Thursday afternoon, with debate currently ongoing over a number of the spots, while other countries’ announcements will filter through across...
The Independent

The Independent

913K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy