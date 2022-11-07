ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Republican on House Oversight Committee says he's ready to subpoena Hunter Biden

Rep. James Comer, the top Republican on the House Oversight and Reform Committee, says Republicans are prepared to subpoena Hunter Biden and records of his business dealings if and when they take control of the House. Comer, who is likely to chair the committee, said Republicans are going to "press forward with an investigation of the president of the United States" related to his son's business dealings.
Lauren Boebert locked in tight reelection bid in Colorado

Rep. Lauren Boebert, one of the Republican party's biggest right-wing stars, is locked in a tight reelection battle with Adam Frisch, a Democrat from Aspen running as a "conservative businessman," in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. With 96% of the vote tallied, CBS News characterized the race as a toss-up, as...
Democrats retain control of Senate with Nevada victory

Democrats will continue to control the Senate following the 2022 midterm elections, after Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto on Saturday was projected by CBS News to win a tight reelection race against Republican Adam Laxalt. Her victory gives Democrats 50 seats in the 118th Congress. Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking...
Abortion played key role in 2022 midterm elections; two races could determine Senate control — live updates

Washington — Abortion access proved to be a powerful force in the 2022 midterm elections, lifting Democrats in battleground states and helping to weaken the anticipated Republican wave into a ripple. In the five states where the issue was directly on the ballot, every contest leaned in favor of protecting abortion rights — even in heavily Republican states like Kentucky and Montana.
What is a runoff election, and how will it work in Georgia's Senate race?

Washington — While the outcome of critical races in Nevada and Arizona remains unclear, the balance of power in the Senate after the 2022 midterm elections could very well come down to Georgia, where Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will face each other in a head-to-head matchup known as a runoff election next month.
Record number of Muslim Americans elected in 2022 midterms

This year's midterm elections propelled a large number of history-making politicians into office, from Congress' first Gen Z member to Maryland's first Black governor. It also proved to be historic for Muslim Americans, with a record-breaking number of community members being elected to their respective seats. Republican Mehmet Oz would...
Democrats clinch Senate control following projected Nevada win

CBS News projects that the Democrats have clinched control of the Senate following the 2022 midterms. This comes after CBS News projected Saturday night that incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez has been reelected in Nevada following a tight race with Republican challenger Adam Laxalt. The win gives the Democrats a...
Israel's Netanyahu officially tapped to form government

TEL AVIV, Israel — (AP) — Israel's president officially tapped former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a government on Sunday, ushering the long-serving leader back to power after a one-year hiatus. With Netanyahu comes what's expected to be Israel's most right-wing coalition ever. Elections earlier this month...
Why don't we have a final count of ballots in some states? No state has ever counted all of its ballots on election night.

The disinformation war is kicking into high gear. Candidates who perceive they are going to lose, aided by election deniers — and even some members of Congress — are falsely claiming that some states (conveniently always ones that align with their political views) are long since finished with counting or raising suspicion about counting delays.
Where the vote stands in key Senate races

Control over the Senate remains in play, with key races in Arizona and Nevada still undecided, while Georgia's Senate race is headed to a run-off in December. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane discusses where the vote count stands.
Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena

Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to block a subpoena requiring him to testify. The lawsuit filed Friday alleges that the subpoena "is invalid, unlawful, and unenforceable because President Trump, as a former president of the United States, has absolute immunity from being compelled to testify before Congress or a committee thereof regarding his actions as head of a co-equal branch of government."
