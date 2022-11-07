Read full article on original website
2022 Nevada Senate race between Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt tightens
Nevada's Senate race remains tight, with Republican Adam Laxalt clinging to a small lead of under 1,000 votes over incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Saturday morning, but a statement he released suggested he has some expectation she will surpass him. "Here is where we are — we are up...
Trump says it’s ‘inconceivable’ for Biden to run for reelection
Former President Trump said in an interview on Monday evening that “it is inconceivable” President Biden would run for reelection, despite the White House having reiterated weeks earlier that Biden is intending to run in 2024. “I don’t think he runs. It is inconceivable,” Trump told Fox News...
2022 Arizona Senate race: Mark Kelly projected to defeat Blake Masters and win reelection
Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, a Democrat, has won reelection, defeating Trump-backed GOP challenger Blake Masters in the race for the state's Senate seat, CBS News projected. On Friday evening, Kelly was leading Masters by over 5 points, or about 123,000 votes, with 85% of the results in. Kelly defended his...
What's left to count in the House? Can Democrats hold the majority?
House Republicans are in position to reach the 218 seats they need to flip the chamber after the midterm elections. As of Friday, CBS News estimates Republicans will win at least 213 seats while Democrats are estimated to win at least 206 seats. In several of the outstanding races, Republicans are ahead.
Top Republican on House Oversight Committee says he's ready to subpoena Hunter Biden
Rep. James Comer, the top Republican on the House Oversight and Reform Committee, says Republicans are prepared to subpoena Hunter Biden and records of his business dealings if and when they take control of the House. Comer, who is likely to chair the committee, said Republicans are going to "press forward with an investigation of the president of the United States" related to his son's business dealings.
84-year-old Louisiana mayor running for reelection killed in car crash on Election Day
At 84 years old, Velma Hendrix devoted her time to being the mayor of a small town in Louisiana. It was a job she loved so much that this year, she ran for reelection. Then on Election Day, that campaign came to an abrupt halt. Just hours after the polls...
Lauren Boebert locked in tight reelection bid in Colorado
Rep. Lauren Boebert, one of the Republican party's biggest right-wing stars, is locked in a tight reelection battle with Adam Frisch, a Democrat from Aspen running as a "conservative businessman," in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. With 96% of the vote tallied, CBS News characterized the race as a toss-up, as...
Trump is calling his political allies and encouraging them to blame Mitch McConnell for GOP's poor midterm results, report says
Trump has been making phone calls to allies and launching an anti-McConnell campaign ahead of leadership elections next week, CNN reported.
Democrats retain control of Senate with Nevada victory
Democrats will continue to control the Senate following the 2022 midterm elections, after Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto on Saturday was projected by CBS News to win a tight reelection race against Republican Adam Laxalt. Her victory gives Democrats 50 seats in the 118th Congress. Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking...
Abortion played key role in 2022 midterm elections; two races could determine Senate control — live updates
Washington — Abortion access proved to be a powerful force in the 2022 midterm elections, lifting Democrats in battleground states and helping to weaken the anticipated Republican wave into a ripple. In the five states where the issue was directly on the ballot, every contest leaned in favor of protecting abortion rights — even in heavily Republican states like Kentucky and Montana.
What is a runoff election, and how will it work in Georgia's Senate race?
Washington — While the outcome of critical races in Nevada and Arizona remains unclear, the balance of power in the Senate after the 2022 midterm elections could very well come down to Georgia, where Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will face each other in a head-to-head matchup known as a runoff election next month.
Record number of Muslim Americans elected in 2022 midterms
This year's midterm elections propelled a large number of history-making politicians into office, from Congress' first Gen Z member to Maryland's first Black governor. It also proved to be historic for Muslim Americans, with a record-breaking number of community members being elected to their respective seats. Republican Mehmet Oz would...
Judge blocks Biden's student loan relief plan
The Biden administration has stopped accepting applications for the federal student loan forgiveness program. A federal judge from Texas ruled it unconstitutional on Thursday.
Democrats clinch Senate control following projected Nevada win
CBS News projects that the Democrats have clinched control of the Senate following the 2022 midterms. This comes after CBS News projected Saturday night that incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez has been reelected in Nevada following a tight race with Republican challenger Adam Laxalt. The win gives the Democrats a...
Israel's Netanyahu officially tapped to form government
TEL AVIV, Israel — (AP) — Israel's president officially tapped former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a government on Sunday, ushering the long-serving leader back to power after a one-year hiatus. With Netanyahu comes what's expected to be Israel's most right-wing coalition ever. Elections earlier this month...
Migrants hoping to seek U.S. asylum face years-long legal limbo in overwhelmed system
New York — Beberlyn and her family boarded the subway to downtown Manhattan before 4 a.m. in mid-October. Their appointment with federal immigration officials wasn't until 9 o'clock, but she wanted to make sure her family would be seen. When the family arrived at 4:40, dozens of migrants were...
Why don't we have a final count of ballots in some states? No state has ever counted all of its ballots on election night.
The disinformation war is kicking into high gear. Candidates who perceive they are going to lose, aided by election deniers — and even some members of Congress — are falsely claiming that some states (conveniently always ones that align with their political views) are long since finished with counting or raising suspicion about counting delays.
Where the vote stands in key Senate races
Control over the Senate remains in play, with key races in Arizona and Nevada still undecided, while Georgia's Senate race is headed to a run-off in December. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane discusses where the vote count stands.
Sen. Gary Peters on the Georgia Senate runoff and Democrats' chances in Nevada and Arizona
Control of the Senate is coming down to three close races. Georgia is heading to a runoff, and ballots are still being counted in Arizona and Nevada. Michigan Senator Gary Peters, chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest.
Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena
Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to block a subpoena requiring him to testify. The lawsuit filed Friday alleges that the subpoena "is invalid, unlawful, and unenforceable because President Trump, as a former president of the United States, has absolute immunity from being compelled to testify before Congress or a committee thereof regarding his actions as head of a co-equal branch of government."
