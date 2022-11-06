ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR Team Owner Coy Gibbs Dies at 49

By Thomas Neumann
 3 days ago

Gibbs is the son of former NFL coach Joe Gibbs and the father of NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs.

One of NASCAR’s top teams has suffered a heartbreaking loss.

Joe Gibbs Racing announced Sunday that co-owner Coy Gibbs—son of legendary NFL coach Joe Gibbs and the father of NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs—has died at age 49. He also held the titles of COO and vice chairman for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Coy Gibbs played linebacker at Stanford from 1991 to ’94 and led the team in tackles as a senior. He pursued a career in racing instead of football, competing on the NASCAR truck series and the Busch Series, now called the Xfinity Series, after the turn of the century.

Joe Gibbs Racing announced that Coy Gibbs died in his sleep, just a few hours after watching Ty Gibbs clinch the Xfinity Series championship in Phoenix. Ty Gibbs was replaced in Sunday’s Cup Series race in Phoenix by Daniel Hemric in the No. 23 Toyota.

Coy Gibbs is survived by his wife, Heather, and their four children.

