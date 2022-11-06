ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Marijuana expert raises concerns about worker training in Missouri

By Jonathan Ketz, Brianna Lanham
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TpeIP_0j0zG9ZA00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Dennis Turner could feel his anxiety escalating as he stood at the counter of a Harrisonville medical marijuana dispensary.

An employee accused him of opening the seal of a product prior to purchase, something Turner insists he didn’t do.

“The manager would not let me have the product until, and she literally said, ‘No, you’re not getting this until I’m done talking,’ and she was like raising her voice at me, basically yelling but not screaming,” he said.

“Yelling at me and saying I do nothing but cause problems and I’m not allowed there anymore, just going off on me.”

Snoop Dogg in support of Missouri amendment to legalize recreational weed

Turner said he was forced to pay for the broken product. He also said one of the managers asked a security guard to escort him out of the store.

He said the incident triggered his anxiety and post traumatic stress disorder.

“There needs to be training out there that they (dispensary employees) know how to deal with people that have mental impairments, that have mental disabilities, things like that,” Turner said.

James Yagielo is the CEO of HempStaff, a company out of Florida that trains marijuana dispensary workers.

“Missouri you know, they put it (training requirements) in their laws, and they haven’t done much since then,” Yagielo said in an interview with FOX4 Friday.

He said Missouri had the right intention after voters approved the legalization of medical marijuana nearly four years ago, but training workers currently in the industry has gone by the wayside.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is the group tasked with starting up recreational marijuana if voters approve Amendment 3 on Nov. 8.

Medical marijuana firms lead donors for legal weed campaigns

“We do require that dispensaries train their employees in certain areas, but we do not provide the training,” a spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services said in a statement to FOX4. “They are responsible for complying with that requirement by providing the training themselves or identifying appropriate training.”

Because the state doesn’t do the training, that’s where companies like Yagielo’s come into play.

“It becomes a little more difficult (in a recreational market) to properly give them (customers) the right product,” Yagielo said.

“So training really becomes key in recreational, because you really got to know your products, so you can describe them specifically to someone who’s not really giving you all the information on why they’re there.”

Yagielo said workers already in the medical industry shouldn’t have any problems.

“But what happens with recreational is, you get exponentially more volume, some two, three, four times more volume than the medical marijuana market,” he said. “So therefore they have to hire a lot more employees that have never worked in a dispensary before, and that’s where things can get a little hectic.”

Missouri recreational marijuana could open up in months if approved

Yagielo said if a dispensary is not properly staffed and trained by the time recreational marijuana becomes legalized, it risks losing customers.

“In a recreational market, a lot of times, it gets inundated so quickly that the training kind of goes by the wayside and then they start to get complaints, people start to say, ‘Oh, that dispensary’s not very good,’ and in the long run, it actually hurts their business instead of helping it.”

The spokeswoman for the Department of Health told us last week the earliest you could buy recreational marijuana if Amendment 3 passes is February.

Turner said he is grateful for the opportunity to use medicinal marijuana and hopes dispensaries vigorously train employees in preparation for a potential recreational market.

“Just care,” he said. “Be compassionate.”

“You’re in an industry that needs compassion.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 13

BRIAN GRIGA❄
3d ago

drinking on the job is prohibited, same with weed. Vote yes amendment 3 freedom of choice, Missouri will be the 20th state.

Reply
9
Related
Awesome 92.3

What Town You Say The Rudest People In Missouri Come From

I recently featured fill in a blank question of the day on our Facebook page that asked people where the rudest people in Missouri come from. Here's what you told me. I figured the winner would either be Kansas City or St. Louis because those are the closest big cities. I wasn't wrong either. St. Louis got the most mentions of the post. That said, Kansas City made the list but wasn't in the top three or four cities listed. Like many places on the list, one person cited it.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Here’s who won Missouri State Senate races in the Ozarks

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The results for the area’s Missouri State Senate District seats are in. Lincoln Hough keeps Missouri State Senate District 30 seat State Senator Lincoln Hough will keep his seat in Jefferson City after winning the general election over Democrat Raymond Lambert. Hough, a Republican, defeated former Springfield City Councilwoman Angela Romine […]
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Voters to decide marijuana legalization; state to reduce substitute teacher requirements

Missourians will decide on a variety of candidates and issues Tuesday, including the state's next U.S. Senator and the fate of legalized recreational marijuana. Polls are open until 7 p.m. Meanwhile, Centene, its subsidiaries and its associated partners have donated almost $27 million to political campaigns in 33 states since 2015. The Clayton-based managed health care provider has been under legal scrutiny in some of those areas. And, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education plans to reduce the required amount of college credits for substitute teachers in an effort to fill overwhelming industry demand. Start your Tuesday with the morning's business news below.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri cannabis company grows into flower, buying massive Kansas City grow facility

A Springfield-based cannabis company is acquiring a massive growing and manufacturing facility in Kansas City, positioning Show-Me Organics as a vertical player in the budding Missouri marijuana market. The deal to purchase the local 80,000-square-foot cannabis operation from Holistic Industries — one of the nation’s largest, private multi-state operators in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

Which Missouri ballot measures passed?

Expanding the state treasurer's investment options, legalizing marijuana, giving the Missouri National Guard its own department, increasing funding for the Kansas City Police Department, and the matter of a new constitutional convention were on the ballot for voters across the state.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

FOX 2

48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy