Pell City, AL

CBS 42

Birmingham man killed in St. Clair County crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in St. Clair County Friday morning. At approximately 4:50 a.m., Jawaune Morris, 26, died when the Honda Accord he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. He was reportedly not using a seat belt at the time of the […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

1 killed, 1 injured in Birmingham crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead early Saturday morning. According to authorities, Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a two-car accident in the 9000 block of Parkway East around 5:30 a.m. One person was killed after their vehicle caught on fire. The other driver was transported […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

3 teens killed in Cullman County crash identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three minors were killed in a car wreck in Cullman County Friday morning when the car they were travelling in left the road, hit a tree and caught on fire, police report. Adam Hadder, assistant police chief with the Hanceville Police Department, said the accident happened in the early morning hours […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

One person dead, another injured in fiery car crash in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham first responders are investigating a fatal fiery car crash. The Birmingham Fire and Rescue and Search and Birmingham police responded to the 9000 block of Parkway East around 5:30 a.m. Investigators say two cars got into an accident which lead to the fire. One person...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham man taken into custody in relation to Sept. 20 murder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police have made an arrest in the shooting death of Stephen Scott Jr., 19, of Irondale. Officials said Lavell Onterria Burton, 19, of Birmingham, was taken into custody. According to police reports, Scott was found shot to death on Sept. 20 in the 1700 block...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Teen arrested in deadly shooting at Birmingham apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A suspect has been arrested for a shooting that injured at least one person and killed another at an apartment complex back in September. 19-year-old Lavell Onterria Burton has been arrested and charged with Capital Murder, Attempt Murder, Robbery 1st Degree, and Discharging into an Occupied Vehicle.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

3 teenagers killed in Cullman County wreck, 1 taken to local hospital

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Three teenagers are dead and a fourth was flown to a hospital after an early morning wreck on Friday. That’s according to multiple law enforcement and county officials. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) are investigating the single-vehicle wreck. They say it...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham man dies in crash near Ashville

A Birmingham man died in a crash near Ashville. State troopers say Jawaune D. Morris was killed when the car he was driving left the road and hit a tree early Friday morning. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 231 about eight miles south of Ashville. State troopers are investigating.
ASHVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham Police announce arrest in September homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old is charged with murder in connection with a September homicide. According to Birmingham Police, Lavell Onterria Burton is charged in the shooting death of 19-year-old Stephen Lawrence Scott, Jr on September 20. Scott was shot and killed on the 100 block of Robert Jemison Drive around 9:53 p.m. Burton […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Marshall County crash claims lives of 2 teens

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two teenagers were killed in a late-night crash near Grant on Thursday. According to Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent, his office responded to the scene of an apparent fatal crash on Merrill Mountain Rd. around 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 10. The crash scene involved one car and two victims.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

ALDOT to close parts of Hwy. 31 for road work starting Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin work on U.S. Highway 31 from Nov. 13 through Nov. 18. The construction of a barrier wall and guardrail between Bonita Drive in Homewood and 2nd Avenue South in Birmingham will cause the right lanes of both sides of Highway 31 to close from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

21-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old Birmingham man killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Montrial Tremaine Hardy was shot during a reported assault in the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd North around 1:57 p.m. Hardy was transported to UAB Hospital where he died […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham PD: Man arrested for shooting on Oporto Madrid Boulevard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a shooting on Nov. 7 around 8:46 p.m. on Oporto Madrid Boulevard. Police say the suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Mazin Othman of Hoover, Alabama. Birmingham 911 received a Shot Spotter notification that a shot had been fired in the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

