Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
50 Most Beautiful People In Atlanta According To JEZEBELJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Bartaco opens new location in Vinings + secret taco newsMalika BowlingVinings, GA
Top French Cafés and Bistros In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Women’s Volleyball: ‘A sister away from home’: Gonzales, MacNeill reminisce on journey from Georgia to Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Stephon Gilmore wants to go back to the Patriots?
A player of Stephon Gilmore’s caliber is rarely traded, especially when they seem to be at the peak of their career. During the four years spent with the Patriots, Gilmore played some of his best football, quickly earning him legendary status in the New England region. What many felt...
Dallas Cowboys: Workhorse RB is dead, era of situational RB begins
Since Tony Pollard’s breakout performance against the Bears, the Zeke vs Pollard debate has hit full steam in Dallas Cowboys land. Pollard’s advocates have relished in the fact Pollard dominated in his first shot at being RB1, while Ezekiel Elliott truthers are happy to point out the recent statements made by Skip Peete about Pollard tapping out after 14 carries in Week 8.
3 potential draft picks the Packers should begin to eye
The Green Bay Packers will need to improve their roster this offseason. Here are three potential draft picks they should begin to eye. 2022 has not gone as planned for the Green Bay Packers. After trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason, their offense has struggled to consistently put points on the board. The Packers are 27th in the NFL in points per game (17.1).
NFL Week 10 odds: Moneylines, point spreads, over/under
Here's the betting odds for NFL Week 10 including moneylines, point spreads and over/under.
LeBron James Exits Game vs. Clippers With Leg Injury, Doesn’t Return
The star forward was in the midst of a strong offensive night before being forced to leave the court.
Justin Tucker is Instagram Live gold, trolls Saints on flight home
Baltimore Ravens placekicker Justin Tucker completely trolled the New Orleans Saints in the funniest way on his flight home. Baltimore Ravens veteran Justin Tucker proved once again to be more than just a talented NFL player. He had the most hilarious comment about the New Orleans Saints on an Instagram Live video from Marlon Humphrey. Tucker told Humphrey, “You’re going to have me saying something silly like, ‘Racks on racks, smoking on that Saints pack.'”
Three Observations After Four-Game Homestand
The Tampa Bay Lightning began their home-heavy month of November with a four game homestand against three teams currently sitting in a playoff spot. Tampa Bay came out on the other end with a 2-1-1 record, collecting five of the possible eight points before heading out on the road for a single game and then returning home again for three more.
College football 2022 Week 11 upset pick, lock, bad bet, and strangest thing
We’re getting down to the nitty-gritty part of the college football season, and last week’s upsets have made the playoff committee’s job even harder in the coming weeks. College football fans, gather around your mobile devices, water coolers, and fencelines – the time for College Football Playoff arguments is officially upon us. This year’s crop of contenders may look very different than years past.
Braves bring former first-round pick back to Atlanta in trade
The Atlanta Braves made a move to acquire left-handed pitcher Kolby Allard in exchange for Jake Odorizzi. The World Series ended this past Saturday, and Hot Stove season is getting into full effect. The general manager meetings are taking place in Las Vegas, where teams are meeting with one another, in addition to free agents.
Braves: 3 free agents Atlanta absolutely must stay away from
The Atlanta Braves should stay away from these three free agents at all costs. Things didn’t go as well for the Atlanta Braves as they had hoped in 2022. Their triumphant comeback in the National League East late in the season felt similar to the year prior when they won it all. Luck did run out for them when the unexpectedly red-hot Philadelphia Phillies met up with them in the ALDS.
FanSided
294K+
Followers
564K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0