WALDORF, Md. – On November 9 at 2:12 p.m., school administrators and the school resource officer at St. Charles High School were alerted to an altercation inside the school. One of the students involved, a 17-year-old male, walked out of the school to the parking lot and called a friend to reengage in the altercation with him. The friend, a 28-year-old male, arrived and attempted to enter the school, but was stopped due to the secondary doors to the school being locked and a school administrator approaching him.

CHARLES COUNTY, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO