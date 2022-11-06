Trevor Tracker 2022: How do Trevor Lawrence's first nine starts compare to 2021? Here's how

Trevor Lawrence continues to improve, both throwing and running, and he showed it in Sunday's 27-20 win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Lawrence rushed for a career-high 53 yards on six carries, besting his previous mark of 39 yards rushing tallied in Week 11 of the 2021 season in a loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

He also had an 80.8 percent completion percentage, throwing for 235 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions.

After some struggles and mental mistakes during the month of October, LAwrence is starting out November on the right foot. He's ahead of his 2021 totals in passing yards, completion percentage, more touchdowns, fewer interceptions and more rushing touchdowns.

It's the type of improvement you hope to see from a second-year quarterback.

Here are his stats compared through the first nine games of his rookie season to his first nine games this year.

Game 9s compared

2022: Jaguars 27. Raiders 20

2021: Indianapolis 23, Jacksonville 17

2022: Attempts: 25-for-31 (80.6%)

2021: Attempts: 16-for-35 (45.7%)

2022: Yards: 235

2021: Yards: 162

2022: Touchdowns: 1

2021: Touchdowns: 0

2022: Interceptions: 0

2021: Interceptions: 0

2022: Rushing yards: 53

2021: Rushing yards: 33

2022: Rushing TDs: 0

2021: Rushing TDs: 0

Totals through 9 games compared

2022 total attempts: 198-for-302 (65.6%)

2021: Total Attempts: 192-for-331 (58.0%)

2022 total yards: 2,073

2021: Total Yards: 1,983

2022 total touchdowns: 11

2021: Total Touchdowns: 8

2022 total interceptions: 6

2021: Total Interceptions: 9

2022 total rushing yards: 152

2021: Total Rushing yards: 169

2022 total rushing TDs: 3

2021: Total Rushing TDs: 2

