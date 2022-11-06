ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Trevor Tracker 2022: How do Trevor Lawrence's first nine starts compare to 2021? Here's how

By Tim Walters, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A656j_0j0zEgUC00

Trevor Lawrence continues to improve, both throwing and running, and he showed it in Sunday's 27-20 win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Lawrence rushed for a career-high 53 yards on six carries, besting his previous mark of 39 yards rushing tallied in Week 11 of the 2021 season in a loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

He also had an 80.8 percent completion percentage, throwing for 235 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions.

After some struggles and mental mistakes during the month of October, LAwrence is starting out November on the right foot. He's ahead of his 2021 totals in passing yards, completion percentage, more touchdowns, fewer interceptions and more rushing touchdowns.

It's the type of improvement you hope to see from a second-year quarterback.

Here are his stats compared through the first nine games of his rookie season to his first nine games this year.

More coverage from Raiders-Jags:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PWRZ9_0j0zEgUC00

Game 9s compared

2022: Jaguars 27. Raiders 20

2021: Indianapolis 23, Jacksonville 17

2022: Attempts: 25-for-31 (80.6%)

2021: Attempts: 16-for-35 (45.7%)

2022: Yards: 235

2021: Yards: 162

2022: Touchdowns: 1

2021: Touchdowns: 0

2022: Interceptions: 0

2021: Interceptions: 0

2022: Rushing yards: 53

2021: Rushing yards: 33

2022: Rushing TDs: 0

2021: Rushing TDs: 0

Totals through 9 games compared

2022 total attempts: 198-for-302 (65.6%)

2021: Total Attempts: 192-for-331 (58.0%)

2022 total yards: 2,073

2021: Total Yards: 1,983

2022 total touchdowns: 11

2021: Total Touchdowns: 8

2022 total interceptions: 6

2021: Total Interceptions: 9

2022 total rushing yards: 152

2021: Total Rushing yards: 169

2022 total rushing TDs: 3

2021: Total Rushing TDs: 2

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Trevor Tracker 2022: How do Trevor Lawrence's first nine starts compare to 2021? Here's how

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Legendary College Football Running Back Died On Monday

The college sports world lost one of its all-time great players, coaches and administrators today as Jake Crouthamel passed away. He was 84 years old. Born in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, Crouthamel rose to national stardom as the two-way halfback at Dartmouth in the 1950s. He set a Dartmouth single-season rushing record with 722 yards in 1958. Crouthamel earned All-Ivy League First-Team honors in his final two seasons, and his career rushing mark of 1,763 yards was the school record for more than a decade and still ranks top 10 in school history.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Spun

Jon Gruden Reportedly Wants 1 College Football Job

Jon Gruden has been out of coaching for a little more than a year, following his email scandal broken by the Wall Street Journal. But could the former NFL coach and "Monday Night Football" announcer be back on the sideline in 2023?. According to a report, the former NFL head...
TAMPA, FL
ESPN 690

3 men arrested after running onto the Jaguars’ football field during game against the Raiders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — During the Jaguars’ victorious football game on Sunday, three men attempted to run on the field, with only one of them succeeding. Ethan Davies, 24, jumped over the barrier and ran through the field holding on to a football. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrest report, he continued his run across the field, causing the NFL game to come to a pause for a minute and 42 seconds.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

The greatest players in Florida State football history

Fred Biletnikoff, Wide Receiver (1962-64) Biletnikoff was such a good college wide receiver during the 1960s that there's an award named in his honor. Though injuries plagued Biletnikoff early in his Florida State career, he was a consensus All-American by the end. (He also played defense as a junior.) As a senior in 1964, Biletnikoff had 70 receptions and led the nation with 1,179 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. His then-school-record 13 catches for 194 yards and four touchdowns during the 1964 Gator Bowl is considered one of the all-time great performances in college football history.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
NBC Sports

Doug Pederson: Trevor Lawrence took a step in the right direction

After the Jaguars lost to the Broncos in Week Eight, one of the leading talking points around the team was the need for quarterback Trevor Lawrence to play better. The Jaguars got what they wanted against the Raiders on Sunday. Lawrence went 15-of-16 for 133 yards and a touchdown in the second half as the Jaguars went from down 10 points to winning 24-20.
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
930K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy