Newburgh man killed in house fire on farm
Police got a 911 call for help around 9:30 p.m. and say when they arrived four family members were out of the house, while the victim was trapped inside.
Decades Old Orange County Restaurant Updates Patrons Following Structural Fire
There are some great Italian restaurants all over the Hudson Valley area, including Orange County. One that has been serving folks in Montgomery recently had to close its doors. "Best Family Italian in the Montgomery area!" reads the official website for Carmela's Restaurant. The popular establishment has been serving the...
Suspect Nabbed In Attempted Robbery At Bank Of America Branch In Town Of Newburgh
A man wanted in connection with an attempted Hudson Valley bank robbery was nabbed by police. Orange County resident Basil Martusevich, age 56, of the town of Newburgh, was caught around 10:45 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4. The attempted robbery took place in the town of Newburgh around 5 p.m. Friday...
Man Killed After House Fire Breaks Out In Town Of Newburgh
A Hudson Valley man was killed during a large house fire overnight. The fire took place in Orange County around 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8 on Babes Lanes in the town of Newburgh. Police and firefighters responded to a home on Babes Lane after receiving 911 calls reporting smoke and...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middle Hope house fire claims life
MIDDLE HOPE – Fire Tuesday night claimed one life and damaged a house at 25 Babes Lane off Lattintown Road in the Middle Hope area of the Town of Newburgh. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire in the attic and a report of an a man unaccounted for in the upstairs of the residence. The man was located, CPR was performed by Town of Newburgh EMS and he was transported to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital where he later died, according to EMS officials.
Hazmat team called over package delivered to Spring Valley Police Department
SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. -- A hazmat team was called to the Spring Valley Police Department on Tuesday to investigate a package containing an unknown substance in plastic bags. Police said it was delivered to a private school Monday and brought to the police department. Tuesday morning, authorities decided the hazmat team should take possession of the package out of an abundance of caution. The building was temporarily evacuated during the transfer. Testing is ongoing.
Orange County Businesses Offering Free Menu Items in Exchange for Coats
A group of Newburgh businesses and organizations are once again teaming up for a great cause as we head into the colder months and holiday season. Back for 2022, the Newburgh Armory has announced their plans for the annual holiday coat drive, with a little help from neighboring businesses and friends Newburgh Brewing Company and Billy Joe's Ribworks. Last year more than 700 donations poured in during the event, and it's once again time for the Hudson Valley to step up to help keep others warm this winter.
Don't Be Next: Police In Yonkers Warning Against Catalytic Converter Thefts
After a string of catalytic converter thefts, police in Westchester County are warning people to protect their vehicles from being victimized next. The thefts have been a problem in Yonkers, according to an announcement from Yonkers Police from Tuesday, Nov. 8. Many criminals target the emissions control devices because they...
White Plains Ranks As Fourth-Most Expensive City In New York Metro Area, Report Says
Two cities in Westchester County are among the most expensive cities in the region to rent in, a new report says. Both White Plains and Yonkers appear on the list of most expensive cities in the New York Metropolitan Area, according to a report from Monday, Nov. 7 by Zumper.
Police Officers Awarded Medal For Saving Mount Kisco Woman's Life
Two police officers have been presented an award for saving the life of a Northern Westchester woman. Sgt. Michael Ritell and Police Officer Nicholas Mirko of the Westchester County Police Department were given the award for resuscitating a Mount Kisco woman when she suffered a medical emergency, according to an announcement by the police department on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Police: New Rochelle cleaning woman charged with stealing $25K of jewelry
Officials say 42-year-old Azra Zecirovic, who was employed by a cleaning company at the time of theft, is charged with grand larceny.
Firefighters quell 3-acre brush fire in West Nyack
News 12 obtained Clarkstown Police Department drone video of the conditions overhead and was on the scene as multiple fire departments took turns sending fire fighters in to knock it down.
Another Dump Truck Overturns, Causing Delays in Part of the Hudson Valley
For the second time in less than a week, a dump truck has crashed in the area leading to long backups and delays. The Yonkers Police Department posted on their Facebook page last Thursday, showing a large overturned dump truck that overturned, causing northbound traffic on Central Park Avenue to shut down for hours. Now, offcials say yet another truck has overturned,
“Citizens at Risk”: Colossal Newburgh Fire Reignites Year-Long Debate
A massive weekend blaze in the City of Newburgh not only threatened the lives of Hudson Valley residents and first responders, but resurfaced a debate that has been raging since January. Apartment Fire in Newburgh, NY. City of Newburgh Firefighters reported on the fire that ignited Saturday night, sharing that...
‘Fat’ Man and Elderly Couple Seen Stealing Campaign Signs on Rt 9
A brazen family of thieves was caught stealing political signs on a busy stretch of Route 9. It's been an especially contentious political season in the Hudson Valley. Several races are currently polling at razor-thin margins, causing candidates to ramp up their rhetoric and pump money into negative ads. All of this partisanship has made this one of the ugliest election seasons the Hudson Valley has seen in quite some time.
New York State Mourns Loss Of ‘Beloved’ Hudson Valley Police Officer
Police departments from across New York State are showing their support to a Hudson Valley police department. On Saturday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed officer Cara Stumm passed away. Town Of Poughkeepsie Police Department Mourns Officer's Death. "The members of the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department extend our...
wrnjradio.com
License plate left behind at hit-and-run scene leads to arrest in Morris County
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A license plate left behind at the scene of a hit-and-run crash has lead to the arrest of a Warren County man. On November 1, police responded to a hit-and-run accident on Stedwick Drive. The officer observed property damage to a fence near the dumpster area and located a license plate at the scene of the accident, police said.
Police: Lodi teen missing since Nov. 2 found safe
Iris Rivera was reported missing on Nov. 2.
