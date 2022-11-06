ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Valley, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Middle Hope house fire claims life

MIDDLE HOPE – Fire Tuesday night claimed one life and damaged a house at 25 Babes Lane off Lattintown Road in the Middle Hope area of the Town of Newburgh. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire in the attic and a report of an a man unaccounted for in the upstairs of the residence. The man was located, CPR was performed by Town of Newburgh EMS and he was transported to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital where he later died, according to EMS officials.
NEWBURGH, NY
CBS New York

Hazmat team called over package delivered to Spring Valley Police Department

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. -- A hazmat team was called to the Spring Valley Police Department on Tuesday to investigate a package containing an unknown substance in plastic bags. Police said it was delivered to a private school Monday and brought to the police department. Tuesday morning, authorities decided the hazmat team should take possession of the package out of an abundance of caution. The building was temporarily evacuated during the transfer. Testing is ongoing. 
SPRING VALLEY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Orange County Businesses Offering Free Menu Items in Exchange for Coats

A group of Newburgh businesses and organizations are once again teaming up for a great cause as we head into the colder months and holiday season. Back for 2022, the Newburgh Armory has announced their plans for the annual holiday coat drive, with a little help from neighboring businesses and friends Newburgh Brewing Company and Billy Joe's Ribworks. Last year more than 700 donations poured in during the event, and it's once again time for the Hudson Valley to step up to help keep others warm this winter.
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

Police Officers Awarded Medal For Saving Mount Kisco Woman's Life

Two police officers have been presented an award for saving the life of a Northern Westchester woman. Sgt. Michael Ritell and Police Officer Nicholas Mirko of the Westchester County Police Department were given the award for resuscitating a Mount Kisco woman when she suffered a medical emergency, according to an announcement by the police department on Saturday, Nov. 5.
MOUNT KISCO, NY
101.5 WPDH

Another Dump Truck Overturns, Causing Delays in Part of the Hudson Valley

For the second time in less than a week, a dump truck has crashed in the area leading to long backups and delays. The Yonkers Police Department posted on their Facebook page last Thursday, showing a large overturned dump truck that overturned, causing northbound traffic on Central Park Avenue to shut down for hours. Now, offcials say yet another truck has overturned,
YONKERS, NY
101.5 WPDH

‘Fat’ Man and Elderly Couple Seen Stealing Campaign Signs on Rt 9

A brazen family of thieves was caught stealing political signs on a busy stretch of Route 9. It's been an especially contentious political season in the Hudson Valley. Several races are currently polling at razor-thin margins, causing candidates to ramp up their rhetoric and pump money into negative ads. All of this partisanship has made this one of the ugliest election seasons the Hudson Valley has seen in quite some time.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

24-A Millers Mill Road, Bedford, NY 10506, Bedford, NY 10506 - $2,800

24-A Millers Mill Road, Bedford, NY 10506, Bedford, NY 10506 - $2,800
BEDFORD, NY
wrnjradio.com

License plate left behind at hit-and-run scene leads to arrest in Morris County

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A license plate left behind at the scene of a hit-and-run crash has lead to the arrest of a Warren County man. On November 1, police responded to a hit-and-run accident on Stedwick Drive. The officer observed property damage to a fence near the dumpster area and located a license plate at the scene of the accident, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

3 Sunnybrook Road 1A, Yonkers, NY 10708, Yonkers, NY 10708 - $199,999

3 Sunnybrook Road 1A, Yonkers, NY 10708, Yonkers, NY 10708 - $199,999
YONKERS, NY

