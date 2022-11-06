Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Woman killed in hit-and-run in Lincoln County; name released
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Wednesday afternoon in Harts, including the victim’s name. Sonja Workman, 42, of Branchland, West Virginia, died from her injuries at CAMC General in Charleston, West Virginia State Police troopers say. Workman was struck...
Detectives take stand in pre-trial of West Virginia teen accused of slaying family
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The teen accused of killing four of his family members had a pre-trial hearing this morning where prosecutors called two Kanawha County Detectives to the stand. Gavin Smith is being charged with the murders of his mother, stepfather, and two brothers in Elkview in December of 2020. Prosecutors called Detective […]
WSAZ
Charges dismissed against kidnapping suspect
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Charges have been dismissed against a man accused of abducting a woman from near a gas station in West Huntington, the Cabell County Magistrate Clerk’s office said Wednesday. Robin Dale Midkiff, 47, of Huntington, was released from jail, and the kidnapping charges against him were...
UPDATE: Woman dies in hit and run in Lincoln County
UPDATE (Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:40 p.m.): West Virginia State Police said the woman struck by the vehicle has died. Troopers said Sonja Workman, 42, of Branchland, W.Va., died from her injuries at CAMC General. They said the driver of the vehicle took off after the accident. Investigators are pursuing multiple leads. Anyone with information […]
PHOTOS: Deputies in West Virginia seeking suspect(s) responsible for illegal Mingo Co. dump
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person(s) responsible for an illegal dump in the area. The dump is located on Devil Anse Drive between Matewan and Edgarton (also known as Delorme). Photos show items the person(s) unlawfully threw away at the site, the Sheriff’s Office says. Those […]
Less than 250 votes separate Cabell County, West Virginia, Commission candidates
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – With all 68 Cabell County precincts reporting, just 240 votes separate former House of Delegates member John Mandt, Jr. and Bob Bailey, the man who once held the Cabell County Commission seat they are both vying for. Bailey was not the incumbent, but had served in the role before. He […]
Man shot in stomach in Sissonville, West Virginia
SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A man was shot in the stomach in Sissonville, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Walker Drive. Deputies said a 34-year-old man was taken to the hospital and they say he is not cooperating. Deputies say the man has serious, but not life-threatening […]
15-year-old boy hit by vehicle in West Virginia
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A helicopter was requested after a 15-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in the Sandyville area on Tuesday. Jackson County dispatchers say that the boy was hit on Route 21 near the Wood County line. The helicopter was later canceled, and the boy was taken to the hospital by ambulance with […]
WSAZ
Third man pleads guilty in connection with deadly shooting
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A third man charged in connection with the shooting death of a man on Easter Sunday 2001 has admitted guilt in the incident, according to information from Common Pleas Court in Meigs County. Richard Walker Jr., 21, of South Charleston, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to...
Small fire at Logan’s Roadhouse in Barboursville, West Virginia
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at Logan’s Roadhouse in Barboursville. The call came into dispatch at 1:23 p.m. Dispatchers say the fire was small, and they believe crews are close to finishing up at the scene. Responders include Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department […]
Kanawha County, West Virginia, releases early, absentee voting turnout
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County has released the totals from the early voting and absentee voting turnouts for the 2022 General Election. According to the Kanawha County Commission, a total of 12,897 people from Kanawha County turned out for early voting. Commissioners say officials also received requests for and sent out 1,509 absentee […]
Local BBQ restaurant donates money to West Virginia flood victims
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Many residents are still suffering because of the flooding that hit eastern Kanawha County and one local business is looking to help people. BowlesBoyz BBQ is a family-owned business in the Campbells Creek area in Charleston. They said they donated 10% of each sale on Monday for flood relief. There […]
wfxrtv.com
Off-duty West Virginia volunteer firefighter assists Logan County structure fire
HOLDEN, WV (WOWK) — Cora Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) in Logan County, West Virginia says it responded to a structure fire on Fairlawn Street in Holden, West Virginia, on Sunday at 6:37 p.m. Other responders included Verdunville VFD, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Logan County Emergency Ambulance...
911 dispatchers provide updates on fires in Wayne County, West Virginia
UPDATE (Nov. 8, 2022, 11:08 a.m.): As of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Wayne County 911 says there are currently no crews at the scene where brush fires ravaged the Mary Ann Plymale Ridge area. Dispatchers cannot confirm whether or not all fires are extinguished at the location. Things like wind, area size, smoldering and other […]
West Virginia D.P. Dough employee struck by stray bullet dies
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man struck by a stray bullet while working at D.P. Dough in Huntington has died. According to Huntington Police Deputy Chief Phil Watkins, Joseph Bryan died on Sunday morning. Watkins says that Huntington PD will meet with the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office later this week to discuss more possible charges in the […]
Vigil held for man struck by stray gunfire in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A vigil was held on Sunday evening for the man struck by stray gunfire last week in Huntington. The criminal complaint states that Joseph Bryan, a D.P. Dough employee, was working when an argument broke out at the neighboring Premier Pub & Grill on Fourth Avenue. Stray bullets struck Bryan, and […]
wfxrtv.com
What was voter turnout for the 2022 General Election in Kanawha County, West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The 2022 Midterm Election is in the books and results are showing 42% of registered voters cast their ballots in Kanawha County. The percentage was a slight decrease from the last midterm in 2018, but County Clerk Vera McCormick said it was better than she expected.
Crews respond to working house fire in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews have responded to a working fire near the Sissonville area of Kanawha County. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is at a home on Slater Farm Rd. near Martins Branch Rd. The call came in around 12:20 p.m. The home is thought to be occupied, but dispatchers say they have […]
Charleston, West Virginia, Mayor Goodwin wins second term
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin has won a second term in office. Goodwin, a Democrat, defeated Republican challenger Lance Wolfe with % of the vote. Goodwin took office for her first term in January 2019 after winning the 2018 General Election, becoming Charleston’s first female mayor. Through out the race for the […]
Marshall University students in West Virginia feel ‘unsafe’ after nearby shooting
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – There have been at least three shootings at the Premiere Pub and Grill in Huntington this year. This is less than a block away from Marshall University’s campus and now some university students say they don’t feel safe. According to Huntington Police, 28-year-old Joseph Bryan, an employee at a local D.P. […]
