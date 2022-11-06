Read full article on original website
Statins vs. supplements: New study finds one is 'vastly superior' to cut cholesterol
Millions of people are prescribed statins to lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease, but many would rather take supplements instead. A new study shows statins are much more effective.
MedicalXpress
Study links early TNF inhibitor treatment to higher heart disease risk in ankylosing spondylitis patients, with caveats
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, found that early initiation of tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors was associated with higher risk of heart disease in patients diagnosed with ankylosing spondylitis. Researchers caution that confounding by indication may have influenced the results.
cohaitungchi.com
VA Disability Benefits for Hypertension Secondary to PTSD
Hypertension is a term used to describe high blood pressure. Blood pressure is determined both by the amount of blood your heart pumps and the amount of resistance to blood flow in your arteries. The more blood your heart pumps and the narrower your arteries, the higher your blood pressure.
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
Common diabetes drugs may fight dementia, atrial fibrillation, studies suggest
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A class of Type 2 diabetes drugs called glitazones is linked to a 22% reduced risk of dementia, according to a new study led by the University of Arizona. The researchers said this drug class, also known as thiazolidinediones or TZDs, which helps insulin work better, may effectively prevent dementia in patients at high risk who have mild or moderate Type 2 diabetes.
Healthline
Cannabis and Other Drugs Increase Risk of Atrial Fibrillation (AFib)
A new study looks at how drugs including cannabis, opioids, cocaine and methamphetamine can increase your risk of atrial fibrillation (AFib.) AFib risk was highest among people who took cocaine or opioids. But all four drugs increased the risk of AFib. In the study, researchers identified nearly 1 million people...
Menopause symptoms increase risk of heart disease, study suggests
Menopause symptoms such as hot flushes and night sweats may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease in women, new research suggests. Sudden fluctuations in body temperature are a common symptom of menopause, with about 75 per cent of women experiencing hot flashes. But researchers from the University of Pittsburgh suggest...
KEYT
Use of government food benefits may slow cognitive aging in eligible seniors, study finds
Nutrition benefits could be an effective way to slow age-related cognitive decline, according to a new study. The study, published Wednesday in the journal Neurology, found that eligible seniors who used the Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program, the government program that offers benefits to cover food purchases for people in need, had about two fewer years of memory decline over a decade-long period than those who didn’t use SNAP benefits.
cohaitungchi.com
Getting Veterans (VA) Disability for Hypertension
If you served in the military and developed hypertension (high blood pressure) during or after your service, you could be eligible for disability benefits from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs. To receive a grant of veterans (VA) disability for hypertension, you must establish that it resulted from an in-service event, injury, or illness.
Medical News Today
Mystery solved? How shingles can increase stroke risk
A new study solves a long-standing riddle: Why does getting shingles increase the risk of stroke?. Tiny exosomes appear to be the mechanism behind the connection. They contain proteins involved in clotting and the activation of platelets, which, in turn can result in strokes. A person’s increased risk of stroke...
cohaitungchi.com
Alcoholism and Type 2 Diabetes: Does Alcoholism Cause Diabetes?
Alcoholism and diabetes type 2 can be a very dangerous combination. Alcoholism and heavy drinking can cause type 2 diabetes. Additionally, for people who already have either type of diabetes—type 1 or type 2—heavy alcohol consumption can worsen the disease. This look at the mix of alcohol and diabetes is designed to increase understanding of alcohol’s effect on diabetes in order to inform lifestyle choices.
What Is Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease?
Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (also known as atherosclerosis) is a life-threatening condition characterized by the clogging of arteries with fatty substances called plaques, per the National Health Services (NHS). According to a 2022 review published in the journal StatPearls, the condition is behind about 50% of all fatalities in Westernized societies. It can affect the peripheral, carotid, renal, and coronary arteries, per Stanford Medicine. Because peripheral arteries supply blood to the legs and arms, atherosclerosis often leads to numbness in those areas. In the carotid and renal arteries, atherosclerosis symptoms may include fatigue, nausea, and breathing difficulties, while causing angina and arrhythmia in the coronary arteries.
News-Medical.net
Study examines temporal effects of pre-existing CKD, other medical conditions on COVID-19 outcomes
Individuals with chronic kidney disease (CKD) are vulnerable to developing severe forms of COVID-19, and acute kidney injury is a common complication of COVID-19. A recent analysis examined the temporal effects of pre-existing CKD and other medical conditions on COVID-19 outcomes by waves throughout the pandemic. The findings will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2022 November 3–November 6.
KEYT
Two teaspoons of lab-made blood could have enormous potential for people with rare blood conditions
Scientists have transfused lab-made red blood cells into a human volunteer in a world-first trial that experts say has major potential for people with hard-to-match blood types or conditions such as sickle cell disease. The research could someday mean an end to long searches for compatible donors or dangerous transfusion reactions.
WebMD
Study Shows 6 Supplements Marketed for Cholesterol Are Ineffective
Nov. 7, 2022 – Six supplements commonly marketed for heart health had no effect on LDL (low-density lipoprotein, or “bad”) cholesterol in a newly published, placebo-controlled study. The supplements evaluated were fish oil, garlic, cinnamon, turmeric, plant sterols and red yeast rice. The study tested a common...
KXLY
AHA: Lowering TGs With Pemafibrate Does Not Cut CV Risk in T2DM
TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with type 2 diabetes, hypertriglyceridemia, and low high-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels, the incidence of cardiovascular events is not lower with pemafibrate versus placebo, according to a study published online Nov. 5 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2022, held from Nov. 5 to 7 in Chicago.
ajmc.com
Examining Risk Factors, Prodromal Features of Parkinson Disease
Several known risk factors and prodromal features were associated with Parkinson disease, including traumatic brain injury and alcohol misuse, along with other comorbidities such as skin and gastrointestinal disorders. A myriad of certain risk factors, comorbidities, and prodromal symptoms may be involved in the pathogenesis of Parkinson disease (PD), according...
News-Medical.net
Researchers compare the impact of conservative kidney disease management vs. dialysis on hospitalization outcomes
For some individuals with advanced kidney disease, dialysis may not be the optimal treatment strategy for their condition, and these patients may be better served with conservative non-dialytic management that focuses on quality of life and symptom control. Investigators recently examined the differential impact of conservative management vs. dialysis on hospitalization outcomes across varying racial/ethnic groups in a large national cohort of patients with advanced kidney disease. The research will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2022 November 3–November 6.
MedicalXpress
Cholesterol medication fenofibrate fails to cut severe symptoms or death in COVID-19 patients
After showing promise in early laboratory research, the cholesterol-lowering drug fenofibrate had no significant effect on COVID-19 outcomes in a multicenter international randomized clinical trial led by Penn Medicine scientists. The study results were presented Monday at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022 and published in the journal Nature Metabolism.
Medical News Today
What to know about acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF)
Acute decompensated heart failure is a type of heart failure that requires urgent medical treatment. Signs and symptoms of acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) can occur gradually or suddenly. The condition can be life threatening, and people will require medical treatment immediately. This article looks at what ADHF is, the...
