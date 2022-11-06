Ramapo PD Arrest Individual for Felony Grand Larceny and Felony Criminal Possession of Stolen Property

Yesterday afternoon, a school bus on the Palisades Interstate Parkway needed two tow trucks to get back on the road after it veered off the roadway slightly downhill. Diane Caruso from News 12 was on the scene of the accident. Caruso reported, "No one was hurt when a bus carrying kids went off the road here on the Palisades Interstate Parkway earlier this afternoon."

STONY POINT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO