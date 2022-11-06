Ramapo PD Arrest Individual for Felony Grand Larceny and Felony Criminal Possession of Stolen Property

Read full article on original website
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Diner Thief Made Off with Cash, E-Bike In BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Winners and Losers: Bronx 2022 Election ResultsWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Bound, Robbed in Supermarket Parking Lot in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Dangers of South Park PL & South St Intersection Around Morristown GreenMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
wrnjradio.com
License plate left behind at hit-and-run scene leads to arrest in Morris County
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A license plate left behind at the scene of a hit-and-run crash has lead to the arrest of a Warren County man. On November 1, police responded to a hit-and-run accident on Stedwick Drive. The officer observed property damage to a fence near the dumpster area and located a license plate at the scene of the accident, police said.
Police Officers Awarded Medal For Saving Mount Kisco Woman's Life
Two police officers have been presented an award for saving the life of a Northern Westchester woman. Sgt. Michael Ritell and Police Officer Nicholas Mirko of the Westchester County Police Department were given the award for resuscitating a Mount Kisco woman when she suffered a medical emergency, according to an announcement by the police department on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Wanted Man Sets Off Search By 3 Police Agencies In Mount Kisco
A man wanted by the New York City Police was spotted in Northern Westchester County, setting off a search by three agencies. The incident began in Mount Kisco when the Westchester County Police's Real Time Crime Center broadcast an alert that a vehicle wanted by the NYPD was operating on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Mount Kisco around 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6.
Why are catalytic converters a target for thieves? News 12 finds out
Federal authorities have busted a multistate catalytic converter theft ring that has ties to New Jersey.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Surveillance Video Captures Motorcycle Accident in Lakewood
A motorcyclist was hospitalized following an accident in Lakewood this afternoon. The accident happened at the intersection of Oak Street and Towbin Avenue. Police tell TLS the motorcyclist had the right pf way. He was transported to Ocian Medical Center in Brick with non-life-threatening injuries. [TLS-95]
News 12
Port Jervis substitute fired after students report being 'inappropriately touched.'
An investigation is underway in Deerpark after two Port Jervis Middle School students reported being "inappropriately touched" by a substitute math teacher last Thursday. Authorities say the incident was not sexual in nature but that the students said it made them "feel uncomfortable." The Port Jervis School District sent a...
Delaware Man Stole $200K In Mid-Atlantic Jewelry Store Heists, Fled To Philly: Feds
A Delaware man is accused of stealing up to $200,000 in jewelry in an interstate crime spree that stretched the mid-Atlantic, federal authorities say. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover is charged in connection with a string of heists that took place between October 2020 and February 2021, said US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger in a release Friday, Nov. 4.
New York State Mourns Loss Of ‘Beloved’ Hudson Valley Police Officer
Police departments from across New York State are showing their support to a Hudson Valley police department. On Saturday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed officer Cara Stumm passed away. Town Of Poughkeepsie Police Department Mourns Officer's Death. "The members of the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department extend our...
Another Dump Truck Overturns, Causing Delays in Part of the Hudson Valley
For the second time in less than a week, a dump truck has crashed in the area leading to long backups and delays. The Yonkers Police Department posted on their Facebook page last Thursday, showing a large overturned dump truck that overturned, causing northbound traffic on Central Park Avenue to shut down for hours. Now, offcials say yet another truck has overturned,
Woman, 42, fatally struck by pickup truck on Long Island
Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian Thursday night on Long Island.
rocklanddaily.com
School Bus with Children Careens off Palisades Interstate Parkway
Yesterday afternoon, a school bus on the Palisades Interstate Parkway needed two tow trucks to get back on the road after it veered off the roadway slightly downhill. Diane Caruso from News 12 was on the scene of the accident. Caruso reported, "No one was hurt when a bus carrying kids went off the road here on the Palisades Interstate Parkway earlier this afternoon."
N.J. man turns himself in after allegedly killing his wife and dumping body on side of road
OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (TCD) -- A 51-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly killing his wife and dumping her body on the side of a road. On Sunday, Oct. 30, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a motorist found the victim, 51-year-old Dawn Cruz, at the intersection of Ashbury and Colonial avenues with "severe injuries," the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release. The Ocean Township Police Department reportedly responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold At Hudson Valley, New York Store Again!
Do you want to win the record Powerball jackpot? You might want to purchase tickets at this extremely lucky Hudson Valley, New York store. All eyes remain on the Powerball lottery jackpot. That's because no one hit Saturday's jackpot. If someone had won the $1.6 billion jackpot that would have been a Powerball record.
88-year-old’s wallet stolen while shopping with GPS tracker inside
One of the men kept Plant’s attention on a rack in front of her while the other draped a shirt over his arm, hung it over Plant’s shopping cart, and stole her wallet from inside her zipped up purse at the bottom of the cart.
nyacknewsandviews.com
Dubious Robo Calls and Attack Ads as Tight Rockland Races Twist to the Finish Line
This week in the Villages: Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and the contentious battle for the 17th Congressional district leads an interesting slate of “toss-up” races to represent Rockland at almost every level of government. Plus, all your final election day updates and voting information, more local news, your weekly weather prediction, health updates, upcoming meetings and much more. Thanks for being here!
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Court Rescinds Carry Permit Restrictions As Gun Control Bill Makes Its Way Through The Legislature [PHOTO]
New Jersey gun holders have recently begun receiving a notice from the state notifying them that the recently imposed list of “sensitive places” where guns are banned, will now be permitted to carry, being that only the New Jersey Legislature can impose such a ban by law. “This...
rcbizjournal.com
Nyack’s Become A Port-Of-Call For American Cruise Lines
American Cruise Line Planning To Increase Day Trip Tours to Nyack On Next Year’s Hudson River Cruises. The Village of Nyack is not typically thought of as a “port-of-call,” though it became one by serendipity earlier this autumn when a cruise line integrated a village daytrip into its eight-day Hudson River cruise.
N.J. election results 2022: Passaic County
Voters in Passaic County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
BET
Republican in New York Governor’s Race Accused of Running Racist Campaign Ad
New York state’s Republican gubernatorial candidate, Lee Zeldin, is being accused of airing a racist and misleading ad by misusing images of a mentally ill man who was killed by Brooklyn police officers four years ago. On April 4, 2018, officers from the NYPD’s 71st Precinct shot and killed...
New Jersey’s Absolute Best Fried Chicken Restaurant Has Been Revealed
There is no state in the entire nation that loves food more than we do right here in New Jersey, and we only want the best. If you love a good fried chicken, we are talking your language today. The great thing about living in the Garden State is that...
