Rockland County, NY

Daily Voice

Westchester Detectives Awarded For Solving Cell Phone Theft In Mount Kisco

Two police officers in Westchester County were awarded for catching a suspect involved in numerous cell phone thefts across the Hudson Valley. Detectives Brandon Amlung and Kevin McGovern of the Westchester County Police Department were recognized for solving connected larcenies that happened at cell phone stores in Mount Kisco, and Rockland County in Ramapo and Spring Valley, Westchester County Police announced on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
rocklandreport.com

Rockland County Sheriff’s Office Captain Tony DeColyse Retires After 34 Years of Service

NEW CITY, NY – Captain Tony DeColyse walked out to celebrate his last day of service after 34 years in the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office. On a bright sunny day, friends and colleagues wished him well on his well deserved retirement. Captain DeColyse will be missed, but we wish him the best of health, happiness and a long enjoyable retirement with his wife, sons and grandson.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Police shoot at car in Brooklyn; 6 NYPD officers taken to hospital

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — NYPD officers in Brooklyn opened fire on a car as the driver fled from police on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. At least one officer was hit by the car, police said. Six officers were taken to the hospital in connection with the incident, but it wasn’t immediately clear why all of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Arteta wins Orange County Sheriff’s race

CHESTER – Paul Arteta started in the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in November 1992 and 30 years later, he was elected on Tuesday as the agency’s new sheriff. A Republican, he defeated Democrat Bernie Rivers. The new sheriff declared his own war on drugs and crime. “If...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
wrnjradio.com

License plate left behind at hit-and-run scene leads to arrest in Morris County

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A license plate left behind at the scene of a hit-and-run crash has lead to the arrest of a Warren County man. On November 1, police responded to a hit-and-run accident on Stedwick Drive. The officer observed property damage to a fence near the dumpster area and located a license plate at the scene of the accident, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
nyacknewsandviews.com

Dubious Robo Calls and Attack Ads as Tight Rockland Races Twist to the Finish Line

This week in the Villages: Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and the contentious battle for the 17th Congressional district leads an interesting slate of “toss-up” races to represent Rockland at almost every level of government. Plus, all your final election day updates and voting information, more local news, your weekly weather prediction, health updates, upcoming meetings and much more. Thanks for being here!
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Suspect Throws Objects, Breaks Windows Of Businesses In Port Chester: Police

Police are investigating after a suspect threw objects and broke the windows of numerous businesses in the downtown business area of a Westchester County village. During the early morning of Sunday, Nov. 6, the suspect damaged multiple stores in Port Chester and may have entered them before they were apprehended by police, according to a release from the Port Chester Police Department from around 8:40 a.m. on the same day.
PORT CHESTER, NY

