Westchester Detectives Awarded For Solving Cell Phone Theft In Mount Kisco
Two police officers in Westchester County were awarded for catching a suspect involved in numerous cell phone thefts across the Hudson Valley. Detectives Brandon Amlung and Kevin McGovern of the Westchester County Police Department were recognized for solving connected larcenies that happened at cell phone stores in Mount Kisco, and Rockland County in Ramapo and Spring Valley, Westchester County Police announced on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Peekskill police probe shooting near police headquarters
Witnesses say someone was shot on Central Avenue.
Officers injured by woman, 18, during arrest on Long Island
A woman is facing charges for multiple assaults that occurred during an arrest on Long Island Monday night, authorities said.
rocklandreport.com
Rockland County Sheriff’s Office Captain Tony DeColyse Retires After 34 Years of Service
NEW CITY, NY – Captain Tony DeColyse walked out to celebrate his last day of service after 34 years in the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office. On a bright sunny day, friends and colleagues wished him well on his well deserved retirement. Captain DeColyse will be missed, but we wish him the best of health, happiness and a long enjoyable retirement with his wife, sons and grandson.
Police shoot at car in Brooklyn; 6 NYPD officers taken to hospital
CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — NYPD officers in Brooklyn opened fire on a car as the driver fled from police on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. At least one officer was hit by the car, police said. Six officers were taken to the hospital in connection with the incident, but it wasn’t immediately clear why all of […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Arteta wins Orange County Sheriff’s race
CHESTER – Paul Arteta started in the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in November 1992 and 30 years later, he was elected on Tuesday as the agency’s new sheriff. A Republican, he defeated Democrat Bernie Rivers. The new sheriff declared his own war on drugs and crime. “If...
wrnjradio.com
License plate left behind at hit-and-run scene leads to arrest in Morris County
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A license plate left behind at the scene of a hit-and-run crash has lead to the arrest of a Warren County man. On November 1, police responded to a hit-and-run accident on Stedwick Drive. The officer observed property damage to a fence near the dumpster area and located a license plate at the scene of the accident, police said.
Missing man rescued from Nyack Beach hiking trail
The man is identified as Mandeep Tiwana, who went missing from his home in Upper Nyack.
Police: New Rochelle cleaning woman charged with stealing $25K of jewelry
Officials say 42-year-old Azra Zecirovic, who was employed by a cleaning company at the time of theft, is charged with grand larceny.
Attorney general: 1 person killed, 3 injured in crash during police chase
A police pursuit in Middlesex County has left one person dead and three others injured.
Suspicious package causes evacuation at Spring Valley Police Department
A suspicious package containing an unknown substance caused the evacuation of the Spring Valley Police Department this morning.
Police: Lodi teen missing since Nov. 2 found safe
Iris Rivera was reported missing on Nov. 2.
Court date this week for man accused of shooting Newark police officers
Kendall Howard was arrested following a 22-hour manhunt after police say he fired at officers on Tuesday.
nyacknewsandviews.com
Dubious Robo Calls and Attack Ads as Tight Rockland Races Twist to the Finish Line
This week in the Villages: Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and the contentious battle for the 17th Congressional district leads an interesting slate of “toss-up” races to represent Rockland at almost every level of government. Plus, all your final election day updates and voting information, more local news, your weekly weather prediction, health updates, upcoming meetings and much more. Thanks for being here!
New York State Mourns Loss Of ‘Beloved’ Hudson Valley Police Officer
Police departments from across New York State are showing their support to a Hudson Valley police department. On Saturday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed officer Cara Stumm passed away. Town Of Poughkeepsie Police Department Mourns Officer's Death. "The members of the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department extend our...
Victim Suffers Broken Cheekbone In Hudson County Walmart Assault: Police
A Hudson County man is in police custody, after authorities say he assaulted a shopper at Walmart. Police said Gerald Rainey, 34, of Secaucus, punched the victim at Walmart on Oct. 14, breaking their cheekbone, town Police Chief Dennis Miller told Daily Voice. Rainey was arrested Thursday, Nov. 3, according...
Armed robbers grab man in Queens, leave him in Nassau after he tells them where he has money: NYPD
QUEENS (PIX11) — Robbers in Queens dragged a man from his car at gunpoint, put a plastic bag around his head and zip tied his hands, police said Tuesday. The robbers — three men — approached the 42-year-old victim around 6 a.m. on Oct. 24 near 35th Avenue and 146th Street, officials said. They got […]
Mother and 17-month-old daughter injured in Peekskill crash
While News 12 has learned the girl was not seriously hurt, police are not releasing the woman’s condition.
Family Of Woman Hit By Car In Peekskill Seeking Help From Community
The family of a woman who was injured after being hit by a car in Northern Westchester is asking their community for help. On Wednesday night, Nov. 2, a woman was struck by a car in Peekskill on Albany Post Road while walking to a gas station, according to Peekskill Walks, a group dedicated to making the city safer for pedestrians.
Suspect Throws Objects, Breaks Windows Of Businesses In Port Chester: Police
Police are investigating after a suspect threw objects and broke the windows of numerous businesses in the downtown business area of a Westchester County village. During the early morning of Sunday, Nov. 6, the suspect damaged multiple stores in Port Chester and may have entered them before they were apprehended by police, according to a release from the Port Chester Police Department from around 8:40 a.m. on the same day.
