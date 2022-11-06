NEW CITY, NY – Captain Tony DeColyse walked out to celebrate his last day of service after 34 years in the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office. On a bright sunny day, friends and colleagues wished him well on his well deserved retirement. Captain DeColyse will be missed, but we wish him the best of health, happiness and a long enjoyable retirement with his wife, sons and grandson.

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO