FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenDarien, CT
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Calverton, NY
Calverton is a tiny hamlet or community in Suffolk County, New York State. Considered a census-designated place, most of Calverton is within the town of Riverhead, while the rest is in Brookhaven. This place went by the name Baiting Hollow Station, getting the name from the Long Island Rail Road...
Red Wave that eluded the national map does appear on Long Island
MINEOLA — Prior to Election Day, there had been a lot of talk in conservative political and media circles about a red wave nationwide. While it hasn’t exactly come to pass, overall gains in congressional seats by Republicans have been helped by a total change in representation on Long Island. All four congressional districts serving […]
glencoveoysterbayrecordpilot.com
Full Circle At The New York Emmy’s: Two Oyster Bay families recognized
It was a win-win of a night for Oyster Bay. The New York Emmy Awards were held at the Marriott Marquis in Time Square on Oct. 8. And two news stories, “Restoring an 1834 Mansion in Oyster Bay” by Newsday and “David Carll’s Long Island Legacy” by WABC-TV, won Emmys in the historical and cultural category and were done on Oyster Bay families.
westchesterfamily.com
Holiday Train Shows in Westchester
The magic of the holidays is right around the corner. One of our favorite ways to kick-off the season is by enjoying one of the many holiday train shows in Westchester. Tickets are on sale now for these experiences, which includes a chance to see the magic of these illuminated trains, along with dazzling lights and music.
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone Announces Career Exploration Events
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced that the Suffolk County Department of Labor, Licensing and Consumer Affairs will host a series of upcoming career exploration events. Jobseekers and residents looking for a change in career or new employment opportunities are encouraged to attend. “November is ‘National Career Development Month’...
Titanic: The Exhibition to display items from the doomed ship | New in NYC
NEW YORK, N.Y. — Unfortunately, Jack Dawson and Rose Dewitt Bukater from James Cameron’s “Titanic” will not be making any appearances at Titanic: The Exhibition — But there will be over 200 original items from the passengers and crew on-site. Opening Nov. 11, 2022, in...
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] Living in the Tunnels Beneath New York - Mole People: Walter
Stories of "mole people" have always intrigued me. Years ago I went urban exploring in search of these mole people living in the tunnels under New York City. I found some of them in the Freedom Tunnel, a train tunnel that runs under the West Side highway. This tunnel is...
fox5ny.com
Long Island deli's longtime chef helps keep doors open as new owner
PLAINVIEW, N.Y. - Regal Kosher Deli in Plainview has been serving delicious delicacies for more than half a century. It's where Sherri Banks grew up. Banks took over the third-generation family business earlier this year after her ailing father could no longer run it himself. However, rising rent coupled with COVID and inflation left her with no choice but to close the doors.
cityandstateny.com
The 2022 Long Island Power 100
There’s a new generation of leadership ascending on Long Island. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman knocked Laura Curran out of office last year, and Republicans flipped both district attorney offices from blue to red as well. At least three members of Congress – Lee Zeldin, Tom Suozzi and Kathleen Rice – are wrapping up their time in Washington, D.C., although Zeldin does have a shot at becoming the state’s next governor. And in the state Legislature, Todd Kaminsky has already departed the state Senate, state Sen. James Gaughran is following him and a few more Democratic state senators are in tough reelection battles that will conclude on Election Day.
Hamptons.com
The Restaurant Secret in Hampton Bays is Canal Café
Whenever you are in Hampton Bays around lunchtime, you have a lot of wonderful options. Instinctively, you always drive towards the ocean, because of course that’s where a lot of the restaurants are. But if you were a wise local, or are lucky enough to know one, you’ll have Canal Café on your list.
Republicans make Election Day gains on Long Island, eye sweep
LONG ISLAND, NY (PIX11) — Republicans capitalized on a quartet of Long Island congressional races that featured just one running incumbent, as by late Wednesday morning they had clinched three seats and were poised to take the fourth. The race in Nassau County’s 4th Congressional District, vacated by retiring Democratic Rep. Kathleen Rice, had not […]
Officers injured by woman, 18, during arrest on Long Island
A woman is facing charges for multiple assaults that occurred during an arrest on Long Island Monday night, authorities said.
27east.com
Amagansett Homeowners Call for New Contempt Charges, This Time Against Trustees Over ‘Truck Beach’ Protests
Attorneys for the Amagansett homeowners who have been locked in a 13-year legal battle with East Hampton Town and the East Hampton Town Trustees have asked a judge to charge... more. Southampton and East Hampton voters on Tuesday approved the creation of a Community Housing Fund, ... by Michael Wright.
longisland.com
Legislator Caracappa, County Executive Bellone and Home Depot Team Up for Revitalization Project at Farmingville-Holtsville Veteran’s Memorial Park
Recently, , Suffolk County Legislator Nick Caracappa rolled up his sleeves and teamed up with the orange army from The Home Depot for a much needed rejuvenation of the Farmingville-Holtsville Veterans Memorial Park located at Leeds Blvd. and County Road 16 (Portion Rd.) in Farmingville. “Today was truly an honor...
27east.com
Seniors Decry Changes to Annual Leaf Pick-up Program in Southampton Town
Complaints have arisen — piles of them — from community members angry about changes to the Southampton Town Highway Department’s annual leaf pick-up program. Specifically, older residents were irked to... more. At the end of last season, at his team’s award dinner, after just missing out ......
Restaurant Chain Known For Southern-Style Comfort Food Coming To Levittown
A fast-casual restaurant chain known for serving up Southern-style comfort food is set to open a new location on Long Island. Texas Chicken & Burgers signed a long-term lease for a 1,500 square-foot location at Levittown Mews Shopping Center, located on Hempstead Turnpike, Breslin Realty announced on Monday, Nov. 7.
Port Jefferson, NY, Woman Killed On NJ Turnpike As Wheel Crashes Though Windshield
November 7, 2022 EAST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–Sgt. Philip Curry of the New Jersey State Police Public Information Unit told MidJersey.news…
Tickets Are Available To This Dazzling Winter Wonderland In Midtown
Dubbed the Miracle NYC, this festive adventure will have illuminated displays and holiday activities for kids, adults and families. Tickets are now on sale to one of the most vibrant holiday experiences located at 234 W 42nd St., in Midtown Manhattan which opens on Nov. 14. This alluring holiday adventure will light up Times Square more than it already is. Explore a mesmerizing winter wonderland through hundreds of lighting displays, as the event will boast more than five million dazzling lights on display. And it’s not just about lights! There are many activities, plus arts and crafts to take part in. Guests can bake, decorate (and enjoy!) cookies with Chip the Elf and create their own ornament. Kids can also relax with a special storytime with Mrs. Claus. There is even an opportunity to visit the North Pole Post Officewhere they can write and mail their very own letter to Santa Clause himself! There’s much to explore, memories to be made and Instagrammable moments to be had! Many photo ops will take place as you venture through an enchanting winter forest. See swirling indoor snow inside a life-sized snow globe!
Huntington Parking Fee Proposal Stirs Opposition
A proposal to add meters to currently free parking in downtown Huntington and elsewhere got a chilly reception at a Town Board meeting last week. Residents and business owners in Huntington Village and Cold Spring Harbor said that charging a fee to park would keep Read More ...
longisland.com
Model Train Show to Benefit Oyster Bay Railroad Museum
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Town Clerk Richard LaMarca today announced that Trainville Hobby Depot will host a Model Train Show on Saturday, November 19th and Sunday, November 20th from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Hicksville Community Center, located at 28 West Carl Street in Hicksville. The Model Train Show includes operating model layouts coordinated by Trainville Hobby Depot. Donations are being accepted at the exhibit to support the Oyster Bay Railroad Museum.
