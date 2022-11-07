ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Everything You Should Eat When Traveling To Asia — As Recommended By Locals Across 20+ Countries

By Victoria Vouloumanos
 6 days ago

If you're like me, you've definitely laid in bed watching shows of food tours around the world, whether on Netflix or YouTube, all while mentally making a list of places to hit up when you *eventually* travel to these countries. Lately, I've been watching a bunch that are based in Asia.

Mark Weins / Via youtube.com

How do I become Mark Wiens?

Naturally, I was then super curious when u/nirzhor_cyclonite asked , "What food should someone try if they visit your country?" on Reddit.

Many locals from Asian countries responded with their favorite dishes, so here are their recommendations (that I'm obviously bookmarking for future travels):

1. Korea: Haejangguk, a hangover soup consisting of dried napa cabbage, vegetables, and meat with a hearty beef broth made from boiled ox bones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2igu36_0j0zCck200

This soup above is a haejangguk made with pork.

There's also doenjang jjigae, handmade kimchi dumplings, naengmyeon, and seed hotteok.

Suggested by: u/red_violets

Christian Oey / Getty Images

2. Iran: Gheimeh, a beef and split-pea stew made with saffron potatoes and served over white or aromatic rice that's sprinkled with a Persian rice spice blend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B2Gpu_0j0zCck200

Don't forget to try ghormeh sabzi, too.

Suggested by: u/FlyingWhale80

Bonchan / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Vietnam: Pho, a noodle soup in beef bone broth with thinly sliced beef, bean sprouts, onions, and herbs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p5bX3_0j0zCck200

Beyond the classic pho, there's banh mi and bun cha (especially if you're in Hanoi).

Suggested by: u/blackmagic999

Ronniechua / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. India: Panipuri, round and hollow puri (which are like a crisp, deep-fried flatbread) typically stuffed with flavored water (imli pani), tamarind chutney, chaat masala, potato mash, onion, chickpeas, and chili powder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OleuG_0j0zCck200

Suggested by: u/Tactical_Nuke_

Mtreasure / Getty Images

5. Syria: Shawarma, a thinly sliced marinated meat (usually chicken, turkey, or beef) shaved off of a slow-roasted rotisserie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19aII4_0j0zCck200

Suggested by: u/dracarys240

Vyacheslav Argenberg / Getty Images

6. Myanmar: Mohinga, rice noodles in fish broth with cilantro, crispy fritters, and (optional) chili powder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40s8Wv_0j0zCck200

Suggested by: violetphwe

Andrei Kravtsov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Japan: Udon, thick noodles made of wheat flour served in a lightly flavored broth, typically with vegetables and a protein (like beef, tempura, or tofu).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nwjfd_0j0zCck200

Plus, some wagyu beef and yakisoba.

Suggested by: u/nevaehhhhhhhh

Carlo A / Getty Images

8. Lebanon: Tabbouleh, a fresh herb-and-bulgur salad with finely chopped parsley, tomatoes, onion, and mint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QsW11_0j0zCck200

Also add hummus, balila, shawarma, bed ghanam, fweregh, lamb tongues and brain, kabab, labneh, mujaddara, and fattoush to your list.

Suggested by: u/removeyourmask

Arx0nt / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Taiwan: Beef noodle soup, which consists mainly of tender beef, noodles, bok choy, suancai (Chinese sauerkraut), scallions, cilantro, and red chilies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MoZgA_0j0zCck200

Also, look out for popcorn chicken and stinky tofu!

Suggested by: u/JuiicyJC

Bonchan / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Singapore: Chicken rice, poached chicken and rice that's been cooked in chicken fat and chicken stock, along with garlic, ginger, and pandan leaves, and served with red chili and soy sauce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dGy2c_0j0zCck200

Suggested by: u/Saturnaiden

Ben-bryant / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Pakistan: Mutton karahi, fresh and crisp lamb curry made with tomato, ginger, and garlic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PGa9Z_0j0zCck200

Suggested by: u/try-bi-sum-cum

Arundhati Sathe / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Philippines: Crispy pata, crispy and deep-fried pork leg served with a spicy soy-vinegar dip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3omMgX_0j0zCck200

If you can, try it from from Ana Lisa's Take Home Crispy! And also, try cebu lechon and carabao mangoes while you're in the country.

Suggested by: u/dikonaalamkungbakit

Sergio Amiti / Getty Images

13. China (Northern): Xinjiang lamb skewers, four to five smaller pieces of lamb grilled on five-inch skewers separated by small chunks of fat and marinated in salt, cumin, white pepper, chili powder, and Sichuan peppercorns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1twZ47_0j0zCck200

You can also try laghman, another Uyghur cuisine.

Suggested by: u/thisredditorisnoone

Though some call these "old Beijing skewers," the dish originated in Xinjiang, officially known as the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, a large autonomous region in China , wherein a majority of the people are ethnically Uyghur and religiously Muslim.

Sapphire / Getty Images

14. Indonesia: Nasi goreng, a fried rice dish made primarily with meat, vegetables, and a fried egg, and flavored with kecap manis (a sweet soy sauce), and terasi (an Indonesian shrimp paste).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dnA21_0j0zCck200

There's no one recipe for nasi goreng, so there are countless variations out there. Also recommended? Martabak and nasi uduk.

Suggested by: u/JeremyJRP

Hanifah Kurniati / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Malaysia: Nasi lemak, rice cooked in coconut milk and pandan leaf, topped with crispy, fried anchovies and served on a banana leaf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43hee4_0j0zCck200

You should also check out assam laksa, char kway teow, penang hokkien mee, KL hokkien mee, rendang, nasi kandar, kolo mee, hainanese chicken rice, and yee sang.

Suggested by: u/_TadStrange

Bonchan / Getty Images/iStockphoto

16. Bangladesh: Khichuri, a one-pot dish of rice, lentils, and mixed vegetables.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3reCme_0j0zCck200

Heads up, there are various types of khichuri. Plus, you can also try dim bhuna, fried hilsa, kacchi biryani, and tehari.

Suggested by: sabrinaalmgr

Kamrul Haq / Getty Images/iStockphoto

17. Hong Kong: Dim sum, small plates usually consisting of steamed and fried buns, dumplings, and rolls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c45gg_0j0zCck200

You can try fen guo and custard buns dim sum, amongst many others.

Suggested by: u/CultureDTCTV

Viviang / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. Laos: Kua mee, a stir-fried, dry rice noodle dish made with eggs, herbs, vegetables, and (sometimes) pork, topped with bean sprouts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43v2wc_0j0zCck200

There's also lao herb sausage, khao piak, and Lao beef jerky. There's also dipping sauce for many things in Laos that you can easily try with sticky rice.

Suggested by: u/DuasBatatas

Auntie Dee's Kitchen / Via youtube.com

19. Saudi Arabia: Kabsa, a primarily chicken and long-grain rice (like basmati) dish made with spices such as black lime powder, nutmeg, cinnamon, saffron, cardamom, and cloves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FHHRh_0j0zCck200

Different meats and vegetables can also be used to make kabsa.

Suggested by: u/TheRedditJedi

Nataly Hanin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

20. China: Hot pot, a communal meal made by cooking meats and vegetables in a large pot filled with simmering broth that is then dipped in sauce for extra flavor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eejPp_0j0zCck200

Most hot pot ingredients include thinly sliced meat, vegetables, bean products, egg dumplings, tofu, and/or seafood.

You can also check out Shanghai soup dumplings and egg/tomato scramble over rice.

Suggested by: u/JayCee1321

Duoma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

21. Thailand: Khao soi, a soup-like dish consisting of a curry-like sauce (with coconut milk) and made with a blend of crispy, deep-fried egg noodles and boiled egg noodles, along with pickled mustard greens, lime, shallots, and fried ground chillies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32FrTF_0j0zCck200

If you're in Chiang Mai, you should especially try khao soi.

Suggested by: u/thisredditorisnoone

Nungning20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Is your mouth also watering? What other dishes would you recommend? Let me know your recs in the comments below!

