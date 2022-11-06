Read full article on original website
Southridge ATH Lucien Cone Is A Top Offensive Player In The Playoffs
2023 Kennewick (Wash.) Southridge ATH Lucien Cone is showing to be one of the most exciting offensive weapons in the state. In the Suns run-heavy offense, Cone has put 1,381 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground, and 289 yards and three touchdowns through the air. He does it with style too, with his blazing 11-second 100 meter speed, and knack for being difficult to tackle in a phone booth.
Grandview, November 09 High School 🏐 Game Notice
southridgeathletics.com
Football Regional Information and Pre-Sale Tickets
TICKET COST: $10.00 (Pre-K admitted Free…Season passes cannot be honored for IHSAA Tournaments) Wednesday (11/9/22): 6:00-7:00 PM EST at the Southridge High School Main Entrance. Thursday (11/10/22): 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM EST in the Southridge Athletic Office. Friday (11/11/22): 8:00 AM – Noon PM EST in the...
Can You Solve the Mystery of “Mel’s Hole” Near Ellensburg Washington?
Ellensburg, Washington is a sleepy town in the middle of nowhere. It's the kind of place where everyone knows each other and nothing much happens. But there is one thing that makes Ellensburg unique: it's home to Mel's Hole. What is Mel's Hole, you ask? Well, according to local legend,...
Yakima Herald Republic
Nikki Torres, Chris Corry and Gina Mosbrucker will represent Districts 14 and 15 in Olympia
Republican Nikki Torres of Pasco maintained her strong lead in the District 15 Senate race, according to updated election results Wednesday. As of 4 p.m., Torres, a strategic partnerships manager for Western Governors University, had 9,715 votes, or 69.5% of the vote in the district, according to results from the Office of the Secretary of State.
Update | Tri-Cities scientist dies in crash on I-90. He was returning home from a gaming event
“An amazing dude whose loss will be sorely missed.”
Yakima Herald Republic
Land transfer helps secure access and Yakima River environment
The coming year will see the completion of a transfer of land aimed at keeping the Yakima River as one of Washington state’s environmental gems. The Yakima River, with roughly 75 of its 214 miles wandering through Kittitas County, is the longest river flowing entirely within Washington state. And...
Yakima Herald Republic
Chris Corry has wide lead for District 14 state representative seat
Republican Chris Corry of Yakima appears headed for his third term representing the 14th District the state House, based on Tuesday’s unofficial election results. Corry had 19,415 votes, or 67.5%, among ballots counted districtwide, according to unofficial results posted on the Washington Secretary of State website. His opponent, Laurene...
Yakima Herald Republic
School measures, Selah bond not faring well, but voters renew EMS levy
School measures in Mabton, Union Gap and East Valley and a bond for a new police station in Selah weren’t faring well in preliminary election results as of Wednesday. Voters were supportive of renewing a levy for emergency medical services and training. A total of 41,434 ballots had been...
2 outspoken Franklin County candidates jump out to big early leads Tuesday night
One candidate had 74% of the vote.
I-90 reopens between North Bend and Ellensburg following multiple crashes and blocking vehicles
I-90 has reopened between North Bend and Ellensburg after being closed due to multiple collisions and blocking vehicles, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced. The highway was previously closed in both directions between exit 34 near North Bend and milepost 106 near Ellensburg, but WSDOT tweeted just before 5:30...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima County's White Pass Ski Area eyes changes as new season nears
Questions about chairlift lines, expanded beginning skier offerings and even jokes about the price of beer showed that many attending the weekly Rotary Club lunch program are regulars at White Pass Ski Area. The ski resort on the western edge of Yakima County underwent key changes in ownership and leadership...
Yakima Herald Republic
Community Q&A: Main Street Grandview President Ray Vining
You’ll find few people with more experiences or more miles under their belt than Ray Vining. Born in the Yakima Valley, Vining has spent most of his life — but by no means all of it — in Grandview. A Vietnam War veteran, Vining worked as a...
What Would Yakima Do With The Powerball Winnings?
There was no winning ticket in Saturday’s Powerball lottery. Which means, we all still have another chance to score big! How much is the jackpot going to be Monday night (Powerball is held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday)? It looks to be a record breaking amount of $1.9 BILLION DOLLARS (according to CaLottery.com)!
Yakima Herald Republic
Officials say new Zillah road will lead to new homes and commercial development
ZILLAH — City of Zillah officials are optimistic the long-awaited completion of a new roadway will lead to more residential and commercial development. The 2.5-mile-long Vintage Valley Parkway officially opened Tuesday afternoon as Mayor Scott Carmack joined other city and county elected officials, staff and residents for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 1, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
yaktrinews.com
First Alert Weather: Frost, fog and snow flurries for the morning drive! Sunshine returns later today -Briana
Frost, fog and a few snow flurries! Light snow fell Tuesday morning over portions of Washington and Oregon, mainly along valley locations east of the Cascades. Snow caused slick conditions for drivers Prosser to Yakima and up to Ellensburg. Light snow is possible until late this morning in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. Drivers may also encounter some patchy fog in the Tri-Cities, Walla Walla and Pendleton.
That One Time Kennewick Was Featured On The Top 5 Jail Breaks In America
Did Benton County Washington Have The Easiest Jailbreak Of All Time?. Kennewick Washington is famous for lots of things but one of our least shining moments is when we were featured on national TV with a video of the easiest jailbreak ever from the Benton County Justice Center. See Video...
Yakima Herald Republic
Suspect eluding police tries to ram State Patrol vehicle in Yakima, police say
Yakima police are looking for a driver who almost rammed a Washington State Patrol trooper’s vehicle during an early Tuesday morning car chase. The incident began around 1:40 a.m. in the area of South Fair Avenue and East Yakima Avenue when a Yakima police officer tried to stop a driver for reckless driving. The driver did not stop and drove off, YPD spokesperson Yvette Inzunza said.
ifiberone.com
36-year-old man killed in Sunday night crash on I-90 near Cle Elum
CLE ELUM — A 36-year-old man died in a crash Sunday evening on Interstate 90 near Cle Elum. Richland resident Alexander D. Pappas was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette east on I-90 when he reportedly lost control of the car, according to the Washington State Patrol. The vehicle struck...
