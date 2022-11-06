2023 Kennewick (Wash.) Southridge ATH Lucien Cone is showing to be one of the most exciting offensive weapons in the state. In the Suns run-heavy offense, Cone has put 1,381 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground, and 289 yards and three touchdowns through the air. He does it with style too, with his blazing 11-second 100 meter speed, and knack for being difficult to tackle in a phone booth.

