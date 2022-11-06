ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears grades: Losing can be fun!

By Cam Ellis
670 The Score
670 The Score
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EtA7S_0j0zCK3400

(670 The Score) Another week, another productive loss for the Bears. There’s something to be said about how impressively innovative this Bears team is – it’s hard to think of too many other squads that, week after week, find so many unique ways to make fans not care one bit about losing. There’s also something to be said about how many defensive players that general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus are going to have to scout from now until April, but that’s a problem for February. The problem for now is deciding which Justin Fields highlight you’re going to talk to your co-workers about first Monday (jk we all know). Let’s hand out grades from a game that I guess the Bears technically lost 35-32 to the Dolphins on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Offense: A (again!)
If it wasn’t extremely obvious from their first drive of the game, the Bears are excited to have new receiver Chase Claypool. His first reception with the team came on a one-yard screen, but the deep-shot pass interference flag he drew a few plays later was arguably one of the most exciting incomplete passes of the season. It was the other Notre Dame guy making plays early though – tight end Cole Kmet (really!) looked dialed in throughout huge chunks of the game, whether it was getting the edge on jet sweeps, taking direct snaps for first downs or catching easy touchdown passes. Kmet’s first score wasn’t even the best touchdown catch of the second quarter – that award goes to wideout Darnell Mooney, who hauled in a beautiful corner throw from Fields with a hand in his face. The first half was weird. Despite outgaining the Dolphins in net yards, running almost 20 more plays and more than doubling their foe in time of possession, the Bears went into the locker room down four points. The second half featured a bunch of interesting football that definitely deserves a closer look, but if we’re being honest with one another, it does kind of feel like nothing matters outside *that* touchdown run. Fields’ electric 61-yard score was the longest touchdown run from a quarterback in team history and also officially recaptured the attention of a good chunk of Football Twitter that had checked out of Bears games sometime around early October. And hey, did you notice that the offensive line went almost the entire game without giving up a sack? And that every week it feels like the offensive coaching staff figures out how to utilize a different player’s strength in new and exciting ways? At the least, it feels like the Bears are going to end this season with an offense that’s officially fun. That in and of itself is enough to go into the offseason happy, right?

Defense: D (optimistically)
(Warning: You’re about to read a bunch of words about how bad the Chicago defense is – if you want to just point to the fourth-quarter stop that gave the Bears a chance to pull out a win, I’m cool with that.) The Bears’ defense right now is kind of like the sun: You know it’s there and you know that ultimately, it’s important, but it’s in your best interest to never look directly at it. There were problems all over the field, but the lack of pressure up front was one of the more glaring ones – Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was 11-of-13 for 162 yards in the first half alone and was 21-of-30 for 302 yards in the game. And speaking of those problems all over the field, the Bears' secondary didn’t really handle guarding any of the Dolphins wide receivers particularly well. Tyreek Hill? Seven catches for 143 yards and one touchdown. Jaylen Waddle? Five catches for 85 yards and one touchdown. (Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson DID have that nice breakup against Waddle in the fourth quarter.) Still, the amount of space that Miami receivers had to work with all day was predictable, if not a little alarming. The overall numbers are ugly – the Dolphins compiled 383 total yards (302 passing, 81 rushing). It helps that coach Mike McDaniels runs a "let Hill draw PIs" type of vertical passing offense, but it’s also hard to blame him for that. The Dolphins wasted no time either: Three of their touchdown drives came in seven plays or fewer. They would've scored on their first five possessions if not for a missed field goal at the end of the half. The Bears' defense was bad, and we don’t need to talk any more about it when we can instead talk about punter Trenton Gill.

Special teams: C
Nobody (metaphorically speaking) makes Gill bleed his own blood. Nobody! His mortality was on display for the first time all season when his punt was blocked and returned for a touchdown in the second quarter. And while that wasn't necessarily Gill’s fault, that’s life as a punter – you get all the credit, you take all the blame. It’s not for everyone. Otherwise, the finely tuned machine that is "Bears players who are paid to kick the ball" did fine. Cairo Santos had six points (one field goal, three extra points), and Khalil Herbert had one kick return for 30 yards. No one dropped a punt, which is currently the bar. It’s important to always remember that C's get degrees.

Cam Ellis is a writer for 670 The Score and Audacy Sports. Follow him on Twitter @KingsleyEllis .

Listen live to 670 The Score via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chicago Tribune

Justin Fields provides a reason to believe. Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears QB’s record-setting day in a Week 9 loss.

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears fell to the Miami Dolphins 35-32 on Sunday at Soldier Field on a record-setting day for Justin Fields, who rushed for 178 yards, the most by a quarterback in a single game in NFL history. The offense has been cooking, scoring 29 points or more in the last three games, something the Bears have accomplished only six times in the Super Bowl era. 1. Bears ...
The Spun

Packers Star Furious With NFL Following Injury News

The Green Bay Packers have lost key defenders in back to back weeks. Last week, De'Vondre Campbell went down with an injury. This week, pass rusher Rashan Gary suffered what could be a season-ending injury. Monday morning, Campbell took to social media, as he's not happy with the NFL. "This...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports Chicago

Mike McDaniel explains why he yelled 'Stop it!' at Fields

Mike McDaniel tried an interesting defensive tactic against Justin Fields on Sunday. "Stop it!" the Dolphins' head coach exclaimed at Fields after he ran out of bounds on Miami's sideline. On Monday, he explained to the press why he yelled at Fields. "I just wanted him to stop scrambling," McDaniel...
The Spun

Michael Irvin Says NFL's Most Improved Player Is Obvious

Who's the most improved player in the National Football League?. According to former Dallas Cowboys star turned ESPN analyst Michael Irvin, it's obvious. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is the pick. "No doubt it’s Geno Smith. Hands down," Irvin said to Fox News. Smith, a journeyman quarterback, has led...
SEATTLE, WA
thecomeback.com

Jon Gruden eyeing a shocking coaching return

Jon Gruden started his professional coaching career at the University of Tennessee in 1986. Nearly 37 years later, the Super Bowl champion coach reportedly wants to return to his roots by becoming the next head coach of the University of South Florida Bulls. JP Peterson, the host of The JP...
TAMPA, FL
iheart.com

Josh McDaniels Is a Failure

The Las Vegas Raiders have now had two embarrassing losses in a row. Last week they got shut out by the New Orleans Saints and this week they blew a 17 point lead against the Jaguars. Ben Maller points out that what the Raiders thought they were getting from Josh McDaniels was just a lie.
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Reveals His Mt. Rushmore Of NFL Players

In 14 NFL seasons, Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe got to play with and against some of the greatest players in NFL history. But who does one of the all-time great tight ends believe are the all-time greats in the history of the sport?. In an interview with...
TheStreet

Price Rankings for NFL Tickets, Parking, Hot Dogs, Beer

You might expect the cost of attending an NFL football game to be cheapest in cities with the weakest teams, as the teams would need to keep prices down to attract fans. You also might think that teams in smaller cities would charge less, just because prices overall are lower in these cities.
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Coverage Map Week 10: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts

The NFL coverage map returns for Week 10. The NFL travels to Munich for an early Sunday morning game, and there are four teams on a bye this week. FOX has the doubleheader, with CBS showcasing just five games, including one in the late window out in Las Vegas. NFL...
TENNESSEE STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill’s Wife, Lauren Tannehill

NFL fans tend to have a divided opinion on Ryan Tannehill, but as the Tennessee Titans QB sits out the next few games, it’s his other half who is drawing the attention. Ryan Tannehill’s wife, Lauren Tannehill, made a splash shortly before the quarterback hit the NFL draft and continues to be a sensation on social media and in the NFL WAG community. Fans want to know more about her background, which we delve into in this Lauren Tannehill wiki.
NASHVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Tampa Bay Buccaneers Scotty Miller’s Wife, Jenna Miller

Scotty Miller, a football wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is getting much attention thanks to his season-high seven catches. Bucs Nation thinks that is a promising sign for the rest of the season. Meanwhile, Miller’s wife has shown her unwavering support since he returned from his injuries a year ago. The two share a passion for sports and are regular workout partners. Scotty Miller’s wife, Jenna Miller, was a standout athlete in her collegiate career., ad her presence at Bucs games piqued fans’ interest. So, we reveal her background in this Jenna Miller wiki.
TAMPA, FL
On3.com

Dan Orlovsky reveals indicting message from Brian Kelly on LSU

At the start of the season, it looked like LSU might be going through growing pains in its first season under Brian Kelly. The tigers dropped their opener against Florida State and were blown out by Tennessee. ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky was on the call for that game against Tennessee, where he said that Kelly gave him an indicting message after that game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
280K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore

Comments / 0

Community Policy