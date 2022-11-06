Read full article on original website
Brittany Logano, wife of NASCAR champion Joey Logano comments
Joey Logano just claimed his second NASCAR Cup Series championship. 32-year-old Joey Logano just grabbed the win at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday afternoon. At the same time, he claimed his second series title. The championship comes in his 15th year of NASCAR Cup Series competition. The win is the 31st...
Frustrated Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Hold Back After Finishing Second at Phoenix, Bluntly Calls Out Reporter for ‘Dumb Question’
Ryan Blaney didn't try to hide his frustration after finishing second at Phoenix when he bluntly called out a reporter for asking a "dumb question." The post Frustrated Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Hold Back After Finishing Second at Phoenix, Bluntly Calls Out Reporter for ‘Dumb Question’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Coy Gibbs Rental Car Story Explains Why He’ll Be Missed by the NASCAR Community
The story of Coy Gibbs getting a writer and two strangers from San Diego to North Carolina says a lot about the late father of Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs. The post Coy Gibbs Rental Car Story Explains Why He’ll Be Missed by the NASCAR Community appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: Danica Patrick Reacts To End Of The NASCAR Season
On Sunday, Joey Logano won the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. He was dominant from start to finish to capture his second Cup championship. This race was a fitting end to the 2022 season. Logano started this year by winning the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles.
MotorAuthority
Jimmie Johnson comes out of retirement, returns to NASCAR
Jimmie Johnson, 47, is set to return to the NASCAR family after announcing his retirement from full-time racing only in September. The seven-time NASCAR champion announced last week that he is returning to the Cup Series, not only as a driver but also a part owner of Petty GMS, a team which also calls fellow seven-time NASCAR champion Richard Petty as a part owner.
NASCAR: Kyle Busch Motorsports announce first Chevrolet lineup
Kyle Busch Motorsports are set to enter a new era in the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season, and they have announced their first driver lineup as a Chevrolet team. With Kyle Busch moving from Joe Gibbs Racing to Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, Busch’s Truck Series team, Kyle Busch Motorsports, also made the inevitable switch from Toyota to Chevrolet.
Evaluating whether Joe Gibbs Racing should change the No. 18 to No. 54 car
Ty Gibbs is expected to replace Kyle Busch at Joe Gibbs Racing starting next year. Should the organization change the No. 18 car to the No. 54 car?
NASCAR Start Times, TV Networks Announced for 2023 Season
The NASCAR season just ended but fans and teams are already looking forward to February 2023 when the next season begins. Today the start times and TV information were released by NASCAR. So, we know when the broadcasts start and where to watch them next year. Joey Logano is on his championship tour still, but the sport keeps moving on.
Sorry, Chase Elliott and Kyles (Busch and Larson): Joey Logano Is Now the Cup Series’ Top Driver
With the 2022 Cup Series crown in his back pocket, Joey Logano is sitting on top of the NASCAR world. The post Sorry, Chase Elliott and Kyles (Busch and Larson): Joey Logano Is Now the Cup Series’ Top Driver appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Christopher Bell Reflects on Coy Gibbs, NASCAR Championship 4 at Phoenix
This was a great season for Christopher Bell, winning races and even making a NASCAR Championship 4 appearance. Bell just completed his third season in the Cup Series and finished the highest he ever has before. However, his P3 finish in the standings meant little in the wake of Coy Gibbs’ death.
Coy Gibbs, Co-Owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, Suddenly Died at the Age of 49
Coy Gibbs, the son of five-time NASCAR Cup Series championship owner and Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. He was 49 years old. What happened? Here's what we know about Coy Gibbs's cause of death. Article continues below advertisement. What was Coy...
NBC Sports
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR
The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
Joey Logano and His Son Hudson Shared a Special Victory Lane Moment That Was 3 Years in the Making
Hudson Logano was 10 months old when his dad won his first NASCAR Cup Series Championship, and when Joey Logano won his second Cup title this past weekend at Phoenix Raceway, he had a special surprise planned for his now four-year-old son. After coming with Dad to collect the checkered flag, Hudson got the chance to ride shotgun in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford while Joey ripped some celebratory donuts. It's an idea Joey got from Kevin Harvick, who did the same thing with his son Keelan after winning at Michigan International Speedway back in 2019.
Jalopnik
Joey Logano Wins 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship
For the third consecutive season, the NASCAR Cup Series season concluded with its championship race at Phoenix Raceway. And, for the third year in a row, the Cup Series Champion won the winner-take-all season finale en route to the title. Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott all had different routes to the Championship 4, but it seemed like Logano was destined to secure his second championship.
NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing’s big lineup predictions for 2023
Joe Gibbs Racing has holes to fill within its 2023 driver lineups in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series. Here are predictions on what happens next season.
NASCAR intends to continue the charter system beyond 2024
NASCAR has intentions to continue the charter system beyond the 2024 season as it is believed to be a good situation for the sport.
NASCAR could possibly race internationally as early as 2024
NASCAR could start racing internationally as early as the 2024 season while interest in the sport is rapidly increasing over time.
Building Jimmie Johnson’s Perfect 2023 Schedule: A Look at the Races He Can’t Afford Not to Run
We don't know which races Jimmie Johnson is eyeing for his Cup Series comeback, we we built a schedule for him. The post Building Jimmie Johnson’s Perfect 2023 Schedule: A Look at the Races He Can’t Afford Not to Run appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
racer.com
NASCAR releases race start times, broadcast networks for 2023
NASCAR, FOX Sports, and NBC Sports jointly announced 2023 race start times and networks for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Twenty-one NASCAR Cup Series races will air on FOX or NBC broadcast networks in 2023, the highest number of broadcast races since 2009. The 2023 schedule marks the second consecutive year of growth on network television with one more race airing on broadcast than in 2022.
MotorAuthority
Carroll Shelby's 1969 Ford Shelby GT500 heads to auction
A 1969 Ford Shelby GT500 once owned by Carroll Shelby himself will cross the block at a Mecum auction taking place in Kissimmee, Florida, from Jan. 4-15. Mecum didn't provide much detail on the car's history, noting only that the Candyapple Red ride is presented with a Carroll Hall Shelby Trust title and Shelby Certificate of Authenticity attesting to its pedigree. Actor and director Jackie Cooper also owned the Mustang at one time, according to the listing.
