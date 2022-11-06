Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
21-year-old killed after series of crashes on I-70 East in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating three collisions that occurred on Wednesday, November 9, on eastbound I-70 in Mad River Township near the Enon Road exit. The first collision happened at around 4:45 a.m. when 41-year-old Jordan April of Springfield was...
Police identify victims of Dayton shooting
When officers searched the home, they found two people, 55-year-old James Clay and 54-year-old Carolyn White dead. Both victims had been shot, police said.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on State Route 129 in Liberty Township
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on State Route 129 in Liberty Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
Germantown man among 2 killed in head-on crash in Clinton County Monday night
UNION TOWNSHIP — Two people have died after a two-vehicle crash in Union Township Monday evening. Just after 7 p.m. Danny Dunn, 72 of Germantown, was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck north on state Route 73 just south of McCoy Road. Eric Thompson, 48, of Hillsboro, was...
Times Gazette
Two die in U.S. Route 68 crash
UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — Two people died in a head-on crash on U.S. Route 68 last Wednesday. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:14 p.m. on U.S. 68 south of Center Road and north of Orchard Road.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Tylersville Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Tylersville Road in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
dayton247now.com
Man, woman found dead in East Dayton home identified
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead at an East Dayton home. Dayton Police say officers were called about 2:50 p.m. Nov. 4 for a welfare check at 1719 Rangeley Ave. Officers say they found two people dead at the residence, both with gunshot wounds.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Trenton Oxford Road in the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Trenton Oxford Road in the City of Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
Probe of Montgomery County clerk’s office ‘no reason for public concern,’ attorney says
DAYTON — The state auditor’s investigation of the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts office began Wednesday afternoon with the execution of a search warrant, but is believed to be focused on the clerk, an attorney for the clerk said. “The auditor of state’s special investigation unit received information...
Police search for one of two suspects involved in highway shooting last week
Dayton police are asking the public for help in locating a suspect involved in a shooting incident last week, according to a spokesperson with the Dayton Police Department (DPD). Police are searching for Jason Ross, who often goes by his local rapper name, ‘Lil Jay 937,’ or ‘Frerarie Jay,’ the...
Fox 19
Butler County fatal shooting could have been politically motivated: 911 calls
OKEANA, Ohio (WXIX) - A murder investigation in Butler County is suspected of being politically motivated, according to recently released 911 calls. On Saturday afternoon, Butler County deputies were dispatched to an Okeana home for a report of a shooting. Upon their arrival, deputies found resident Anthony King, 43, dead...
WLWT 5
Reports of an overturned vehicle at Mt Nebo and Lawrenceburg Roads in Miami Township
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of an overturned vehicle at Mt Nebo and Lawrenceburg Roads in Miami Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
‘Dispute’ leads deputies to respond to Montgomery County polling place
HARRISON TWP. — A mistake in measurements led to a dispute at a Montgomery County polling place on Tuesday. Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a polling place on Turner Road in Harrison Twp. on Tuesday. A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office said they responded for a “small dispute in line.”
WLWT 5
Police: Victim airlifted to hospital after shooting in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in Fairfield Tuesday night. According to Fairfield police, around 9:55 p.m. officers responded to reports a several gunshots in the 14000 block of Sherwood Drive. Upon arrival, officers found a man outside suffering from gunshot...
WLWT 5
All lanes reopen along north I-71 in South Lebanon
LEBANON, Ohio — UPDATE:. The fire causing long delays along northbound I-71 at state Route 48 in South Lebanon has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. The right lane along northbound I-71 at state Route 48 remains blocked while crews tend to a fire. Stop-and-go...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Grand jury finds teen acted in self-defense in Aug. 30 shooting
An 18-year-old West Liberty area teen will not face charges in an Aug. 30 fatal shooting after a Logan County grand jury failed to find any criminal wrongdoing. Rather, grand jury members found Logan Instine, 18, acted in self-defense when he shot his stepfather Lee Brokaw, 37, inside the family’s 2681 Myeerah Trail home.
Union County sheriff’s truck found in Shelbyville; Connersville felon still on the run
ISP said 45-year-old Steven T. Lakes is driving a black Ford F-150 with sheriff decals and no light bar.
WOWO News
Man seriously injured in Mercer County crash
MERCER COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Coldwater, Ohio man was seriously injured in a Mercer County crash Sunday morning. Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies were called at 8:18 a.m. on a report of a crash at the intersection of State Route 219 and Burkettsville-St. Henry Road. A preliminary investigation found that...
WLWT 5
The crash has been cleared on I-71 in Mason
MASON, Ohio — 8:30 a.m. The crash has been cleared and all traffic has returned to normal. The left and right shoulders are blocked after an earlier crash in Mason, Tuesday morning. Traffic is clearing as it moves through the area. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
WKRC
Police chase ends with arrests in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A two-state police chase ended Tuesday in Boone County with arrests. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said its deputies and Kenton County Police both joined Cincinnati Police. The incident started at 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday. Police were called to the scene of a home invasion...
