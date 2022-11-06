ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preble County, OH

dayton247now.com

21-year-old killed after series of crashes on I-70 East in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating three collisions that occurred on Wednesday, November 9, on eastbound I-70 in Mad River Township near the Enon Road exit. The first collision happened at around 4:45 a.m. when 41-year-old Jordan April of Springfield was...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Times Gazette

Two die in U.S. Route 68 crash

UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — Two people died in a head-on crash on U.S. Route 68 last Wednesday. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:14 p.m. on U.S. 68 south of Center Road and north of Orchard Road.
WILMINGTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Tylersville Road in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Tylersville Road in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
FAIRFIELD, OH
dayton247now.com

Man, woman found dead in East Dayton home identified

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead at an East Dayton home. Dayton Police say officers were called about 2:50 p.m. Nov. 4 for a welfare check at 1719 Rangeley Ave. Officers say they found two people dead at the residence, both with gunshot wounds.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Victim airlifted to hospital after shooting in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in Fairfield Tuesday night. According to Fairfield police, around 9:55 p.m. officers responded to reports a several gunshots in the 14000 block of Sherwood Drive. Upon arrival, officers found a man outside suffering from gunshot...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

All lanes reopen along north I-71 in South Lebanon

LEBANON, Ohio — UPDATE:. The fire causing long delays along northbound I-71 at state Route 48 in South Lebanon has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. The right lane along northbound I-71 at state Route 48 remains blocked while crews tend to a fire. Stop-and-go...
SOUTH LEBANON, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Grand jury finds teen acted in self-defense in Aug. 30 shooting

An 18-year-old West Liberty area teen will not face charges in an Aug. 30 fatal shooting after a Logan County grand jury failed to find any criminal wrongdoing. Rather, grand jury members found Logan Instine, 18, acted in self-defense when he shot his stepfather Lee Brokaw, 37, inside the family’s 2681 Myeerah Trail home.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
WOWO News

Man seriously injured in Mercer County crash

MERCER COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Coldwater, Ohio man was seriously injured in a Mercer County crash Sunday morning. Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies were called at 8:18 a.m. on a report of a crash at the intersection of State Route 219 and Burkettsville-St. Henry Road. A preliminary investigation found that...
MERCER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

The crash has been cleared on I-71 in Mason

MASON, Ohio — 8:30 a.m. The crash has been cleared and all traffic has returned to normal. The left and right shoulders are blocked after an earlier crash in Mason, Tuesday morning. Traffic is clearing as it moves through the area. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
MASON, OH
WKRC

Police chase ends with arrests in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A two-state police chase ended Tuesday in Boone County with arrests. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said its deputies and Kenton County Police both joined Cincinnati Police. The incident started at 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday. Police were called to the scene of a home invasion...
BOONE COUNTY, KY

