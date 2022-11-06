ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Driver involved in deadly hit-and-run identified, arrested

By Dave Burge
KTSM
KTSM
 6 days ago

UPDATE: The driver of the hit and run crash early Sunday morning on I-10 near the Dallas exit has been arrested and charged with Accident Involving Death.

An anonymous tip to the Special Traffic Investigations Unit, led to the discovery of the vehicle and the driver who was identified as 42-year-old Hector Octavio Saenz. He was arrested the night of Sunday Nov. 6, 2022, and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility and under a $10,000 bond.

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – A man riding an electric bicycle on Interstate 10 was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday, Nov. 6, police said.

El Paso police responded to three fatal crashes early Sunday morning .

Police say that 25-year-old Kayci Deaundre McCrory was riding an electric bicycle at about 3:30 a.m. in the far right lane of Interstate 10 east near Dallas Street.

A Ford Raptor struck McCrory from behind and the driver fled the scene, police said. The vehicle would have sustained front-end damage, police said.

Moments later, a second vehicle struck the man lying on the roadway. The second driver identified as 34-year-old Ricardo Castro driving a 1987 Volvo 240, stopped and called police.

McCrory died at the scene. Police say the main contributing factor in the collision was McCrory riding an electric bicycle on the freeway.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this incident to call them at (915) 832-4400 or (915) 212-4080. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (915) 566-8477.

Abt Mark
6d ago

What was an electric bike doing on the interstate? Top speed is less than 30 mph. I'm sure the same people who will think I'm being "insensitive" routinely exceed 80 mph on the same stretch of I-10, even while some poor tow truck driver is trying to hook up a stalled vehicle or change a tire. So while you're rightly placing most of the blame on reckless drivers, the elephant in the room should also be addressed. That type of vehicle doesn't belong on an interstate. What's next, a unicycle?

Mary Carnera
6d ago

honey bunny? are you such a miserable person that you post crap like this? you need to change your honey bunny to something more suitable for you.

Nancy Moore
6d ago

To the assailant-PLEASE turn yourself in... it's only a matter of time before you are found. The penalty you receive is minor compared to the victim's family's suffering. They deserve closure. Please do this one decent thing in your life and also prove to your haters that you have compassion and a heart by turning yourself in.

