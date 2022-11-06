ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Six Phillies Declare Free Agency

By Ben Silver
Inside The Phillies
Inside The Phillies
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xnuSj_0j0zBJ8800

The offseason is finally upon us. The Philadelphia Phillies had six players declared Major League free agents the day after the World Series ended.

The ride is over. The Philadelphia Phillies lasted longer than anyone thought they would. A blue flag will fly forever amongst the others at Citizens Bank Park. 1915, 1950, 1980, 1983, 1993, 2008, 2009 and now 2022 will forever be immortalized in Phillies history.

Every player on the 26-man roster at any point is a part of what became one of the great Phillies teams in history, but today, Nov. 6, 2022, the journey officially ended for six.

Noah Syndergaard, Brad Hand, Corey Knebel, Kyle Gibson, Chris Devinski and David Robertson all declared free agency.

Of those six, only Gibson was with the team for more than one season, and only just. He joined the Phillies in the deal that sent Spencer Howard to the Texas Rangers in August 2021.

Across two seasons with the Phillies he pitched 236.2 innings to a 5.06 ERA. He was never truly great, but he ate innings when it was needed of him, including 2.1 scoreless in the postseason.

Syndergaard arrived Aug. 2 in the deal that saw former first overall pick Mickey Moniak shipped to the Los Angeles Angels. Across 54.2 innings, he pitched to a solid 4.12 ERA with a very productive postseason that featured 8.1 innings of three-run ball.

Less impactful, yet still a useful piece on the Phillies were the relief arms of Hand, Robertson and Knebel. All three had back-end ceilings but low floors, and each showed they were capable of both greatness and abject mediocrity throughout the season.

While Hand did pitch to a 2.80 ERA in 2022, his ineffectiveness was apparent in the postseason when he surrendered three runs in NLCS Game 4's blown loss to the San Diego Padres.

Knebel started the year red-hot, with an ERA of 0.87 through his first 10.1 innings. But as the calendar turned to May the wheels fell off and from then through Jun. 19 his ERA was 5.82. Finally, Knebel put the pieces back together, and barring a five-run blow-up in Atlanta on Aug. 2, he didn't allow a run the rest of the season, until a mid-August injury ended his 2022.

Despite a shaky September, Robertson was near-perfect in the postseason. He allowed just one run on 7.2 innings, though his five walks were always a cause for concern whenever he was called upon.

Devinski barely deserves a mention, but he was a postseason reserve, and he did pitch 4.0 regular season innings, though he gave up five runs.

Perhaps one or more of these players will return to the Phillies in 2023, but it seems more likely than not that the Phillies will build their team for youth in the coming seasons. Though Syndergaard and Robertson would be more than adequate depth.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
  2. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  3. Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies Next Season?
  4. Why You Should Root for the Philadelphia Phillies to Lose a Few Games
  5. Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
  6. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  7. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  8. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  9. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  10. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter !

Comments / 63

Tom Garbo
3d ago

Just hope they get rid of choking Aron Nola who has not had a winning season in 3 years. At best he only deserves to be the 4 the or 5 the Starting pitcher. He was absolutely horrible last 3 games of the season.

Reply(6)
8
Barbara Hackman
2d ago

I know that most of you hate the Phil's right now, but look at it this way. At least they made to the WS. Something that they haven't done in 13 years. Yeah I'm upset that they didn't win, but at least they got there, since they have a manager that cares. Joe G. didn't care. Neither did anyone else apparently.

Reply(1)
4
Alan Hill
3d ago

I certainly won't loose any sleep over the loss of these players, especially David Robertson!

Reply(2)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Red Sox bold predictions: Xander Bogaerts re-signs, a big trade is made & more

The MLB offseason is upon us and free agency is open. In the next few months, the Red Sox roster will change dramatically. How, exactly, remains to be seen. It’s always fun to make bold predictions at the beginning of a long winter, even if most will turn out to be wrong. In fact, you can preemptively fire up @OldTakesExposed if you want. But here’s what I think will happen -- call them slightly educated guesses informed by covering the team -- before the Red Sox next take the field on Opening Day.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles Pro Bowler hints at potentially retiring soon

The Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in the NFL this season, but one of their veterans is already thinking about when he may call it quits. Speaking at a depression treatment clinic in New Jersey during the team’s mini-bye week, longtime Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson discussed the potential end of his NFL career.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels announce three coaching hires

The Angels announced three new coaching hires for 2023, with Marcus Thames joining the team as the new hitting coach, Phil Plantier as assistant hitting coach and Bill Hezel as assistant pitching coach. Hezel replaces Dom Chiti, while Thames and Plantier replace Jeremy Reed and John Mallee in their respective positions. Chiti, former hitting instructor Paul Sorrento and former third base coach Mike Gallego will remain in the Angels organization but in different roles.
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox exploring second baseman market as Bogaerts 'Plan B'

The Red Sox supposedly are doing their best to keep Xander Bogaerts in Boston. But they've also started preparing their contingency plans. The Red Sox have begun contacting other teams "regarding the availability of their second basemen" as a potential "Plan B in the likely event that Bogaerts leaves Boston," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reports.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Rockies hire final two members to coaching staff

The Rockies announced the final two members of their coaching staff, with Hensley Meulens coming to Colorado as the new hitting coach and Warren Schaeffer hired as the new third base/infield coach. Meulens is a newcomer to the somewhat infamously insular Rockies organization, though his season as a player with...
COLORADO STATE
Inside The Phillies

Inside The Phillies

Philadelphia, PA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
713K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and notes on the Philadelphia Phillies

 https://www.si.com/mlb/phillies

Comments / 0

Community Policy