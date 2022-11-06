Alliant Energy says civil sitework is underway at the Grant County Solar Project near Potosi, the 200 megawatt solar project designed to generate enough energy to power around 50,000 homes. This includes setting up the laydown area, building roads and site grading to ensure the solar panels are at the proper angle to generate energy. During this time, crews will begin to install an 8-foot deer fence around the entirety of the project to secure the site. Once the civil sitework is complete, Alliant crews will begin to install the piles. These metal posts anchor the solar arrays to the ground and support the tracking system that allows the panels to follow the sun daily from east to west. Full-time water trucks are on-site to mitigate dust blowing in the area and traffic will likely increase on the roads surrounding the solar project. More than 100 workers will be on-site any given day.

GRANT COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO