wisfarmer.com
School for beginning dairy farmers slated for closure
It looks as if the University of Wisconsin-Madison is getting ready to close down the School for Beginning Dairy and Livestock Farmers, which has graduated almost 600 budding farmers after training them in grazing practices as well as business planning for their new operations. The school was founded and directed...
spectrumnews1.com
Cologuard developer to cut hundreds from its workforce
MADISON, Wis. — Biomedical giant Exact Sciences announced Monday they will lay off 250 Wisconsin workers, reducing about 5% of their workforce. The Madison-based cancer detection company is best known for its Cologuard product, which screens for colon cancer. In a statement, the company cited “inflation, market volatility and...
fox47.com
Exact Sciences laying off 350 employees, including 250 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Exact Sciences is laying off hundreds of employees — roughly 5% of its workforce — citing “the impact of inflation, market volatility, and prioritization of the programs that will have the greatest impact on improving cancer care.”. In a statement, the company said...
x1071.com
Grant County Solar Project Construction Near Potosi Underway
Alliant Energy says civil sitework is underway at the Grant County Solar Project near Potosi, the 200 megawatt solar project designed to generate enough energy to power around 50,000 homes. This includes setting up the laydown area, building roads and site grading to ensure the solar panels are at the proper angle to generate energy. During this time, crews will begin to install an 8-foot deer fence around the entirety of the project to secure the site. Once the civil sitework is complete, Alliant crews will begin to install the piles. These metal posts anchor the solar arrays to the ground and support the tracking system that allows the panels to follow the sun daily from east to west. Full-time water trucks are on-site to mitigate dust blowing in the area and traffic will likely increase on the roads surrounding the solar project. More than 100 workers will be on-site any given day.
‘The people have spoken’: Wisconsin abortion advocates tout midterm turnout, Democratic victories
MADISON, Wis. — Abortion rights advocates who worked to rally support for Democratic candidates after the fall of the Roe vs. Wade decision said Wednesday that victories by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are proof of voters’ support for abortion access. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said during a virtual press conference...
big10central.com
3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s win over South Dakota
The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team didn’t have a pretty start to the season. It took them the entire first half to get a double digit lead over South Dakota. The Badgers start out the season 1-0 after defeating South Dakota 85-59 on Monday. Chucky Hepburn’s first...
freightwaves.com
Ascend acquires Wisconsin-based carrier Fuchs Trucking
Truckload carrier Ascend announced Monday its fourth acquisition of the year with the purchase of Fuchs Trucking LLC, a regional truckload carrier headquartered in Sauk City, Wisconsin. Founded in 1955, Fuchs Trucking serves customers in the building materials and furniture industries. The Midwestern dry van carrier has 96 trucks and...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
How to watch Wisconsin vs. Iowa in Week 11
The Wisconsin Badgers kick off Trophy SZN on the road this week as they travel to Iowa City to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in a battle for the Heartland Trophy. At the beginning of the year it appeared this game would be one that would decide the Big Ten West, but instead both teams come in barely clinging to any chance at the division title. The loser of this contest will be out of the running, but the winner will still have the slightest of shots.
Wisconsin basketball: Three questions for opener vs. South Dakota
A preview of Wisconsin versus South Dakota in men's basketball, and three questions ahead of the season-opening game at the Kohl Center.
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz Monday: Galena woman starts business featuring gluten-free eats
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Galena, Ill., we will share other developments...
Asbury Powerball Player Misses Winning Billions By One Number
Someone purchased a Powerball ticket in Asbury, Iowa, with five winning numbers but came within just one number of winning the $1.9 billion jackpot. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that a Powerball ticket purchased at Casey's General Store in Asbury matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball. Unfortunately, they won't be a newly minted billionaire, but reports indicate the Asbury, Iowa ticket will make someone $100,000 richer.
Tweet incorrectly claims Madison poll worker was ‘rigging’ ballots
A video clip from Fox News posted in a tweet by someone accusing a Madison poll worker of "rigging ballots live on TV" actually showed the normal processing of ballots, Dane County election officials said Tuesday night.
saturdaytradition.com
B1G Monday morning: Opposing fates may await Big Ten's interim coaches
An argument can be made that Wisconsin is the Big Ten West team you least want to run into at the moment. Unless it’s Iowa. We’ll know the answer for certain next week after the Badgers visit the Hawkeyes on Saturday. But the greater point here is that...
Fire at Kipp Corp. building put out by sprinkler system
MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a Kipp Corporation building was put out by the automatic sprinkler system, officials said Tuesday. Crews were sent to the building in the 100 block of South Fair Oaks Avenue just after 7:30 a.m. Monday. A nearby EMS crew that was responding to an unrelated call noticed steam and smoke coming from the area....
nbc15.com
Wisconsin State Patrol arrests fugitive wanted for second degree homicide
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested an out-of-state fugitive several weeks ago, according to a WSP Facebook post. On Saturday, Oct. 22, the U.S. Marshals Service notified the WSP DeForest Post that a fugitive from another state was potentially...
nbc15.com
Vintage flea market features 40 vendors from across the Midwest
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Forty vintage vendors filled the halls of Garver Feed Mill this weekend for the Biannual Midwest Vintage Flea Market. The event, hosted by Madison-based vintage clothing store ‘Good Style Shop,’ features a wide array of vintage clothing from the 20th century all the way to the turn of the last century, organizers said.
thecomeback.com
Iowa Hawkeyes unveil military-themed helmets, CFB fans react
The Iowa Hawkeyes are set to take on the Wisconsin Badgers Saturday in a military appreciation game, and the program unveiled some awesome custom helmets for the game Tuesday. Iowa showed off the new helmets in a social media video. The helmets feature the colors of the American flag on their Hawkeye logo instead of their traditional yellow-and-black scheme.
nbc15.com
Cow dies after being struck by two vehicles on Grant Co. highway
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cow has died after being hit by one car on a Grant County road and then hit again by a vehicle driving on the other side of the highway, authorities said Monday. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office stated that a 48-year-old Muskego man was driving...
KCRG.com
U.S. Marshals arrest Dubuque shooting suspect
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 7th, U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Chicago who was wanted on a multi-count warrant in Iowa. 23-year-old Tavon Demarcus Baylock is a suspect in a June shooting in Dubuque. Law enforcement identified Baylock entering a vehicle on the 700 block of Memorial Drive in Chicago.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
5 Bedroom Home in Madison
Unique & spacious Heritage Heights home that’s looking for your finishing touches. Large great room with built-in bookshelves and fireplace that invites you to read and display a book collection. Heated 2-car garage with huge additional workshop, craft room or kitchen space with separate entrance. Primary en-suite with walk-in closet provides plenty of room. In addition to 4 bedrooms, a large 5th room in the upstairs could work as another bedroom or an incredible office/craft space. Brand new carpet in the living room with plenty of natural light makes for an ideal gathering spot. Backyard just waiting for the next green thumb to come in and bring the secret garden back to glory. UHP Ultimate Warranty included.
