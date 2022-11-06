Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Week 10 odds: Moneylines, point spreads, over/under
Here's the betting odds for NFL Week 10 including moneylines, point spreads and over/under.
Thom Browne Returns to Notre Dame to Launch Football Capsule
Be forewarned if you ever get an invitation to join Thom Browne for Thanksgiving dinner — there’s a good chance you’re going to get hurt. That’s because the designer and his family always preface the feast with a game of touch football that they take very seriously. “We’re a competitive Irish Catholic family so someone always got hurt. It was touch football, but ours was violent touching,” he said with a laugh. “But it’s a nice family tradition.”
Kaprizov scores twice on power play, Wild defeat Ducks 4-1
Kirill Kaprizov scored two power-play goals and the Minnesota Wild continued their dominance over the Anaheim Ducks with a 4-1 victory Wednesday night
Comments / 0