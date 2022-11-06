ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
macaronikid.com

Christmas in Color Drive-Thru Holiday Light Show coming to Los Angeles

Get ready for an upbeat drive-through holiday adventure at Christmas in Color! This uplifting, musical experience takes the tradition of gazing at Christmas lights through the car window to a whole new level. With millions of lights perfectly synchronized to your favorite holiday tunes, larger-than-life Christmas trees, candy canes and animated snowmen who will serenade you with songs, Christmas in Color is an immersive experience for all ages and abilities!
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Best pastries in California? Bakery with savory and sweet treats tops a new Yelp list

The top pastry shop in California serves flaky croissants, flavorful macarons, and other sweet and savory treats, according to a new Yelp list released on Monday, Nov. 7. Yelp reviewers can’t seem to stop raving about Artelice Patisserie, a French dessert shop and bakery in Los Angeles, that was recognized as the best spot in the state for pastries.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dayana Sabatin

New Restaurants Opening Up In Los Angeles: November Edition

Photo by Martin Péchy: https://www.pexels.com/photo/letters-hanging-on-string-2763964/. It is not easy to keep track of all the new restaurants and coffee shops that are constantly opening up in Los Angeles, which is why we're giving you a few of the most elite places to check out. Go out and try them, then come back and let us know what you think.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laist.com

Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Nov. 7 - 10

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today during our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

Freebies Voters Can Enjoy In Los Angeles On November 8, 2022

Woohoo! It’s time to make your voice heard and get your vote out. As a celebration, here are some freebies you can advantage of around town during the November 8, 2022 Midterm Election Day. Metro is making the voting process a bit easier by offering free rides on all Metro buses, trains, Bike Share, and Metro Micro on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. The free rides will run from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on election day. Vote-by-mail ballot drop-off boxes have also been installed at these stops/stations: Metro Bike Share will is offering free 30-minute rides during Election Day on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Anaheim: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Anaheim, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Anaheim California. Anaheim California is a city with a thriving arts and culture scene. It is home to the Disneyland Resort, a famous theme park that draws people from all over the world. It is also home to Angel Stadium, Honda Center, and a revitalized downtown area.
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Irvine Park Railroad Christmas Train Tickets Go on Sale

If we had to choo-choose one of the merriest must-rides in the region, we'd have to look to a happy, activity-filled attraction, one that boasts one of the best-known holiday happenings around. Orange you glad you know exactly where we're going with this train of thought?. We're pulling into the...
ORANGE, CA
lacar.com

LA Auto Show's Kentia Hall

Featured Image: Some of the most beautiful sites at the LA Auto Show can be seen in Kentia Hall - located below the South Hall of the LA Convention Center. Ah ... early November, fall is in the air, and the leaves on the palm trees are turning and … wait a minute … this is Los Angeles, palm trees don’t have leaves and the real big deal for this almost overwhelmingly car-centric town is decidely not the barely-noticeable change in the weather that’s in the air that the calender (and the ads for Winter Coats in the newspaper) seems to hint at. Nope, the real deal is the hundreth and fifteenth anniversary LA Auto Show set for November 18-27th at the LA Convention Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Turkey & Gravy Potato Balls Have Returned to Porto's, Oh Happy Day

The Potato Ball is a locally loved food, as dear to people's hearts as The Donut Man's strawberry-filled pastries and the date shakes you find (and drink in six serious slurps) on your way to the desert. Porto's Bakery & Café is the ultimate place to find these orbs of...
GLENDALE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy