Victim threatened with baseball bat & gun, 1 arrested

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a woman after she and another suspect were reported for threatening a victim with weapons late Saturday night on Nov. 5. Police are still searching for the second suspect.

Bethany Wood, 34, was arrested for First Degree Burglary and Menacing. Police have an arrest warrant out for Thomas Porter, 30.

Shortly before midnight, CSPD responded to the 1000 block of S. Nevada Ave. on reports of a home invasion and menacing at a hotel. A victim reported a man and a woman, who were occupants of another hotel room, for kicking in the victim’s door. According to the victim, Wood and Porter had also threatened him with a baseball bat and a gun. Police records stated that the suspects were somewhat known to the victim.

When officers arrived, a witness told officers which hotel room one of the suspects was hiding in. Wood voluntarily came out while police were obtaining a search warrant for the room. Officers recovered a gun from the room and discovered that Porter had fled the area prior to police arrival.

Anyone with information on Porter’s location is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000, or if you would like to remain anonymous you can contact the Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP (7867).

