New York middle school teacher pleads guilty to installing camera in faculty bathroom

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
A New York middle school teacher pleaded guilty Friday to installing a secret camera in a staff restroom earlier this year, prosecutors said.

Patrick Morgan, 58, of Colonie, pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful surveillance, the Albany Times Union reported. The plea satisfies all 22 counts against him, according to the newspaper.

Morgan faces up to six years in prison, the Times Union reported.

According to the Albany County District Attorney’s Office, Morgan, who was a teacher at Sand Creek Middle School in Albany, installed a camera in a staff bathroom on Feb. 11, WTEN-TV reported. Prosecutors said Morgan installed the camera with the intent to use the recordings for sexual gratification, according to the television station.

Prosecutors said that Morgan’s camera was disguised as a cellphone charger, WNYT-TV reported. The camera contained videos and images of male and female faculty members in various stages of undress, according to the Times Union.

Morgan was arrested three days later.

Assistant District Attorney Ariel Fallon said Morgan “enjoyed a high level of trust among his peers,” and called his behavior “an egregious betrayal” that violated the privacy of 28 colleagues.

Morgan was placed on leave after his arrest. According to his attorney, Michael McDermott, Morgan plans to retire before his sentencing, the Times Union reported.

“I am truly sorry for the pain and anguish my actions have caused the staff at Sand Creek Middle School,” Morgan said in a statement read by McDermott. “While I know I cannot change what I have done, I know I will spend the rest of my life trying to make up for the decisions I’ve made.”

Morgan will be sentenced on Jan. 25, 2023, WTEN reported.

