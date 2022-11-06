DC Comics Teases New Golden Age For Justice Society Of America (JSA), A Legacy League Of Sidekicks & Stargirl Via Teaser Trailer Video & Preview With New Golden Age #1 Spoilers!

That Texas Blood #19 – Lu, the secretary at the police station, is being pursued by the Red Queen Killer, a serial killer who has been moving around Texas for months, in the middle of a snow storm. It’s a very effective issue, as the Sheriff rushes through the storm to save her, and it all feels very tense. I do wish we’d gotten some explanation as to why the RQK was doing all of this, but I also feel like it was a clear decision by Chris Condon to keep his motives obscure. I love this book, and how Jacob Phillips can draw such dread out of a snowstorm (and a masked serial killer).

