NBCMontana
I-15 fully blocked, crash on I-90, chains required at Homestake, Lookout passes
MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE, 7:55 a.m. A jackknife crash is blocking the westbound lanes of I-90 at mile marker 239, 2.50 miles east of Pipestone-Exit 241. Numerous crashes and road hazards are being reported this morning in southwest Montana. A semi has jackknifed on westbound I-90 east of Cardwell...
montanarightnow.com
Butte law enforcement seeking info on garage break-in suspect
BUTTE, Mont. - Butte Law enforcement is seeking information on one of several recently reported garage break-ins in Uptown Butte after recovering a baseball cap, reportedly worn by one suspect, at the scene. A Facebook post from Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department said they are investigating several reports of garage...
Fairfield Sun Times
Winter storm causing dangerous road conditions along HWY 200
LINCOLN, Mont. - "Be careful if traveling 200. Wind is horrible and it's snowing . Turn you lights on too. Almost rear-ended a truck that pulled out in front of me on the highway and did 10 mph while I was going 60. Couldn't see him. No taillights, nothing. Take extra time to get where your going. Use MDT 511 app to check conditions where you're going. And don't pull out in front of people unless you have plenty of room. Visibility is zero out there on the highways."
Above average numbers at west-central Montana hunter check stations
FWP states hunter check stations in west-central Montana are reporting elk and deer harvests up from last year and the five-year average.
KULR8
'Ripped it in half:' Chicken coop blew through RV in Helena, leaving woman looking for another place to live
HELENA, Mont. - A Helena woman is looking for another place to live after strong winds blew a chicken coop through the RV she was living in. Fortunately, no one was home at the time. "I had just got off work," Jessica D'Arcy said. "I worked a night shift. I'm...
The Most Powerful Man In Montana? Check Out This Amazing Story.
Montana has certainly had its fair share of rich folks over the years, however, one, in particular, stands out. William A Clark was born in Pennsylvania back in 1839 and would make his way west by living in Iowa and Colorado before settling here in Montana. Gold is what brought Clark to the area, but it was his time as a Banker in Deer Lodge that would kickstart his journey to become one of the three Copper Kings.
newsfromthestates.com
Two top DOJ employees resign, office confirms
The Scott Hart Building in Helena where the Department of Justice's IT division and Motor Vehicle Division are located (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan). Two top officials in Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s office resigned, KTVH reported earlier this week and Knudsen’s office confirmed. Chief Deputy...
