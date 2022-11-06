LINCOLN, Mont. - "Be careful if traveling 200. Wind is horrible and it's snowing . Turn you lights on too. Almost rear-ended a truck that pulled out in front of me on the highway and did 10 mph while I was going 60. Couldn't see him. No taillights, nothing. Take extra time to get where your going. Use MDT 511 app to check conditions where you're going. And don't pull out in front of people unless you have plenty of room. Visibility is zero out there on the highways."

LINCOLN, MT ・ 14 HOURS AGO