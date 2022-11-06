The team will never be a true competitor until the present owner sells. He makes money from revenue sharing and TV revenue, plus gate receipts and probably concessions. So why pay good players to stay long term when you can pay less for rookies? What should happen is, they should trade someone, plus money, for new owner “management.” They did that with Manny Sanguillen to the Oakland Athletics for Chuck Tanner, and they won games — even made the playoffs.

1 DAY AGO