PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Chase Claypool's first game with Chicago; Pittsburgh native with Bears draw praise; 'MNF' game has Steelers ties
In Monday’s “First Call,” we examine Chase Claypool’s first game with the Chicago Bears. Another Bear with Pittsburgh ties is making headlines. We preview a “Monday Night Football” game with lots of Steelers implications. And a former Steeler in Tennessee had a rough week.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Kenyan Drake, Justin Houston lead Ravens past Saints for 3rd straight win
NEW ORLEANS — Kenyan Drake rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns, Justin Houston had an interception to go with his third straight multiple-sack game, and the Baltimore Ravens beat the New Orleans Saints 27-13 on Monday night. Lamar Jackson passed for a touchdown and frustrated New Orleans (3-6)...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bengals 'in a good place' at midpoint but seek consistency
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals moved one game above .500 before their bye week and, despite some significant injuries, are feeling pretty good about themselves. The Bengals improved to 5-4 with a 42-21 win over Carolina on Sunday that was a more thorough beating than the score indicated. They did it without their best receiver, Ja’Marr Chase, and their top cornerback, Chidobe Awuzie, both of whom are injured.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Joke is on Steelers, Pirates fans
The team will never be a true competitor until the present owner sells. He makes money from revenue sharing and TV revenue, plus gate receipts and probably concessions. So why pay good players to stay long term when you can pay less for rookies? What should happen is, they should trade someone, plus money, for new owner “management.” They did that with Manny Sanguillen to the Oakland Athletics for Chuck Tanner, and they won games — even made the playoffs.
NFL Week 10 odds: Moneylines, point spreads, over/under
Here's the betting odds for NFL Week 10 including moneylines, point spreads and over/under.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Analysis: 1st-place Ravens must stay sharp down stretch
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — When the Baltimore Ravens began the season, they had every reason to believe Rashod Bateman would be their top wide receiver, Mark Andrews a standout tight end — and eventually, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards might be their best options at running back. Those...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Steelers need to replicate Ravens' work up front against Saints; JuJu Smith-Schuster pacing for payout in K.C.
Tuesday’s “First Call” sets the stage for the Steelers-Saints game after New Orleans looked overmatched against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens have something going for them the rest of the season. The Duquesne men’s basketball team joins a lot of its local peers by starting the 2022-23...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mark Madden: NFL's highest-paid defense isn't pulling its weight but still might salvage Steelers' reputation
In the NFL’s defensive rankings, the Pittsburgh Steelers stand fourth from the bottom in yards and 10th from the bottom in points. Apparently, $108 million doesn’t buy what it used to. It’s the highest-paid defense in football but nowhere near the best. The Steelers rank 21st in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Steelers All-Pro LB Watt surprises McKeesport football team with visit to practice
It started out as a normal Tuesday practice for the McKeesport football team as it was preparing for Friday’s WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal game at Armstrong. Then things changed after McKeesport coach Matt Miller brought his team to midfield to talk. Miller turned away from his players as a man in a grey sweatshirt and red vest approached the team.
