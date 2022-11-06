ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Kenyan Drake, Justin Houston lead Ravens past Saints for 3rd straight win

NEW ORLEANS — Kenyan Drake rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns, Justin Houston had an interception to go with his third straight multiple-sack game, and the Baltimore Ravens beat the New Orleans Saints 27-13 on Monday night. Lamar Jackson passed for a touchdown and frustrated New Orleans (3-6)...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bengals 'in a good place' at midpoint but seek consistency

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals moved one game above .500 before their bye week and, despite some significant injuries, are feeling pretty good about themselves. The Bengals improved to 5-4 with a 42-21 win over Carolina on Sunday that was a more thorough beating than the score indicated. They did it without their best receiver, Ja’Marr Chase, and their top cornerback, Chidobe Awuzie, both of whom are injured.
CINCINNATI, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Joke is on Steelers, Pirates fans

The team will never be a true competitor until the present owner sells. He makes money from revenue sharing and TV revenue, plus gate receipts and probably concessions. So why pay good players to stay long term when you can pay less for rookies? What should happen is, they should trade someone, plus money, for new owner “management.” They did that with Manny Sanguillen to the Oakland Athletics for Chuck Tanner, and they won games — even made the playoffs.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Analysis: 1st-place Ravens must stay sharp down stretch

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — When the Baltimore Ravens began the season, they had every reason to believe Rashod Bateman would be their top wide receiver, Mark Andrews a standout tight end — and eventually, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards might be their best options at running back. Those...
BALTIMORE, MD
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Steelers All-Pro LB Watt surprises McKeesport football team with visit to practice

It started out as a normal Tuesday practice for the McKeesport football team as it was preparing for Friday’s WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal game at Armstrong. Then things changed after McKeesport coach Matt Miller brought his team to midfield to talk. Miller turned away from his players as a man in a grey sweatshirt and red vest approached the team.
MCKEESPORT, PA

