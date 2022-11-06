Read full article on original website
New Plugable USB-C dock supports four external displays on M1 Macs
Plugable's new Quad HDMI adapter lets Apple users add up to four external displays on a M1 Mac -- with some caveats. Plugable says that its new USB to HDMI adapter is excellent for multitasking or extending a workspace. Connected via a single USB-C cable, the dock supports four monitors, each at a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels at 60Hz or lower.
Native Union's new foldable Mac & iPad stand can fit just about anywhere
Native Union's new Fold Laptop Stand for MacBooks and iPads cuts down on space with a minimalist design that improves air circulation. The unique, foldable structure of the product elevates MacBooks or iPads at a 15-degree viewing angle. It's made of aluminum and offers non-slip silicone pads for stability. The...
How to set an animated Memoji on your Lock Screen in macOS Ventura
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — When choosing your profile picture that is displayed on yourMac's Lock Screen, you can choose to have an animated Memoji as one. Here is how to set it up. "With Memoji, you can create...
Eufy launches Security SmartTrack Link to track items in Find My
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Accessory maker Eufy has released an item tracker called Security SmartTrack Link that works with Apple'sFind My protocol. The tracker is slightly less expensive than AirTag while providing many of the same location-tracking features....
Matter launches and supported devices get made official
We discuss the global launch of the Matter smart home standard and walk through various supported devices on the latest episode of the Homekit Insider podcast. It was a big week for smart home aficionados as Matter held a launch event in Amsterdam. The CSA announced several pieces of news related to the Matter platform and many partner brands were on hand with announcements of their own.
Best early Black Friday deals on Apple for the week of November 7
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Deals on Apple hardware are heating up asBlack Friday approaches, with fresh price cuts hitting 2022 Apple TV 4K and AirPods devices, as well as current MacBook Pros and iPads. With discounts of up...
Poweradd Pro Portable Charger review: Attractive portable charging
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — YouriPhone may already get you through the work day, but the Poweradd Pro Portable Charger pairs ease of use and design to go even further. The charger ships with the charger itself and a...
Apple AirPods lawsuit over charging case tech settled on eve of retrial
One of Apple's ongoing lawsuits targeting AirPods technologies has been settled out of court prior to a second jury trial. Handsfree headphone maker Pinn claimed that Apple's AirPods infringed on multiple patents owned by the company. Patents included device operation, recharging within a case, use with a smartphone, and how headsets connect.
AirTag crucial to retrieving runaway dog in Florida
An Apple AirTag was recently credited for helping to find a lost dog in Florida, despite Apple's warnings to not use the device in this manner. The dog -- Rocky -- escaped his home. An hour after the break-out, the owner realized that Rocky was missing. "I went to take...
Apple iCloud Photos now compatible with Windows 11 Photos
Microsoft has begun rolling out iCloud Photos integration in Windows 11, with the feature available to all users by the end of November. Microsoft announced that Apple would be integrating more of its services with Windows 11, including Apple Music and Apple TV. On Wednesday, users began getting updates that enable iCloud Photos to sync with the Windows 11 Photos app.
Apple seeds second developer beta for iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, tvOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2
Apple has reached the second round of the current beta generation, providing developers new builds of iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, tvOS 16.2, and watchOS 9.2. New betas can be acquired from the Apple Developer Center by developers signed up for Apple's test program, or via an over-the-air update for hardware already running beta software. Public betas generally appear soon after the developer versions, and are downloaded through the Apple Beta Software Program website.
How to make an external bootable working drive in macOS Ventura
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — When something goes wrong with yourMac, it's a boon to have a separate, external drive that you can work from — but Apple no longer makes that easy. Here's how to do it.
LG Display joins OLED panel supply chain for the iPhone 14 Pro
Apple has reportedly started to use LG Display as a supplier of OLED panels for the iPhone 14 Pro models, alongside existing supplier Samsung Display. For the launch of the iPhone 14, the Pro models' OLED panels were provided only by Samsung Display. However, it seems that Apple has brought aboard another supplier for the premium models.
World's first foldable iPhone wasn't made by Apple
After over 200 days of trial and error, an engineer was able to create a folding iPhone using custom parts and a hinge from a Motorola Razr. Creative engineers love to build Frankenstein-like Apple devices like iPhones with USB-C ports or Mac mini with M1 processors stuffed into old iMac cases. The latest creation comes from a Chinese YouTuber called "Scientific and technological aesthetics," who tried to build the rumored iPhone Fold.
Apple to begin mass production on AR & VR headset in early 2023
In May, it was reported that Apple had shown its upcoming mixed-reality headset to members of its board of directors. Now, a report from DigiTimes spotted by MacRumors suggests that the device will enter production in the first quarter of 2023. The device could be unveiled as soon as April of the same year.
How to manage Thunderbolt & USB security in macOS Ventura
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — As part of the security improvements in Apple Silicon Macs runningmacOS Ventura, Apple has made it so that new USB or Thunderbolt devices have to be approved. Here's how to manage how often you see the requests.
Serif overhauls whole Affinity range, adds new iPad Publisher
Affinity Photo 2, Affinity Designer 2, and Affinity Publisher 2 have all been launched by Serif for the Mac and iPad, with reworked interfaces, new features, and new licensing options. Serif has already been steadily rolling out new features and performance updates to each of its art and image apps....
Meta's 11,000 job cuts may be only the beginning
Meta CEO Zuckerberg has written to staff to tell them broadly about the layoffs, and other cost savings the company is implementing. "I view layoffs as a last resort, so we decided to rein in other sources of cost before letting teammates go," he wrote. "This is a sad moment,...
Apple releases iOS 16.1.1, iPadOS 16.1.1, macOS Ventura 13.0.1 with bug fixes
Apple has released iOS 16.1.1, iPadOS 16.1.1, and macOS Ventura 13.0.1 with bug fixes, minus the expected iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via Satellite feature. The new updates were expected as there was an ongoing issue with Apple's ad network that needed an update to address. Speculation suggested that Emergency SOS via Satellite would be activated in iPhone 14 models with this update, but that hasn't arrived yet.
Apple is down to one manufacturer for AirPods Pro 2, says Kuo
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Goertek has stopped production ofAirPods Pro 2, leaving just one supplier producing the complex devices. After reporting back in 2019 that Goertek and Luxshare would be joint suppliers for...
