ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Houston Chronicle

NFL best bets for Week 10: Fade Aaron Rodgers and the flailing Packers

The Arizona Cardinals have been one of the NFL's worst teams, by both objective and subjective measures, but oddsmakers seem not to have fully accepted that reality. The Cardinals were slight favorites over the visiting Seattle Seahawks last week, and taking the superior Seahawks paid off in a 10-point win. I am not sure if the oddsmakers will finally adjust to Arizona - which at 3-6 is in last place in the NFC West - but if they don't, I am happy to take advantage for a few more weeks.
Houston Chronicle

ANALYSIS: Stopping Jalen Hurts is a tall task. Here's what the Commanders could do.

The Philadelphia Eagles have shot to the top of the NFL standings in large part because their offensive system maximizes dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts. The 24-year-old MVP candidate is the maestro of a scheme based on the run-pass option (RPO), which lets Hurts read defenses and choose to run (handoff) or pass (throw). There are many components to the Eagles' success - including offensive coordinator Shane Steichen's innovative wrinkles, the talent surrounding Hurts, complementary play from the defense - but one of the most critical is Hurts's ability to make the right decisions in RPOs.
HOUSTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy