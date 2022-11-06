The Arizona Cardinals have been one of the NFL's worst teams, by both objective and subjective measures, but oddsmakers seem not to have fully accepted that reality. The Cardinals were slight favorites over the visiting Seattle Seahawks last week, and taking the superior Seahawks paid off in a 10-point win. I am not sure if the oddsmakers will finally adjust to Arizona - which at 3-6 is in last place in the NFC West - but if they don't, I am happy to take advantage for a few more weeks.

9 HOURS AGO