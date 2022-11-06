Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Porterville Recorder
Giants' McKinney out at least 4 games with hand injury
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney injured a hand while on vacation in Mexico during the bye week and will miss at least four games. McKinney tweeted about the injury on Monday and the Giants confirmed the tweet. New York returns to action Sunday against Houston.
Porterville Recorder
NHL Expanded Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Calgary at Boston, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Carolina, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7 p.m. Ottawa at New...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Calgary at Boston, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Carolina, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7 p.m. Ottawa at New...
Porterville Recorder
Robert Morris 84, Pitt.-Greensburg 49
PITT.-GREENSBURG (0-1) Hardy 2-4 0-0 4, Priah 4-7 0-0 8, France 6-17 9-10 23, Marinchak 0-6 0-0 0, Jones 2-4 0-0 4, Karpuzi 0-1 1-2 1, Arbuckle 0-4 2-2 2, Williams 2-3 0-0 4, Cummings 1-3 1-2 3, Greggerson 0-1 0-0 0, Crockett 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Gaffney 0-0 0-0 0, Mentzer 0-0 0-0 0, Nails 0-0 0-0 0, Vehec 0-0 0-0 0, Watkins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-53 13-16 49.
Porterville Recorder
Seattle 5, Nashville 1
Seattle401—5 First Period_1, Seattle, Eberle 2 (Bjorkstrand, Burakovsky), 0:38. 2, Seattle, Borgen 2 (Geekie, Burakovsky), 7:29. 3, Seattle, Burakovsky 4 (Wennberg), 15:16. 4, Seattle, Eberle 3, 16:25. Penalties_Bjorkstrand, SEA (Holding), 8:08. Second Period_5, Nashville, Forsberg 5, 10:25. Penalties_Geekie, SEA (Hooking), 13:26. Third Period_6, Seattle, Tanev 3, 18:49. Penalties_Duchene, NSH...
Porterville Recorder
Orlando 94, Dallas 87
DALLAS (87) Bullock 0-3 0-0 0, Finney-Smith 3-6 0-0 8, Powell 1-2 0-0 2, Dinwiddie 9-19 7-8 29, Doncic 9-29 4-7 24, Kleber 3-6 0-0 8, McGee 2-4 1-2 5, Hardaway Jr. 2-10 0-0 5, Green 3-6 0-2 6. Totals 32-85 12-19 87. ORLANDO (94) Bol 4-6 1-2 11, Okeke...
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Roenick scores his 500th NHL goal
1940 — The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 7-3 in a penalty free game at Forbes Field. Philadelphia’s George Somers hits a 36-yard field goal in the first quarter. Coley McDonough of the Steelers scores on a one-yard rush in the third quarter. 1945 — Top-ranked Army...
Porterville Recorder
No. 25 Michigan 83, Delaware St. 30
MICHIGAN (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.377, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Phelia 4-6, Kampschroeder 3-8, Hobbs 3-7, Nolan 1-8, Crockett 0-2, Clarke 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Phelia 3, Kiser 2) Turnovers: 9 (Nolan 2, Phelia 2, Wiggins 2, Hobbs 2, Stuck 1) Steals: 12 (Kampschroeder 3, Kiser 2, Nolan 2,...
Comments / 0