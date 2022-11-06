ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Porterville Recorder

Giants' McKinney out at least 4 games with hand injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney injured a hand while on vacation in Mexico during the bye week and will miss at least four games. McKinney tweeted about the injury on Monday and the Giants confirmed the tweet. New York returns to action Sunday against Houston.
NEW YORK STATE
Porterville Recorder

NHL Expanded Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Calgary at Boston, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Carolina, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7 p.m. Ottawa at New...
FLORIDA STATE
Porterville Recorder

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Calgary at Boston, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Carolina, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7 p.m. Ottawa at New...
COLORADO STATE
Porterville Recorder

Robert Morris 84, Pitt.-Greensburg 49

PITT.-GREENSBURG (0-1) Hardy 2-4 0-0 4, Priah 4-7 0-0 8, France 6-17 9-10 23, Marinchak 0-6 0-0 0, Jones 2-4 0-0 4, Karpuzi 0-1 1-2 1, Arbuckle 0-4 2-2 2, Williams 2-3 0-0 4, Cummings 1-3 1-2 3, Greggerson 0-1 0-0 0, Crockett 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Gaffney 0-0 0-0 0, Mentzer 0-0 0-0 0, Nails 0-0 0-0 0, Vehec 0-0 0-0 0, Watkins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-53 13-16 49.
Porterville Recorder

Seattle 5, Nashville 1

Seattle401—5 First Period_1, Seattle, Eberle 2 (Bjorkstrand, Burakovsky), 0:38. 2, Seattle, Borgen 2 (Geekie, Burakovsky), 7:29. 3, Seattle, Burakovsky 4 (Wennberg), 15:16. 4, Seattle, Eberle 3, 16:25. Penalties_Bjorkstrand, SEA (Holding), 8:08. Second Period_5, Nashville, Forsberg 5, 10:25. Penalties_Geekie, SEA (Hooking), 13:26. Third Period_6, Seattle, Tanev 3, 18:49. Penalties_Duchene, NSH...
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

Orlando 94, Dallas 87

DALLAS (87) Bullock 0-3 0-0 0, Finney-Smith 3-6 0-0 8, Powell 1-2 0-0 2, Dinwiddie 9-19 7-8 29, Doncic 9-29 4-7 24, Kleber 3-6 0-0 8, McGee 2-4 1-2 5, Hardaway Jr. 2-10 0-0 5, Green 3-6 0-2 6. Totals 32-85 12-19 87. ORLANDO (94) Bol 4-6 1-2 11, Okeke...
DALLAS, TX
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Roenick scores his 500th NHL goal

1940 — The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 7-3 in a penalty free game at Forbes Field. Philadelphia’s George Somers hits a 36-yard field goal in the first quarter. Coley McDonough of the Steelers scores on a one-yard rush in the third quarter. 1945 — Top-ranked Army...
COLORADO STATE
Porterville Recorder

No. 25 Michigan 83, Delaware St. 30

MICHIGAN (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.377, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Phelia 4-6, Kampschroeder 3-8, Hobbs 3-7, Nolan 1-8, Crockett 0-2, Clarke 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Phelia 3, Kiser 2) Turnovers: 9 (Nolan 2, Phelia 2, Wiggins 2, Hobbs 2, Stuck 1) Steals: 12 (Kampschroeder 3, Kiser 2, Nolan 2,...
MICHIGAN STATE

