Insider: 10 thoughts on the Colts' beatdown loss to the Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. - Here are 10 thoughts on the Colts' 26-3 loss to the Patriots at Gillette Stadium to fall to 3-5-1.

It's hard to know what to say about this offense right now. The Colts have benched a quarterback, fired an offensive coordinator, switched up the offensive line combination a half-dozen times and turned their top tight end into a full-time blocker, and yet the unit continues to go nowhere. Today was going to be an uphill climb without Jonathan Taylor, days after trading Nyheim Hines, with Sam Ehlinger making his first career road start, against Bill Belichick. But outside of avoiding turnovers, it's hard to think of anything the unit did right.

2. The offense didn't open up any holes for Deon Jackson to set a young quarterback up in manageable situations. It didn't pass protect for that young quarterback even remotely, letting Matt Judon and Josh Uche have field days. It didn't create anything down the field, with Ehlinger missing the other couple shots he had. It didn't get the ball to playmakers. The numbers are staggering: The Colts had 121 total yards, including 2.0 per play. They were 0-for-14 on third down. They averaged 1.5 yards per pass play. They allowed 9 sacks and had 15 completions.

3.It's not a great look after firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady on Tuesday. In digging into that move this week, it was hard to find specifics, but it felt like Frank Reich wanted to double down on his own processes and philosophy in order to create any kind of consistency in building a new offense for Ehlinger. It was hard to expect a big first game, given the opponent and the loss of Taylor, but the lack of any positives on offense will only ramp up the questions on Reich this week. This is the second straight decision that has backfired, starting with the Ryan benching, which involved all of the leaders of the franchise.

4. Some of those questions will be about the offensive line. Reich offered a vote of support for coach Chris Strausser this week, stating that he liked the progress of the unit in pass protection and run blocking the past couple weeks once the group found a consistent starting five. That consistency was mangled again Sunday when the Colts started third-round rookie Bernhard Raimann over a banged-up Dennis Kelly at left tackle and then benched struggling right guard Matt Pryor for Will Fries in the middle of the game. It resulted in nine sacks and Ehlinger constantly running for his life, along with more blown-up plays in short yardage. I'm not sure what other levers Reich can pull with this group other than the one he's been asked about.

5. The frightening fact for the Colts is that they have yet to play a game with Ehlinger at quarterback against a high-level offense on the other side. Last week, it was Taylor Heinicke and the Commanders. This week, it was Mac Jones and the Patriots. This wasn't exactly Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning or Andrew Luck today. New England knew that and managed the game to avoid getting Jones killed by the pass rush or throwing at Stephon Gilmore or Kenny Moore II to create a potential turnover. Things could be different when the Colts face a high-powered offense like the Eagles, Vikings, Cowboys and Chargers, who are all still on the schedule.

6. And this is where the Colts defense has to be getting a little frustrated. Outside of the first game against the Jaguars, they've done their job all season by limiting explosive plays, forcing three-and-outs and just being consistently good at stopping inside runs, rushing the passer and defending passes on the perimeter. The one thing they can't do is create scores because teams are playing so conservative against them, knowing the Colts offense doesn't have it. Against the Patriots, they allowed all of 203 yards, and the only touchdown came on a drive the Patriots started with 1st-and-Goal from the 3 after a blocked punt. It's just a talented and well-coached defense with great leaders that is going to waste because in this league, you can't win if you don't score.

7.But while we're here, let's give a shoutout to a guy who hasn't gotten a lot of publicity this season. Linebacker Bobby Okereke is becoming a really good player. I remember talking to him in the preseason about how well he could fit in Gus Bradley's Seattle-style scheme, which has unleashed good coverage linebackers who are smart and fundamental like Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright, and I'm not saying Okereke is there, but we're seeing some good, consistent football, from stretch run stops to sharp coverage on running backs and tight ends to the punch and recovery he made against the Patriots. He's in a contract year, and I question whether the Colts will pay legitimate money to another off-ball linebacker. But he's earning himself a deal somewhere, and if it's his last season here, it's a shame there's no real pay-off due to the offense.

8.Welcome back, Kwity Paye. I thought he was really sharp in his first game back from an ankle injury, both as an edge setter, short-yardage run stopper and as a pass rusher, complementing the attention the Patriots kept giving Buckner. Paye has grown his game this season, as he's gotten stronger and has more moves in the toolbox. The guy who looked like a No. 2 pass rusher last season is better insulated around Buckner and Yannick Ngakoue, and it's good to see him healthy and continuing to build on that success now. That's important as the Colts trudge through this season.

9.Another positive: Shaquille Leonard looked like he took on a larger workload, and looked faster in the run and pass game. It's been a tough season for the All-Pro linebacker fighting back from back surgery and all it has done to his nerves and then game conditioning, but getting him closer to "The Maniac" of old is pretty important for what the Colts have invested in this spot. The better and the more he plays, the more he can lead this group. And leadership is becoming important on a team that benched its best leader in Ryan, shipped out Hines, fired a coordinator and is reeling in a few different places.

10.Michael Pittman Jr. had another quiet game with just three catches for 22 yards. It's his fewest catches and yards since last year's meeting with the Patriots, when he was ejected in the second half. This was some clear focus from Belichick to do what he's always done, take away a team's No. 1 option and make it produce through someone else. The Colts couldn't do that, though, as their leading receiver was Alec Pierce with 23 yards on one reception. Pittman Jr. showed some candidness with me this week in blaming himself for critical mistakes the past two weeks, like a drop and a fumble, that he felt put them in a spot to fire an offensive coordinator. He's on his fourth starting quarterback in 2.5 seasons, and he could likely see the completion totals going way down from the 75 they had in Ryan's final two starts to a quarterback who uses his legs in Ehlinger. It's going to be tough sledding for Pittman to chase his lofty preseason goals of more than 1,300 yards and All-Pro status in this offense because, well, everything is a challenge right now.

