Arkansas football lands commitment from 4-star 2024 DE Kavion Henderson

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas football has secured its first commitment in the 2024 class, and it's a pretty big one.

Four-star defensive end Kavion Henderson announced his commitment to the Razorbacks on Sunday. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound lineman chose Arkansas over Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Oklahoma.

Henderson is a product of Leeds High School in Alabama. He is ranked the No. 12 player in the state and the No. 16 defensive lineman in the country by 247Sports Composite. If he sticks with Arkansas and signs, he would be the highest-rated defensive lineman to come to Arkansas since McTelvin Agim in the 2016 class.

Getting Henderson is an important first step for Arkansas' 2024 class. The 2023 class has eight 4-star players committed and is ranked No. 16 nationally with a little over a month until the early signing period begins.

