Indianapolis, IN

How bad is the Colts offense? Let's count the ways

By Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts had a remarkably poor offensive performance against the New England Patriots, leading to a 26-3 loss. Here are Sunday's notable numbers, and some from the season.

0%

Colts conversion rate on third down against the Patriots

14

Colts third-down opportunities against the Patriots, equaling the second-most in NFL history without a conversion.

8

Colts first downs against the Patriots. Only twice have the Colts had fewer since they moved to Indianapolis.

2.0

Colts yards per play against the Patriots

121

Colts total yards against the Patriots, the fourth fewest since the franchise moved to Indianapolis in 1984.

9

Sacks allowed against the Patriots

29

Total points the Colts have scored the past three games

6

Games in which the Colts have failed to score at least 20 points. (In two other games, they scored 20.)

35

Sacks allowed this season, the most in the NFL

3

Games in which the Colts failed to score a touchdown (1-2 in those games)

11

Consecutive games, dating to last season, in which the Colts have trailed at halftime

9

The Colts have trailed entering the fourth quarter in every game this season

