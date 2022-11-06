ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Husker Doc Talk: A New Head Coach This Week?

By Husker Doc Talk
AllHuskers
AllHuskers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wkqy0_0j0z9bM700

Last week’s rumors didn’t pan out, but where there’s smoke ...

The rumors were flying last week leading up to Nebraska's football game against Minnesota: Athletic director Trev Alberts had found his coach, and an announcement was imminent. We now know there was no truth to the rumors.

Nebraska lost to Minnesota 20-13 and is now one loss away from not being bowl eligible for a sixth consecutive season. Six!

Where there's smoke there's fire, right? In this Doc Talk Podcast, presented by BetFred Sports, Dr. Rob Zatechka and Travis Justice discuss the possibility of an announcement coming this week. If it does happen, there are only two options to pick from: Mickey Joseph has the interim tag removed, or Matt Ruhle. Otherwise, it's a wait until the regular season is over.

The Huskers had a chance against Minnesota. It was a tale of two halves. In the end, the Huskers couldn't stop Mohamed Ibrahim, who rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Also, the Golden Gophers had the football almost 10 minutes longer than the Huskers.

Betfred Sports presents the Doc Talk Podcast. Never miss a bet with Betfred Sports. Register right now! If you are in Arizona, Colorado or Iowa, enter the PROMO CODE: DOCTALK , and you will get a free $20 bet . There are various betting types, including straight bets, in-play wagering, parlay cards, teasers, and more. Promotions and Bonuses exclusively for online bettors. Variation of deposit methods with secure withdrawals. Betfred Sports App is active in:

  • Arizona-Get up to a $500 risk-free bet
  • Colorado-Get up to a $500 risk-free bet
  • Iowa-Bet $50 and get up to $250 free bets
  • Pennsylvania through the Wind Creek Casino App
  • Coming Soon to Maryland

If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-Gambler.

Additionally, the Doc Talk Podcast is supported by the following:

Without all our sponsors, this podcast would not be available as often. Do you want to be part of the Doc Talk Podcast? Only one sponsorship left. For more information on reaching thousands of potential customers, please email us at doctalksports@gmail.com.

Follow us on social media:

Like our page on Facebook .

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Please give this podcast episode a "like" and subscribe to it on whatever streaming service you listen on. Also, take the time to provide us with a review, as it helps more people find us.

Get your Huskers tickets from SI Tickets here .

View the original article to see embedded media.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: This Nebraska "Curse" Is Going Viral

If nothing else, Nebraska football has been successful at one thing this season: putting a "curse" on the teams that beat them. The Cornhuskers are 3-6 on the year, and Stadium's Brett McMurphy tweeted out the math behind the "Husker Hex" this morning. The six teams that beat Nebraska were...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Women’s Basketball signs two top prospects in 2023 class

The Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s basketball team had a big day for the start of the early signing period in the 2023 recruiting cycle. The Huskers head coach Amy Williams announced that a pair of state players of the year have officially signed with Nebraska. That includes two-time North Dakota Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year Logan Nissley and 2021 Missouri Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year Natalie Potts.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska could shift game plan to adhere to 'Big Ten football'

It may be the same sport, but conferences across the country play football in different ways. For all of his coaching experience, the Big Ten's style of play has presented Mickey Joseph with a new challenge this season. Nebraska’s fast-paced offense stands out from the pack, as many teams in...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Auburn media thinks Matt Rhule is Husker bound

While there’s still a pretty healthy debate in and around Lincoln about who will be the next Nebraska football head coach, at least a few Auburn media members, of all people seem to think that the Huskers already have their man. That man is also not Mickey Joseph, who has been rumored to have already gotten the job. Instead, the media members who think they’ve pegged the Cornhuskers head coach believe it will be none other than Matt Rhule.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

What’s wrong with Nebraska football and can it be fixed?

As I walked out of Memorial Stadium on Saturday after Minnesota beat Nebraska for the fourth straight year, I asked myself (for probably the hundredth time): What’s wrong with Nebraska football?. Everyone has an opinion. Coaching acumen, scheme, talent, personnel groupings, strength and conditioning, and so on. Some people...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Husker Tuesday press conference updates

Mickey Joseph will meet the media around 11:30 a.m. at the weekly Husker football press conference, as well as a few players. We'll have updates below as Nebraska gets ready for a monster road challenge at Michigan on Saturday.
LINCOLN, NE
The Associated Press

Huskers, Bluejays get due in basketball in volleyball state

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Move over, volleyball. The women in the state of Nebraska can play high-level basketball, too. The No. 21 Creighton Bluejays of Omaha and No. 22 Nebraska Cornhuskers of Lincoln won their openers on Monday after appearing together in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 for the first time. The two schools are longtime fixtures in the American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings. Nebraska is No. 4 and Creighton is No. 12 this week. Texas, with the Longhorns and Baylor, is the only other state with two Division I schools ranked in both sports.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Football Player Suspended Following His Arrest

Nebraska has issued a punishment for standout safety Myles Farmer following his weekend arrest. Cornhuskers interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Farmer will be suspended for this weekend's game against Michigan. The fourth-year defensive back was arrested Saturday night in Lincoln and is facing a DUI charge. “I was informed...
LINCOLN, NE
heartlandcollegesports.com

Nebraska Considering Two Former Big 12 Coaches: Report

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are still searching for a full-time head coach after firing Scott Frost following a 1-2 start in 2022 and a 16-31 overall record. For now, Mickey Joseph is serving as the interim head coach and has led the Huskers to a 2-4 record since he took over and a 3-6 overall record. Barring the possibility of Joseph being named the full-time guy, Nebraska will be looking for its next head coach from somewhere outside of Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
athleticbusiness.com

Nebraska Cracking Down on Alcohol in Student Section at Football Games

The University of Nebraska athletic department has warned students that increased security in the student section at Memorial Stadium will be targeting alcohol possession and consumption, as well as other misconduct, for the remainder of the season. As reported by the Lincoln Journal Star, senior associate athletic director Brandon Meier...
LINCOLN, NE
3 News Now

MIDTERMS 2022: Election results for Nebraska and Iowa

For a running tally of election results, please visit our election results page: 3newsnow.com/election-results. 3 News Now is providing updates on the races for the next governor, congressional and Senate seats as well as local races in Douglas County. UPDATE: 11/9/2022 12:00 am. UPDATE 11:45 p.m. Initiative 433 has passed...
NEBRASKA STATE
AllHuskers

AllHuskers

Lincoln, NE
1K+
Followers
714
Post
514K+
Views
ABOUT

All Huskers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Nebraska athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/nebraska

Comments / 0

Community Policy