Husker Doc Talk: A New Head Coach This Week?

Last week’s rumors didn’t pan out, but where there’s smoke ...

The rumors were flying last week leading up to Nebraska's football game against Minnesota: Athletic director Trev Alberts had found his coach, and an announcement was imminent. We now know there was no truth to the rumors.

Nebraska lost to Minnesota 20-13 and is now one loss away from not being bowl eligible for a sixth consecutive season. Six!

Where there's smoke there's fire, right? In this Doc Talk Podcast, presented by BetFred Sports, Dr. Rob Zatechka and Travis Justice discuss the possibility of an announcement coming this week. If it does happen, there are only two options to pick from: Mickey Joseph has the interim tag removed, or Matt Ruhle. Otherwise, it's a wait until the regular season is over.

The Huskers had a chance against Minnesota. It was a tale of two halves. In the end, the Huskers couldn't stop Mohamed Ibrahim, who rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Also, the Golden Gophers had the football almost 10 minutes longer than the Huskers.

