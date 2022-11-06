Bills offense flops, Josh Allen throws two more picks in inexcusable loss to Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - It sure seemed like we were past games like this for Josh Allen, but Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium, the Buffalo Bills quarterback had a performance that took us back five years to his rookie season.

Or, back to the second half of the game last week against Green Bay .

And, not surprisingly, he was the first one to admit that this was not his day and as a result, because the Bills are so reliant on Allen being a Superman, the Bills suffered a rather inexcusable 20-17 loss to the inspired and officially resurgent New York Jets.

“Yeah, it’s tough to win in this league … if the quarterback plays like (crap),” Allen said, and to be clear, crap wasn’t the word he used. “Made some bad decisions tonight that really cost our team. Lots to learn from, lots to grow from. That’s not the standard we hold ourselves to, it’s not the ball that we play so (there) lots to look at (and) lots to learn from.”

Allen finished 18 of 34 for just 205 yards and had two killer interceptions as the Bills fell to 6-2 and now lead the 6-3 Jets and Dolphins - who both have beaten them - by just a half game in the AFC East.

To be clear, Allen wasn’t alone because there really isn’t anyone on the Buffalo roster who should be excused. This was a poor performance in every phase, and it was the absolute blueprint for how better, more talented teams lose to inferior opponents in the NFL.

Seriously, this one should be framed and hung right alongside that monstrosity from last season in Jacksonville .

“It's hard to win the game when you turn the ball over and you’re sloppy with the football,” coach Sean McDermott said. “We had opportunities overall and we shot ourselves in the foot. Give credit to where credit's due, they made more plays than we did and in some ways we beat ourselves. So we got to go back and reevaluate.”

Allen’s first play of the game was a 42-yard bomb to Stefon Diggs and you figured OK, we’re in for another ho-hum Bills runaway against one of their favorite punching bags from recent years.

His third play, however, was a ball thrown right into the waiting arms of New York Jets safety Jordan Whitehead which cost the Bills at least three points, and so began a bizarre afternoon.

With the exception of his running, which included a 36-yard touchdown scamper , Allen just never looked comfortable at any point in the game and he was outplayed by Jets quarterback Zach Wilson - who came into the game as one of the worst QBs in the league by most metrics.

“I have ultimate trust in Josh,” McDermott said. “He's a heck of a football player. It's important to him, so he knows that those are not negotiable, those (interceptions).”

Granted, it didn’t help that the Bills played without linebacker Matt Milano and safety Jordan Poyer, but their defense didn’t have the quarterbacks’ back. It endured a mostly miserable day in blowing a 14-3 second-quarter lead because it simply couldn’t get off the field in several key spots, most notably in the final minutes of the game.

After New York forced a Buffalo punt with 7:53 left in the game, the Jets had to start at their own 4. A stop here and the Bills probably find a way to win the game. Instead, the Jets ran eight straight times for 73 yards with James Robinson and Michael Carter doing the work.

“We just gotta be better,” defensive tackle Ed Oliver said. “Tackle better, be more physical. You can sum it up to a whole lot of different things but the bottom line is we just have to be better as a defense as a whole.”

The Bills’ defense did stand up at the goal line and forced a go-ahead 28-yard field goal by Zuerlein with 1:43 left, so there was still some hope.

Allen had no timeouts to work with, but in the past, no sweat, right? Not Sunday.

Diggs made a great catch on first down near midfield, only to have it wiped out by a holding penalty on Dion Dawkins. Allen then had the ball knocked out of his hands on a play that lost nine yards, and eventually on fourth-and-forever, he just heaved one deep to Gabe Davis and it fell incomplete.

Following the Whitehead interception, Allen regrouped and put together an action-packed 14-play, 67-yard drive that he capped with a one-yard QB sneak touchdown. The Bills converted three third downs including a 10-yard run by Allen to the 1, and they survived an Allen fumble which he recovered.

The Jets answered with a 53-yard field goal by Zuerlein, and after an exchange of punts had the Bills pushed back to their 7 early in the second quarter, Allen delivered a nine-play masterpiece possession to cover the distance. He converted a third down with a quick throw to Diggs, later hit Diggs for 17 yards, and then on a third-and-2 from the 36, Allen kept around the left edge and there wasn’t a defender in sight as he raced 36 yards to make it 14-3.

And from that point on, it was pretty much all Jets. They came through with a big 75-yard drive that included a critical fourth-and-1 conversion and ended with Carter’s six-yard TD run on which he ran up the middle almost untouched.

The Bills took possession with 32 seconds left in the half and Allen worked them to the Jets 37, but Tyler Bass missed a 55-yard field goal at the gun.

The momentum New York took into intermission certainly carried over as Wilson guided the Jets on a march that consumed nearly the first nine minutes of the third. It ended poorly when Miller strip-sacked him and A.J. Epenesa recovered at the Bills 29.

However, Allen was sacked on first down and threw his second incomprehensible interception to Sauce Gardner. That set up a Wilson to Robinson seven-yard go-ahead touchdown pass giving New York a 17-14 lead.

The Bills managed to pull even on Bass’ 51-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, but then came the deciding drive by the Jets which essentially ended the game.

“I mean I feel like it’s the ebbs and flows of the season,” Diggs said in trying to explain what went wrong. “Good things are gonna happen, bad things are gonna happen. We’ve seen Josh make a lot of plays; he made a lot of plays today. It’s nothing totally on him, especially offensively, we work as a unit.

“Our quarterback is the best quarterback in the league. To me, he can’t do no wrong.”

Yeah, but he did plenty wrong in this game, and if it wasn’t already obvious, the Bills go as Allen goes, and where they went Sunday was down to defeat.

By the numbers

▶ 35 - Rushing TDs by Allen who is now tied with Steve Grogan and Randall Cunningham for the eight-most rushing TDs all-time by a QB. Next up is Michael Vick at 36. The 36-yarder in the second quarter was the longest TD run of his career.

▶ 3 - The Bills have three TD drives of at least 90 yards this season, just the fifth time since 1988 that they’ve had that many. They had four such drives in 2020.

▶ 16 - Games in which Josh Allen has thrown at least two interceptions, but it’s his third this season and sixth since the start of 2021.

Game balls

▶ Jets WR Garrett Wilson: The Bills had no answers for him as he caught eight passes for 92 yards and was essentially the Jets passing game.

▶ Jets RB Michael Carter: He finished with 76 yards rushing and a 6.3 average per attempt, much of that on the decisive drive in the fourth quarter.

▶ Bills FS Damar Hamlin : He was in on 12 tackles.

What’s next for the Bills

The Bills return to Highmark Stadium Sunday at 1 p.m. to meet the surprisingly strong Minnesota Vikings who improved to 7-1 by defeating the Washington Commanders 20-17 on Sunday.

If you had told me the Vikings would have a better record than the Bills going into this game, I would have said you’re crazy, but here we are.

