Eleven locals honored on All-Northern 10 volleyball teams

Crawford County was well represented on the All-Northern 10 volleyball teams with 11 in total honored.

First-teamers included Buckeye Central junior Mia McDougal (289 kills, 72 blocks, 241 digs, 287 receptions) and Colonel Crawford seniors Rylee Ritzhaupt (345 kills, 410 digs, 340 receptions) and Emma Scott (833 assists, 50 aces, 275 digs).

On the second team were Buckeye Central sophomore Mara McDougal (52 aces, 334 digs, 438 receptions), Bucyrus junior Emma Tyrrell (268 kills, 53 aces, 46 blocks), Colonel Crawford senior Reagan Ritzhaupt (299 kills, 53 aces) and Wynford senior Reese McGuire (141 kills, 41 aces, 339 digs, 345 receptions).

Honorable mention selections were Buckeye Central junior Kimmy Biglin (155 kills, 40 aces, 41 blocks), Bucyrus senior Madalyn Kimmel (121 kills, 31 aces, 246 receptions), Colonel Crawford senior Alivia Treisch (492 digs, 463 receptions) and Wynford senior Emma Steiger (164 kills, 31 aces, 318 digs, 369 receptions).

Below are the All-Northern 10 volleyball teams for the 2022 season in full.

All-Northern 10 Volleyball 2022

FIRST TEAM

Mia McDougal, Buckeye Central; Parker Vackert, Carey; Rylee Ritzhaupt, Colonel Crawford; Emma Scott, Colonel Crawford; Emily Klopp, Mohawk; Elizabeth Klopp, Mohawk; Bailey Sheets, Mohawk; Maddie Boes, Seneca East

Northern 10 Player of the Year: Eric Hoover, Mohawk

Northern 10 Coach of the Year: Emily Klopp, Mohawk

SECOND TEAM

Mara McDougal, Buckeye Central; Emma Tyrrell, Bucyrus; Kelsey Bursby, Carey; Reagan Ritzhaupt, Colonel Crawford; Mia Miller, Mohawk; Jaidyn Kagy-Alexander, Seneca East; Hillary Bogner, Seneca East; Reese McGuire, Wynford

HONORABLE MENTION

Kimmy Biglin, Buckeye Central; Madalyn Kimmel, Bucyrus; Payton Vackert, Carey; Alivia Treisch, Colonel Crawford; Caitlin Ogg, Mohawk; Ryleigh Stanley, Seneca East; Addyson Newman, Upper Sandusky; Emma Steiger, Wynford

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Eleven locals honored on All-Northern 10 volleyball teams