South Glens Falls, NY

Field hockey: Lakeland's season ends in 3-1 loss to undefeated South Glens Falls

By Nancy Haggerty, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
 3 days ago

MAHOPAC — The Lakeland field hockey team is usually favored.

Thirteen state championships in program history and 14 straight Section 1 Class B titles are a good part of the reason.

But Sunday, in its Class B state regional final against Section 2's South Glens Falls, the Hornets were the underdog.

And it was soon apparent why.

The Bulldogs, ranked in the top 10 in the Northeast by MAX Field Hockey, lived up to all hype, building a 2-0 lead at the half and defeating Lakeland 3-1.

What it means

While Lakeland's season ended, South Glens Falls will play in the state semifinals.

Player of the game

While Bulldog keeper Ava Reynolds was on her game and made some key stops off Lakeland rockets, top game honors went to midfielder Lillian Willis. Willis had an assist but it was her ability to stop Lakeland's offense with takeaways and generate offense going the other way that stood out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oHsgx_0j0z9Yeo00

By the numbers

South Glens Falls (19-0) — Mia Benicasa put the Bulldogs on the scoreboard with 10:16 left in the first quarter off the 'Dogs' third consecutive corner. Ava Shark and Willis had assists. The Bulldogs extended their lead to 2-0 early in the second quarter. Hornet keeper Celeste Pagliaroli slid out from her left goalpost to stop a shot off a 1-on-0 but the rebound slid behind her and Mckenna Huestis put the ball in. Huestis scored her second goal to make it 3-0 with 3:51 left in the game, beating Pagliaroli on her left post. Reynolds, who had a few high-quality stops from in tight and stopped Lakeland's long, hard shots off corners, was credited with seven saves. The Bulldogs had a 9-7 penalty-corner advantage.

Lakeland (18-2-1) Lakeland got on the board with 2:34 left to play. Gabby Santini, who played a strong game, with multiple drives on net and strong crossing passes, scored off a blast after receiving a pass from Keira Gallagher. Pagliaroli was credited with eight saves but helped her own cause even more than that, stopping a few Bulldog crossing passes. Pagliaroli, one of only two seniors on the Hornet roster, had multiple sliding saves, including one late in the first quarter on a 1-on-0. Before that corner ended, she made two more saves, one while going down and the next, taking a shot right in the facemask, while down. Bella Basulto, who had a rocket shot deflected just wide of the net, had some good defensive stops.

They said it

Pagliaroli, who'll play next year for Division I Long Island University, said South Glens Falls' reputation as a top team was "100%" deserved.

"They have three great attackers," she said, describing the squad overall as very athletic.

Lakeland coach Sharon Sarsen, who had just two seniors on her roster, credited Reynolds for her play and Pagliaroli for keeping Lakeland in the game after a lopsided first quarter.

"At the end of the first quarter, I said, 'We weathered the storm.' "

Sarsen switched a couple of players' positions at the half and Lakeland created more corners and outshot the Bulldogs in the half but couldn't put enough in.

"They're a great team," Sarsen said of South Glens Falls, which was making its first ever regional appearance after winning its first ever Section 2 title.

Bulldog coach Mary Ponda, who said her team had focused on ball possession and defense all season, pointed to her midfielders' play as key to her team going to the state semifinals.

"You're looking at history now with this group," she said.

Up next

South Glens Falls will play Saturday in the Class B state semifinals at noon at Centereach High School on Long Island.

Nancy Haggerty covers cross-country, track & field, field hockey, skiing, ice hockey, girls lacrosse and other sporting events for The Journal News/lohud. Follow her on Twitter at both @HaggertyNancy and at @LoHudHockey.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Field hockey: Lakeland's season ends in 3-1 loss to undefeated South Glens Falls

